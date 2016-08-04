Learn how the ultimate oscillator combines buying pressure across three timeframes, and how traders use it to assess divergence, overbought and oversold conditions. The ultimate oscillator is a momentum oscillator developed by Larry Williams. It combines buying pressure across three timeframes into one weighted reading, helping traders assess divergence signals with broader momentum context. This guide explains how the ultimate oscillator works, how traders interpret its key levels, and how it can be used as part of a broader technical analysis approach.

The Ultimate Oscillator combines buying pressure across three timeframes (7, 14, and 28 periods) into one reading.

It oscillates between 0 and 100; readings above 70 are overbought, below 30 are oversold.

The indicator was specifically designed to produce fewer but more reliable divergence signals than single-period oscillators.

Williams' full method requires three steps: an extreme reading, confirmed divergence, and a threshold crossover before entry.

The 50 midpoint acts as a secondary momentum divider and is used as the bullish confirmation threshold.

Using overbought/oversold levels alone without the divergence confirmation step significantly increases false signals.

What is the ultimate oscillator?

The ultimate oscillator (UO) is a momentum oscillator developed by Larry Williams in 1976. It combines buying pressure and true range across three different timeframes – typically seven, 14 and 28 periods – into a single weighted value. Williams designed it to address a specific weakness of single-period oscillators: their tendency to generate frequent but unreliable divergence signals. By incorporating short-, intermediate- and long-term momentum into one reading, the ultimate oscillator produces fewer divergence signals than simpler oscillators, but traders generally consider the signals it does produce to have stronger confirmation.

The ultimate oscillator moves on a scale from zero to 100. Readings above 70 are considered overbought, while readings below 30 are considered oversold. The midpoint of 50 acts as a secondary reference for momentum bias.Unlike MACD or TRIX, the ultimate oscillator does not use a signal line or zero-line crossover as its main trigger. Instead, Williams defined a specific divergence-based method that requires:

An extreme reading. A divergence pattern. A subsequent breakout above the divergence high for bullish setups, or below the divergence low for bearish setups.

The ultimate oscillator is primarily a divergence indicator. Using it for simple overbought/oversold reversals without the divergence confirmation step can increase the proportion of false signals. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.

How is the ultimate oscillator calculated?

The ultimate oscillator uses a four-step formula that converts price data into a weighted buying-pressure reading across three separate periods. This produces the single 0–100 value that appears on the chart.

The formula

The ultimate oscillator is calculated using periods of seven, 14 and 28 candles as the default settings.

Step Formula What it measures 1. Buying pressure BP = Close − Min(Low, Prior Close) How far the close sits above the lower of the current low or prior close. 2. True range TR = Max(High, Prior Close) − Min(Low, Prior Close) The full candle range, including any gap from the previous close. 3. Period averages Average7 = Sum(BP, 7) / Sum(TR, 7)Average14 = Sum(BP, 14) / Sum(TR, 14)Average28 = Sum(BP, 28) / Sum(TR, 28) Buying pressure as a proportion of true range over each lookback period. 4. Weighted UO UO = 100 × [(4 × Average7) + (2 × Average14) + Average28] / 7 A weighted reading on a 0–100 scale.

Each average represents buying pressure as a proportion of true range. A value near zero suggests little buying pressure, while a value near one suggests closes are consistently near the top of the true range. The short-term average is weighted four times, the intermediate average twice, and the long-term average once. The result is multiplied by 100 and divided by the total weight of seven to create the 0–100 scale.

Worked example

Suppose over the last seven candles the sum of BP is 5.20 and the sum of TR is 9.40.

Average7 = 5.20 / 9.40 = 0.553

Over 14 candles, the BP sum is 9.80 and the TR sum is 17.60.

Average14 = 9.80 / 17.60 = 0.557

Over 28 candles, the BP sum is 18.40 and the TR sum is 35.20.

Average28 = 18.40 / 35.20 = 0.523 UO = 100 × [(4 × 0.553) + (2 × 0.557) + 0.523] / 7 UO = 100 × [2.212 + 1.114 + 0.523] / 7 UO = 100 × 3.849 / 7 UO = 54.99

A reading of 54.99 sits in the neutral zone, above the 50 midpoint. In this example, it indicates mild bullish pressure.

Using the ultimate oscillator on a price chart

The ultimate oscillator appears as a single line in a sub-panel, moving between zero and 100. The main reference levels are:

Level Interpretation 70 Overbought territory 50 Momentum midpoint 30 Oversold territory

Because the three-period weighting smooths short-term noise, the ultimate oscillator tends to move more gradually than a single-period oscillator. Traders usually focus on extreme readings and divergence patterns rather than simple level crossings.

Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.

How the ultimate oscillator works in trading

The ultimate oscillator produces three main types of signal: extreme readings, midpoint crossings and divergence. Each serves a different purpose depending on how a trader uses the indicator.

The 70/50/30 reference levels

The 70 level marks overbought territory. A reading above 70 signals that buying pressure has been consistently strong across all three timeframes, meaning the market has extended to the upside. The 30 level marks oversold territory, where selling pressure has been dominant across all three periods. The 50 midpoint acts as a secondary momentum divider. Sustained readings above 50 suggest the market is closing with above-average buying pressure relative to its true range. Sustained readings below 50 suggest a generally bearish environment.

Buying pressure as the underlying signal

Unlike oscillators based purely on price movement, the ultimate oscillator measures how much of the candle’s true range was captured by buyers. When the close is consistently near the top of the true range, indicating high buying pressure, the UO rises. When the close is near the bottom, indicating low buying pressure, the UO falls. This means a rising UO does not simply reflect rising prices. It reflects price closing near its highs relative to the full daily range, which can give a more detailed view of buying pressure.

The three-timeframe weighting effect

The heavier weight on the shortest period – seven, weighted ×4 – makes the UO more responsive to recent price action than to the 14- or 28-period averages. However, the 14- and 28-period components act as a stabiliser, helping prevent the UO from being dominated by short-term noise. As a result, the indicator typically confirms momentum that has been sustained over several periods, rather than reacting sharply to single-candle events.

Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.

Best ultimate oscillator settings for different trading styles

Period selection affects how responsive the ultimate oscillator is and which trading style it may suit. The original Williams settings are a common starting point, but traders can adjust them for different timeframes and risk profiles.

Setting Potential use case Key consideration 7/14/28 Standard setting for swing trading and daily charts Balanced view across short-, medium- and longer-term momentum. 4/8/16 Intraday or faster swing trading More responsive, but may produce more false signals. 14/28/56 Position trading or weekly chart analysis Slower signals, with fewer divergence setups.

Standard 7/14/28 setting

The original Larry Williams settings of seven, 14 and 28 periods remain the most widely used. Applied to daily charts, they capture short-term one- to two-week, intermediate three- to four-week, and longer-term six- to eight-week buying pressure. These settings may suit swing traders who hold positions for days to a few weeks and want a rounded view of momentum across timeframes.

Shorter periods: 4/8/16

Halving the periods to four, eight and 16 makes the UO more responsive on four-hour or one-hour charts. This can produce more frequent signals while preserving the indicator’s multi-timeframe structure. Intraday traders using shorter settings should still apply the same divergence methodology, rather than buying or selling on extreme readings alone.

Longer periods: 14/28/56

Doubling the periods to 14, 28 and 56 may suit position traders and weekly chart analysis. The indicator responds more slowly to price changes and produces fewer divergence signals, although those signals may reflect broader momentum shifts. The 70 and 30 levels may need to be adjusted to 65 and 35 for longer settings, as extreme readings may be less common. Any significant departure from the default 7/14/28 periods should be tested against historical data for the specific instrument before being used in live trading.

Core ultimate oscillator trading strategies

The ultimate oscillator supports several approaches, from Larry Williams’ original three-step divergence method to simplified momentum filters. Each requires different levels of confirmation and risk management.

Larry Williams’ bullish divergence method

Williams’ bullish divergence method follows three steps.

Step Condition Purpose 1 The UO falls below 30 Establishes an oversold condition. 2 Price makes a lower low, but the UO makes a higher low Establishes bullish divergence. 3 The UO rises above the highest point reached between the two divergence lows Confirms the entry trigger.

A trader following this method could enter long when the UO breaks above the divergence-period high after the divergence is confirmed. The stop-loss order is placed below the lowest price during the divergence period. The position is closed when the UO reaches 70 or above, or if the UO crosses back below 45 after previously rising above 50. Stop-loss orders are not guaranteed. Guaranteed stop-loss orders incur a fee if activated.

Larry Williams’ bearish divergence method

The bearish method mirrors the bullish method.

Step Condition Purpose 1 The UO rises above 70 Establishes an overbought condition. 2 Price makes a higher high, but the UO makes a lower high Establishes bearish divergence. 3 The UO falls below the lowest point reached between the two divergence highs Confirms the entry trigger.

A trader following this method could enter short when the UO breaks below the divergence-period low after the divergence is confirmed. The stop is placed above the highest price during the divergence period. The position is closed when the UO falls to 30 or below.

Midpoint filter for trend direction

The 50 midpoint can be used as a simple trend bias filter. Traders may only take long entries from indicators or price patterns when the UO is above 50, and only take short entries when it is below 50. This is a less rigorous application than the full divergence method, but it can provide a useful secondary confirmation layer when used alongside price action or another indicator.

Oversold bounce setup

When the UO drops below 30 and then starts to recover, some traders take long entries when the UO crosses back above 35 or 40, even without a full divergence setup. This simplified approach is less reliable than the full three-step method and is prone to false signals in a downtrend. Some traders use it as a secondary filter when price is also near a defined support or resistance level and volume is declining on the pullback. Conversely, when the UO rises above 70 and then starts to turn lower, a crossing back below 65 or 60 can serve as an equivalent short-side filter in the same simplified framework.

The ultimate oscillator was designed to reduce false signals relative to single-period oscillators, but no indicator removes them entirely. Each approach works more effectively when the UO reading is considered alongside price structure, trend direction or a secondary indicator.

Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.

Combining the ultimate oscillator with other indicators

The ultimate oscillator can be used with other indicators to add context. This does not guarantee a successful trade, but it can help traders assess whether different tools are pointing in the same direction.

RSI and the UO are both bounded oscillators that identify overbought and oversold conditions, but they are calculated differently. Using both together can provide cross-validation of extreme readings. When RSI is below 30 and the UO is also below 30 at the same time, the dual extreme may suggest more depressed buying pressure than either reading alone. If the UO shows bullish divergence but RSI does not, the signal has less confirmation and should be treated with additional caution.

MACD adds a zero-line momentum reference that the UO lacks. When UO bullish divergence confirmation, through the divergence-high breakout, occurs at the same time as a MACD bullish crossover above zero, the two signals align on both buying pressure and price trend. A MACD crossover that precedes the UO’s divergence-high breakout can serve as an early warning to watch the UO for its own confirmation.

A price moving average provides directional context for UO signals. For bullish setups, traders may take UO bullish divergence signals only when price is approaching or crossing above a rising 20-period or 50-period exponential moving average (EMA). For bearish setups, they may only act on UO bearish divergence when price is below a falling moving average. This can help traders avoid entering long on UO bullish divergence in a strongly established downtrend, where the divergence may resolve as a brief counter-trend bounce rather than a sustained reversal.

The stochastic oscillator , like the UO, measures the close position within a range. However, it uses a different calculation and typically a shorter lookback. When both the stochastic and the UO are in oversold territory at the same time, the market is showing depressed momentum across two separate measures. A stochastic crossover above 20 from oversold territory, coinciding with the UO beginning to recover from below 30, can serve as an early signal that UO confirmation, through the divergence-high breakout, may be approaching.

The ultimate oscillator’s divergence signals may carry more weight when one or more of these tools points in the same direction. Alignment across indicators does not guarantee a successful trade, but it can improve the quality of the signal being assessed.

Advanced ultimate oscillator techniques

Advanced UO techniques focus on adapting the indicator to trend context, market structure and multiple timeframes.

Trend context : in a strong downtrend, bullish divergence may signal a temporary bounce rather than a full reversal. Some traders wait for the UO to break above the divergence-period high by a defined margin before entering long.

: in a strong downtrend, bullish divergence may signal a temporary bounce rather than a full reversal. Some traders wait for the UO to break above the divergence-period high by a defined margin before entering long. Bearish signals in uptrends : in a strong uptrend, bearish divergence may be weaker. Some traders wait for a clearer break below the divergence-period low before entering short.

: in a strong uptrend, bearish divergence may be weaker. Some traders wait for a clearer break below the divergence-period low before entering short. Period customisation : the default 7/14/28 periods follow a 1:2:4 ratio. Keeping this ratio helps preserve the indicator’s original weighting logic.

: the default 7/14/28 periods follow a 1:2:4 ratio. Keeping this ratio helps preserve the indicator’s original weighting logic. Example settings : 5/10/20: shorter-cycle instruments or shorter timeframes 6/12/24: faster swing trading 10/20/40: longer-cycle instruments 14/28/56: position trading and weekly charts

: Multiple timeframe alignment : traders may compare the UO on daily and weekly charts to check whether momentum signals support each other.

: traders may compare the UO on daily and weekly charts to check whether momentum signals support each other. Stronger bullish setup : a weekly UO recovering from oversold, combined with daily bullish divergence and a divergence-high breakout.

: a weekly UO recovering from oversold, combined with daily bullish divergence and a divergence-high breakout. Weaker bullish setup: daily bullish divergence while the weekly UO remains below 50, as longer-term momentum is still bearish.

Risk management with the ultimate oscillator

Use price structure for risk management, as the ultimate oscillator (UO) doesn’t give exact stop-loss or take-profit levels.

Don’t rely on the UO alone. Consider wider price action, market conditions and your trading plan.

For bullish divergence, Williams’ method places the stop-loss below the lowest price in the divergence pattern – usually below the lower of the two price lows.

For bearish divergence, the stop-loss is placed above the highest price in the divergence pattern.

A break beyond these levels may invalidate the divergence setup.

Traders may also trail a stop-loss below successive higher swing lows, or use predefined resistance levels as exit points.

Stop-loss orders aren’t guaranteed. Guaranteed stop-loss orders incur a fee if activated.

Never risk more than you can afford to lose on any single trade.

Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.

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