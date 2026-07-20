A standard deviation trading strategy uses the standard deviation indicator to compare current price movement with an average. In trading, this can help show whether a market has been moving quietly or with wider swings.

The indicator does not predict direction. Instead, it gives traders a way to read volatility and consider whether stop placement, position size or confirmation signals need more context.

Takeaways Standard deviation shows how widely price moves around its moving average.

A high reading points to higher recent volatility; a low reading points to lower recent volatility.

The indicator measures volatility only. It does not show whether the price may rise or fall.

Some traders use it to watch for changing volatility and adjust stops to current conditions.

It relies on past price data, so it is often used with price action, trend or momentum tools.

Standard deviation also sits behind tools such as Bollinger Bands®.

What is the standard deviation indicator?

The standard deviation indicator measures how far price has moved from its average over a chosen period. In simple terms, it helps answer one question:

Has price stayed close to its average, or has it moved around more widely?

When price trades in a narrow range, standard deviation tends to stay low. This points to lower-volatility conditions. When price moves sharply in either direction, standard deviation rises, pointing to higher volatility.

Because the indicator treats upward and downward moves in the same way, it does not show whether a market is rising or falling. It only shows how large recent price moves have been compared with the average.

Standard deviation also sits behind other technical tools, including Bollinger Bands®.

The standard deviation indicator measures the size of price moves, not their direction. A high reading can appear during either a sharp rise or a sharp fall.

How is standard deviation calculated?

Standard deviation is based on how far each price sits from the average over a chosen lookback period.

The formula

Standard deviation = √( Σ(price − mean)² / n )

What the formula does

The indicator takes prices from the chosen lookback period It calculates the average price It measures how far each price sits from that average It squares those differences It averages the squared differences to calculate the variance It takes the square root to produce the standard deviation value

Worked example For a simple five-period example, imagine the last five closing prices were $100, $102, $101, $103 and $104. The average price is $102. The indicator then compares each close with that average. The prices are $2 below, equal to, $1 below, $1 above and $2 above the average. Those differences are squared, then averaged. In this example, the squared differences add up to 10. Dividing that by five gives a variance of 2. The indicator then calculates the square root of the variance, giving a standard deviation of about 1.41. This means price has typically moved about $1.41 away from its average over the five-period lookback. A higher value would suggest wider movement around the average, while a lower value would suggest more contained movement.

Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.

Standard deviation strategy setup: quick reference

Element How it is commonly used Indicator type Volatility indicator Typical setting 20 periods, though settings can vary Main purpose Measuring how far price moves from its average High reading Wider recent price swings Low reading Smaller recent price swings Directional signal? No. It does not show trend direction on its own Often paired with Moving averages, Bollinger Bands®, trend tools, momentum indicators and price action Main limitation It is based on past price data and can lag when conditions change quickly

Reading standard deviation: high vs low volatility

Standard deviation is usually read by looking at the level and direction of its line. It doesn’t show where the price may go next, but how much the price has been moving.

A rising or high standard deviation reading reflects larger recent price swings and higher volatility. This can appear during trends, breakouts or sharp reversals. It may show that a market has become more active, but it doesn’t indicate whether price will rise or fall.

reading reflects larger recent price swings and higher volatility. This can appear during trends, breakouts or sharp reversals. It may show that a market has become more active, but it doesn’t indicate whether price will rise or fall. A falling or low standard deviation reading reflects smaller price swings and lower volatility. Some traders watch extended periods of low volatility because markets can shift between quieter and more active phases.

A very low reading may come before volatility returns, but it doesn’t confirm a breakout. Price can stay quiet for longer than expected, so traders often look for confirmation from price action or another indicator. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.

Standard deviation and the normal distribution

Standard deviation also has a statistical use. Under a normal distribution:

Roughly 68% of observations fall within one standard deviation of the mean.

Roughly 95% fall within two standard deviations.

About 99.7% fall within three standard deviations.

Some traders use this as a broad way to judge scale. A move beyond one standard deviation may be large compared with recent behaviour. A move beyond two or three standard deviations may be less common.

In live markets, price does not always behave like a normal distribution. Extreme moves can happen more often than the model suggests. For that reason, the 68–95–99.7 guideline is best treated as a rule of thumb, not a precise probability.

How some traders use standard deviation

Standard deviation measures volatility, not direction, so traders usually use it for context rather than as a standalone entry signal.

Anticipating volatility expansion. Very low readings may suggest a quieter phase. Some traders then watch price action, support and resistance, or another indicator for signs that volatility may be increasing.

Very low readings may suggest a quieter phase. Some traders then watch price action, support and resistance, or another indicator for signs that volatility may be increasing. Sizing stops to volatility. Some traders use wider stops when volatility is higher and tighter stops when volatility is lower. Stop placement should still reflect position size, risk tolerance and the wider trading plan. Standard stop-loss orders are not guaranteed. Guaranteed stop-loss orders incur a fee if activated.

Some traders use wider stops when volatility is higher and tighter stops when volatility is lower. Stop placement should still reflect position size, risk tolerance and the wider trading plan. Standard stop-loss orders are not guaranteed. Guaranteed stop-loss orders incur a fee if activated. Confirming other signals. Standard deviation is often used with trend indicators, momentum tools or price action. These can help show direction, while standard deviation shows whether volatility is rising or falling.

Used this way, standard deviation can help traders understand market conditions, but it doesn’t predict price direction or remove trading risk.

Standard deviation vs related tools

Several volatility tools are linked to standard deviation, or help answer similar questions in a different way.

Tool What it shows How it differs Standard deviation How far price moves from its average Measures dispersion around the mean Bollinger Bands® A visual band around price Uses standard deviation above and below a moving average Average true range (ATR) The typical size of recent ranges Uses each period’s range, including gaps Moving average The average price over a chosen period Provides the reference point standard deviation measures against

Bollinger Bands®

Bollinger Bands® plot bands, usually two standard deviations, above and below a moving average. This turns the standard deviation calculation into a visual envelope around price. When the bands widen, volatility has increased. When they narrow, volatility has decreased. As with standard deviation itself, the bands do not predict direction on their own.

Average true range (ATR)

Average true range (ATR) also measures volatility, but it uses each period’s range, including gaps, rather than measuring how far price sits from its average. Some traders use ATR to understand the typical size of recent price moves and to help guide stop placement.

Moving averages

A moving average provides the average that standard deviation measures against. This is why the two are often read together. The moving average shows the central reference point. Standard deviation shows how far price has moved around it.

No single volatility tool gives a complete view. Combining standard deviation with directional tools, price structure or other forms of analysis can provide more balanced context.

Limitations and risk management

The standard deviation indicator can be useful, but its design sets clear limits on what it can show.

What it cannot do Standard deviation cannot: Show trend direction.

Predict the next price move.

Confirm that a breakout will happen.

Guarantee that volatility will stay high or low.

Remove the need for risk management. It also relies on past price data, so it can lag when market conditions change quickly. A low reading does not guarantee that volatility will stay low. A high reading does not confirm that a trend will continue. The indicator shows what has happened recently, not what will happen next.

Using it in context Volatility can rise, fall and cluster over time. For this reason, some traders read standard deviation alongside: Price structure.

Support and resistance.

Trend indicators.

Momentum tools.

More than one timeframe. This broader view can help reduce reliance on a single indicator and make the reading easier to interpret.

Managing risk Position sizing and stop placement can take current volatility into account, but they should not depend on the indicator alone. Before opening a position, traders still need to consider: The size of the trade.

The distance to the stop.

The amount of capital at risk.

Whether the market is moving quickly.

How the trade fits into their wider plan.

Contracts for difference (CFDs) are traded on margin, leverage amplifies both profits and losses. This article is for educational purposes only and does not constitute investment advice. The standard deviation indicator can help traders assess volatility, but it does not predict price direction or guarantee future results. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.

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