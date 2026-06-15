Rising three methods: what it is and how to trade it

The rising three methods is a candlestick continuation pattern that can appear during an uptrend. Learn how the five-candle setup works, how traders identify confirmation, and what can cause the pattern to fail. The rising three methods can help traders identify whether a bullish trend is pausing rather than reversing. This guide explains how the pattern forms, what confirmation looks like, and how traders commonly assess it alongside volume, indicators and risk management.

What is the rising three methods pattern?

The rising three methods is a five-candle continuation pattern that signals a pause within an existing uptrend before the trend may resume. It appears in technical analysis as one strong bullish candle, followed by three small consolidating candles that drift slightly lower, then a final strong bullish candle that closes above the first.

This candlestick pattern reflects a temporary shift in short-term sentiment. Sellers push back during the three middle candles, but buyers regain control when the fifth candle closes above the first candle’s close. Because the pattern forms within a pre-existing uptrend, traders interpret it as a continuation signal rather than a reversal. The three small inner candles represent consolidation, not a reversal in progress. This is what helps distinguish the rising three methods pattern from a broader loss of bullish momentum.

The rising three methods is a continuation pattern, not a standalone reversal setup. The uptrend context is essential: the same five-candle structure appearing in a downtrend or without a clear directional trend carries less analytical weight. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.

How do you identify the rising three methods on a chart?

The rising three methods have a specific five-candle structure. All five conditions should be present for the pattern to be considered valid.

Prior uptrend. The pattern must appear within an established uptrend. There should be evidence of higher highs and higher lows, or a rising moving average, before the formation begins. Candle 1 – long bullish candle. A strong, full-bodied green or white candle forms with a relatively large real body. This candle sets the upper and lower boundaries that the next three candles should remain within. Candles 2, 3 and 4 – three small bearish or mixed candles. Three consecutive small-bodied candles follow, ideally bearish, though mixed colours are accepted in practice. Each of these candles should open and close within the range of candle 1. Their highs should not exceed the high of candle 1, and their lows should remain above the low of candle 1. Together, they show a shallow, contained pullback. Candle 5 – long bullish candle closing above candle 1’s close. The final candle is another strong bullish candle. It opens within, or close to, the range of the middle candles and closes above the close of candle 1. This is the confirmation signal. It suggests buyers have absorbed the consolidation and the prior trend has resumed. Volume pattern, as supporting context. Volume is typically above average on candles 1 and 5, and below average during the three middle candles. This contraction–expansion profile can support the view that the middle candles are consolidation rather than a deeper shift in sentiment.

Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.

Rising three methods setup table

Setup element What to look for Why it matters Trend context A clear uptrend, shown by higher highs and higher lows or a rising moving average The pattern is a continuation setup, so it needs an existing trend to continue First candle A long bullish candle with a relatively large real body It defines the range that contains the following consolidation Middle candles Three small candles that remain within candle 1’s high–low range They show a shallow pause rather than a deeper reversal attempt Fifth candle A long bullish candle that closes above candle 1’s close This provides the confirmation signal Volume Higher volume on candles 1 and 5, with lower volume during candles 2–4 This can support the view that the middle candles represent consolidation Invalidation level A break below candle 1’s low This suggests the structure has failed and the pullback may be extending

Strict interpretation requires all three middle candles to stay within the high–low range of candle 1. In practice, traders may tolerate minor violations, such as an upper wick slightly exceeding candle 1’s high. However, the overall structure should still show contained consolidation, not a meaningful attempt by sellers to break the pattern.

Is the rising three methods bullish or bearish?

The rising three methods is a bullish continuation pattern. It can suggest that an existing uptrend may continue after a brief period of consolidation. It does not signal a reversal and should not be interpreted in the same way when it appears near a potential market top.

The bullish signal is confirmed on the close of candle 5 – the final strong bullish candle that closes above candle 1’s close. Before that close, the pattern is incomplete. Traders who enter on the basis of the three middle candles alone are anticipating confirmation, which increases the risk of false positives.

How to trade the rising three methods pattern

The rising three methods can be used as part of a broader trading plan, but it should not be treated as a signal in isolation. The steps below show how traders commonly assess the setup, confirm the pattern and define potential risk before entering.

Step 1 – Confirm the uptrend context

Before looking for a rising three methods setup, confirm that the broader trend is bullish. A rising 20-period or 50-period moving average, a series of higher swing highs and lows, or a clearly rising channel can all support the uptrend context. The pattern may carry more weight when the higher-timeframe trend also points upward. Without that context, the same candlestick structure may be less useful as a continuation signal.

Step 2 – Wait for candle 5 to close

The pattern is confirmed only when candle 5 closes above the close of candle 1. Avoid entering during the formation of the three middle candles or while candle 5 is still open. Waiting for the full close helps reduce the risk of acting on an incomplete pattern.

Breakout entry: enter on the close of candle 5 or at the open of the candle immediately after it.

enter on the close of candle 5 or at the open of the candle immediately after it. Conservative entry: wait for a minor pullback after candle 5 closes, entering only if price retraces towards the top of the three-candle consolidation range and holds as support. Conversely, if price moves back below the consolidation range, the setup may be weakening rather than continuing.

Step 3 – Place your stop-loss

A common approach is to place a stop-loss order* below the low of candle 1 – the bottom of the full five-candle structure. A break below this level suggests the pattern has failed and the consolidation has become a more significant pullback.

A tighter stop below the lowest point of the three middle candles may be used if the stop at candle 1’s low is too wide for the trader’s position sizing approach. This creates a narrower invalidation level, but it can also increase the chance of being stopped out by normal price movement inside the pattern.

Step 4 – Set your profit target

A common method is to measure the height of candle 1, from its low to its close, and project that same distance upward from the close of candle 5. This gives an initial measured-move target.

Alternatively, some traders use the nearest visible resistance level above the entry point, or a risk-to-reward ratio of around 1.5:1–2:1 relative to the stop distance. Conversely, if price struggles near resistance or fails to follow through after candle 5, traders may reassess the setup rather than rely on the measured target alone. The method should fit the wider trade plan, rather than the pattern alone.

Step 5 – Confirm with volume and indicators

Check for below-average volume through candles 2–4 and above-average volume on candle 5. An RSI reading that remains above 50 throughout the pattern and recovers upward with candle 5 can support the continuation reading.

Indicators should add context, not replace the candlestick structure. A pattern that lacks trend, volume or momentum support may warrant more caution.

Step 6 – Monitor the trade

Set alerts at the measured target and at any key resistance levels between entry and target. Some traders trail the stop upward as the trade progresses. Exit decisions should align with the trader’s risk-management plan, rather than the pattern alone. Conversely, if price falls back into the consolidation range or breaks below the pattern low, that may indicate the continuation setup has failed.

*Stop-loss orders are not guaranteed. Guaranteed stop-loss orders incur a fee if activated.

Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.

What is a failed rising three methods?

A failed rising three methods occurs when the structure appears to be forming, but candle 5 fails to close above the close of candle 1. This can happen in several ways:

Candle 5 closes within the consolidation range : The final candle opens strongly but closes back below candle 1’s close, suggesting momentum was not strong enough to resume the uptrend.

: The final candle opens strongly but closes back below candle 1’s close, suggesting momentum was not strong enough to resume the uptrend. One of the middle candles breaks candle 1’s range : If a middle candle closes outside the high or low of candle 1, the consolidation is no longer contained and the pattern is invalidated. A close below candle 1’s low is particularly important, as it suggests sellers have broken through the base of the pattern.

: If a middle candle closes outside the high or low of candle 1, the consolidation is no longer contained and the pattern is invalidated. A close below candle 1’s low is particularly important, as it suggests sellers have broken through the base of the pattern. Candle 5 is a bearish candle: A bearish fifth candle that closes lower than its open after the three middle candles negates the continuation signal.

Waiting for the full close of candle 5 is the main way to reduce the risk of acting on a failed pattern. A formation can look bullish mid-session and still close without confirmation. The rising three methods pattern is only complete once candle 5 has closed above candle 1’s close. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.

Best indicators to use with the rising three methods pattern

Indicators can help traders assess whether the rising three methods pattern fits the wider market context. They are most useful when they confirm the trend, momentum and volume profile already shown by the candlestick structure.

Moving averages

A rising 20-period or 50-period moving average provides straightforward trend context. If the rising three methods pattern appears with all five candles above a rising moving average, the uptrend context is easier to establish. A candle 5 close that also holds above a key moving average can add further support to the continuation reading, particularly when the higher-timeframe trend is also upward.

RSI (relative strength index)

RSI should ideally remain above 50 throughout the pattern, reflecting sustained bullish momentum. If RSI dips below 50 during the three middle candles, the consolidation may be stronger than a shallow retracement. A recovery above 50, or towards the 60–70 zone on candle 5, can support the continuation reading. However, an overextended RSI reading may also suggest that the move is becoming stretched, so traders should consider it alongside price action.

Volume

Volume analysis is particularly relevant for the rising three methods. The classic volume profile is high volume on candle 1, declining volume through the middle three candles, and expanding volume on candle 5. This contraction–expansion sequence can indicate that the consolidation was a pause in buying activity rather than a broader shift in sentiment. Conversely, a candle 5 with weak volume should be treated cautiously, as it may show limited conviction behind the breakout.

MACD

A MACD histogram that remains above zero through the middle candles and shows expanding bars on candle 5 is consistent with the continuation signal. Conversely, if MACD crosses below zero during the three middle candles, it may suggest the pullback is more significant than typical rising three methods consolidation.

Discover more indicators on our technical analysis page.

Rising three methods vs falling three methods

The falling three methods is the bearish mirror image of the rising three methods. Both patterns share the same five-candle structure, but they appear in opposite market contexts.

The rising three methods pattern can appear in an uptrend and signals a potential bullish continuation. The falling three methods appears in a downtrend and signals bearish continuation.

Context Rising three methods Falling three methods Trend context Appears in an uptrend Appears in a downtrend Candle 1 Long bullish candle Long bearish candle Middle candles 2–4 Small bearish or mixed candles, contained within candle 1 Small bullish or mixed candles, contained within candle 1 Candle 5 Long bullish candle that closes above candle 1’s close Long bearish candle that closes below candle 1’s close Signal Bullish continuation Bearish continuation Volume profile High on C1, low on C2–4, high on C5 High on C1, low on C2–4, high on C5

A trader who confuses one for the other, particularly in choppy or sideways conditions, may misread the signal. Trend context should come first; the candle sequence matters only once the broader direction is clear.

Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.

Rising three methods chart examples

The examples below show how the rising three methods may appear in different conditions. They are illustrative only and should be read alongside wider trend, volume and risk-management analysis.

Example 1 – Daily chart during a confirmed uptrend

In this illustrative example, an equity index has been trending higher for around 12 weeks, with price holding above a rising 50-day moving average. A long green candle forms on day one of the pattern with above-average volume. Three consecutive small red candles follow over the next three sessions. Each opens and closes within the previous day’s range and remains within the boundaries of day one. Volume falls to around 60% of average during this consolidation phase. On day five, a strong green candle opens near the close of day four and closes above the day one close on above-average volume. RSI, which had dipped to 54 during the three middle candles, recovers to 63 on the fifth candle. Conversely, if day five had failed to close above day one’s close, the pattern would not have been confirmed.

Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.

Example 2 – Failed rising three methods

In this second example, the same five-candle structure appears to be forming in an uptrend. Candles 2, 3 and 4 are small and contained, but volume does not contract during the consolidation. Candle 5 opens strongly but reverses mid-session, closing as a small-bodied candle that fails to clear the close of candle 1. The pattern is not confirmed. Over the following days, price continues to pull back, eventually testing the 50-day moving average. Conversely, if candle 5 had closed above candle 1’s close on expanding volume, the setup would have more closely matched the classic rising three methods structure.

Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.

Common mistakes when trading the rising three methods

Even when the candle structure looks clear, the rising three methods can be misread if traders overlook trend context, confirmation or risk management. The points below cover some of the more common interpretation errors.

Entering before candle 5 closes

The pattern is only confirmed when candle 5 closes above candle 1’s close. Entering while candle 5 is still forming, especially on a longer timeframe where a session can reverse before the close, exposes the trader to patterns that ultimately fail to confirm.

Ignoring the trend context

A five-candle structure that resembles the rising three methods but appears in a sideways or declining market is not the same pattern. The continuation interpretation depends on a pre-existing uptrend. Without that context, the same candlestick arrangement carries less significance.

Setting the stop too tight

Some traders place stops just below the lowest of the three middle candles. While this can improve the risk-to-reward ratio, the low of the consolidation range may be briefly violated before candle 5 drives the recovery.

The structurally wider stop placement is below the low of candle 1 – the base of the full pattern. Tighter stops should only be used when the position size is adjusted accordingly.

Overlooking the volume pattern

A rising three methods that forms with expanding volume during the three middle candles, rather than the expected volume contraction, may indicate stronger selling pressure than a typical consolidation. This does not automatically invalidate the setup, but it warrants additional caution and a higher bar for confirmation on candle 5.

Treating it as a reversal signal

The rising three methods is a continuation pattern. It is not designed to identify market bottoms or to be traded counter-trend. Applying it as a reversal signal after a prolonged decline, where its visual appearance may be similar, means trading the pattern in the wrong context.

By confirming the uptrend context before the pattern forms, waiting for the full close of candle 5, and sizing positions relative to a defined invalidation level, traders can assess the setup more consistently. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.

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