The thrust candle, part of the thrusting pattern, is a two-candle formation often linked with the continuation of a downtrend. This guide explains how it forms, why the midpoint matters, how it differs from the bullish piercing pattern, and how some traders may use it as part of wider technical analysis.

Takeaways The thrusting pattern is a two-candle bearish continuation pattern that may appear in a downtrend.

It consists of a long bearish candle followed by a bullish candle that opens lower and partly recovers.

The second candle closes below the midpoint of the first candle's body.

That close below the midpoint separates it from the bullish piercing pattern.

It may suggest that a rally has not changed the broader downtrend context.

It needs confirmation and should not be treated as reliable on its own.

Candlestick patterns are easier to understand when you break them down candle by candle. The thrust candle is a good example: its meaning depends less on the shape alone and more on where the second candle closes.

What is a thrust candle?

The thrust candle, or thrusting pattern, is a two-candle candlestick formation that usually appears within a downtrend. Traders often read it as a possible sign that the downtrend may continue, rather than reverse.

It starts with a long bearish candle. This is followed by a bullish candle that opens lower, then rises back into the body of the first candle. For the pattern to qualify as a thrusting pattern, the second candle must close below the midpoint of the first candle's body.

The thrust candle shows a recovery attempt that does not get far enough to change the pattern's bearish reading.

Thrust candle at a glance

Feature What to look for Trend context Usually appears in a downtrend. First candle Long bearish candle. Second candle Bullish candle that opens lower and recovers part of the first candle. Key level The midpoint of the first candle's body. Pattern rule The second candle closes below that midpoint. Common reading Possible bearish continuation, not a standalone signal.

The thrusting pattern is usually discussed as a possible continuation pattern. Its meaning depends mainly on the second candle's close, so the midpoint rule is central to identifying it.

How to identify a thrust candle

The pattern has a clear two-candle structure.

Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.

The first candle A long bearish candle forms within a downtrend. This candle shows that selling has recently outweighed buying over that period.

The second candle A bullish candle opens with a gap down below the first candle's close, then moves higher and closes back inside the first candle's body. However, it still closes below the midpoint of that first candle.

Both parts matter: the lower open shows initial weakness, while the partial recovery shows that buyers stepped in but did not fully reverse the previous move.

The pattern is most relevant when it appears in a clear downtrend. In a range or uptrend, it carries less meaning because there is no obvious downtrend for the pattern to continue.

Thrust candle: the midpoint rule

The midpoint is the level that defines the pattern.

For a thrusting pattern, the second candle must close inside the first candle's body but below its midpoint. If it closes above the midpoint, the pattern is no longer usually classed as thrusting. It becomes a piercing pattern, which is often discussed as a bullish reversal pattern.

Midpoint check

If the second candle closes... The pattern is usually read as... Below the first candle's midpoint Thrusting pattern: possible bearish continuation. Above the first candle's midpoint Piercing pattern: possible bullish reversal. Very close to the midpoint Worth checking carefully before drawing conclusions.

This is why traders usually check the close carefully. A small difference in the closing level can change the interpretation of the whole pattern.

The psychology behind the thrust candle

The pattern reflects a recovery attempt that falls short.

Here is one way traders may interpret the sequence:

The first candle shows a strong move lower. The second candle opens lower, suggesting weakness may still be present. Buyers then push the price back into the first candle's body. The recovery stops below the midpoint. The pattern may suggest that buyers have not yet shifted the wider downtrend context.

That final point is important. The thrust candle does not prove that a downtrend will continue. It simply shows that the recovery has not recovered enough of the previous bearish candle to create a bullish piercing pattern.

Thrusting vs piercing pattern

The thrusting pattern and piercing pattern look similar at first. Both start with a long bearish candle followed by a bullish candle that opens lower.

The difference is the second candle's close.

Context Thrusting pattern Piercing pattern Second candle close Below the first candle's midpoint. Above the first candle's midpoint. Common interpretation Possible bearish continuation. Possible bullish reversal. What it shows A recovery that falls short. A stronger recovery into the prior decline. Key check Has the close stayed below the midpoint? Has the close moved above the midpoint?

Because the two patterns share the same basic structure, the midpoint is the level to focus on.

How traders may use the thrust candle

Where traders use the thrust candle, they usually treat it as one part of a broader continuation setup rather than a standalone reason to trade. Key points to keep in mind:

Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.

Two candles are limited : the thrusting pattern only shows a short section of price action.

: the thrusting pattern only shows a short section of price action. Confirmation may help : some traders wait for a third candle before acting.

: some traders wait for a third candle before acting. A confirming candle may close lower : for example, below the body of the second candle.

: for example, below the body of the second candle. Trend context matters : the signal may carry more weight if it supports the existing downtrend.

: the signal may carry more weight if it supports the existing downtrend. Resistance can add context : some traders look for the pattern near a relevant resistance level.

: some traders look for the pattern near a relevant resistance level. Other tools may support the setup : momentum or volume can add another layer of context.

: momentum or volume can add another layer of context. Stop placement matters : some traders place a stop-loss above the high of the second candle, or above the first candle’s midpoint.

: some traders place a stop-loss above the high of the second candle, or above the first candle’s midpoint. Invalidation should be clear: a move above these levels may weaken the thrusting interpretation and make the setup look closer to a piercing pattern.

Confirmation can help traders avoid relying on the thrusting pattern alone, but it does not remove risk. Stop-loss orders are not guaranteed, and guaranteed stop-loss orders incur a fee if activated.

How reliable is the thrust candle?

The thrust candle has limits, like any single candlestick pattern.

As a two-candle pattern, the thrusting formation gives only a small amount of information. It does not provide a price target, and it can fail if the second candle's recovery continues into a broader reversal. For that reason, many traders treat it as a possible clue rather than a signal to use on its own.

What may improve the context

The pattern may carry more weight when several points line up.

Supporting factor Why it may matter Clear downtrend Gives the pattern a trend to continue. Bearish confirmation Suggests the recovery has not followed through. Resistance nearby May show where buyers struggled to move price higher. Momentum or volume Can add context to the strength of the move. More than one timeframe May help reduce reliance on a single short-term signal.

Even when these factors are present, confirmation does not guarantee the outcome. It only adds more context to the decision-making process.

No two-candle pattern is considered reliable on its own. The thrust candle is generally more useful when it supports a wider view of the trend, rather than when it is used as a standalone trigger.

Limitations and risk management

The thrust candle is simple to spot, but it can be easy to overread. Key points to keep in mind:

No price target : the pattern does not show how far price could move.

: the pattern does not show how far price could move. Midpoint matters : the interpretation depends on identifying the first candle’s midpoint correctly.

: the interpretation depends on identifying the first candle’s midpoint correctly. Limited view : the pattern only covers two candles, so it says little about the wider market on its own.

: the pattern only covers two candles, so it says little about the wider market on its own. Pattern confusion : it can be confused with the piercing pattern if the second candle closes too far into the first candle’s body.

: it can be confused with the piercing pattern if the second candle closes too far into the first candle’s body. False signals can happen : the second candle’s rally can sometimes become the start of a broader reversal.

: the second candle’s rally can sometimes become the start of a broader reversal. Trend context can help : the pattern may be more useful when it appears in line with the wider downtrend.

: the pattern may be more useful when it appears in line with the wider downtrend. Other evidence can add context : resistance, weaker recovery momentum, supportive volume, higher-timeframe alignment or a confirming follow-up candle may help traders assess the setup.

: resistance, weaker recovery momentum, supportive volume, higher-timeframe alignment or a confirming follow-up candle may help traders assess the setup. Risk still needs managing: position size, a predefined stop-loss, a clear invalidation level and risk-to-reward all matter regardless of how clear the pattern looks.

Using more than one tool can help reduce false positives, but it cannot remove them completely. Standard stop-loss orders aren’t guaranteed. Guaranteed stop-loss orders incur a fee if activated.

This content is provided for general information and educational purposes only. It does not constitute investment advice, financial advice, a recommendation, or an offer or solicitation to buy or sell any financial instrument. Contracts for difference (CFDs) are traded on margin. Leverage can amplify both profits and losses.

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