A complete guide to the rectangle chart pattern: how it forms, how to identify valid breakouts, and how to trade it with confirmation tools.

Takeaways The rectangle pattern forms when price consolidates between two roughly parallel horizontal levels – a support floor and a resistance ceiling.

Each boundary requires at least two confirmed price touches to be considered a valid rectangle.

The pattern is directionally neutral – it can signal bullish continuation, bearish continuation, or a trend reversal depending on context.

Confirmation requires a full candle close outside the boundary; a wick that extends beyond the level and closes back inside is not a breakout.

The measured-move target is derived by projecting the height of the rectangle from the breakout point.

Breakouts on below-average volume carry a significantly higher risk of reversing back into the range.

What is the rectangle pattern?

The rectangle pattern is a chart pattern in which price consolidates between two roughly parallel horizontal levels – a support level below and a resistance level above. The pattern typically forms after a sustained directional move, as price pauses and trading becomes range-bound within the boundaries of the rectangle. It requires at least two confirmed touches of both the support and resistance levels to be considered valid, and is one of the most widely recognised continuation and reversal formations in technical analysis.

The psychology behind the rectangle is one of temporary equilibrium between buyers and sellers. Within the range, neither side has sufficient conviction to push price decisively beyond the boundaries – buyers repeatedly defend the lower level while sellers cap advances at the upper level. Volume often contracts through the consolidation as this indecision develops. The pattern resolves when one side pushes price beyond the range: a breakout above resistance may signal that buying pressure has overcome supply, while a breakout below support may indicate that sellers have gained control. The strength of that breakout – particularly whether expanding volume supports it – is one factor traders may use when assessing how significant the subsequent move may prove.

Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results. Pattern signals should always be assessed alongside wider market context.

How do you identify a rectangle pattern on a chart?

Identifying a rectangle pattern involves confirming a clearly defined horizontal range with multiple price touches at both boundaries. The following steps outline the core identification process.

Identify a prior trend. The rectangle is most meaningful when it forms after a sustained directional move – either an uptrend or a downtrend. A rectangle mid-trend suggests consolidation before continuation; one forming at the end of an extended move can signal a potential reversal. Locate the horizontal resistance level. Price should have touched the same approximate level at least twice from below, retreating each time. This upper boundary forms the resistance of the rectangle. The touches do not need to be exact – minor variations are acceptable – but the level should be visually clear. Locate the horizontal support level. Price should have touched the same approximate level at least twice from above, bouncing upward each time. This lower boundary forms the support of the rectangle. Confirm the parallel, horizontal structure. Both boundaries should be roughly flat and parallel, forming a clearly defined rectangular zone. A structure where both levels slope is a channel, not a rectangle. The wider and more regular the touches, the more clearly defined the pattern is generally considered to be. Wait for the breakout. The pattern is not confirmed until price closes decisively outside the rectangle – above resistance for a bullish signal or below support for a bearish one. A close that remains inside the boundary, regardless of how far the wick extends, is not a breakout.

Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.

A wick that pierces the boundary and closes back inside the range is a wick test, not a confirmed breakout. Acting on wick tests without closing-price confirmation is one of the most common false-break errors in rectangle trading.

Is the rectangle pattern bullish or bearish?

The rectangle pattern is neutral in structure – it can signal a bullish continuation, a bearish continuation, or a reversal. The outcome depends on two factors: the direction of the prior trend and the direction of the eventual breakout.

When a rectangle forms during an uptrend and breaks upward through resistance, traders typically interpret it as a bullish continuation – price has paused to consolidate before potentially resuming higher. When a rectangle forms during a downtrend and breaks downward through support, traders generally read it as a bearish continuation. Reversals are also possible: a rectangle forming at the top of an extended uptrend that subsequently breaks to the downside can signal a potential trend reversal, while a rectangle at the bottom of a downtrend that breaks upward can indicate a possible bullish shift in direction.

Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.

Conventional guidance is to trade in the direction of the confirmed breakout rather than anticipating which way the pattern will resolve. Entering before the breakout – attempting to predict the direction – can significantly raise false-signal risk.

How to trade the rectangle pattern

The steps below outline one way traders commonly structure a rectangle-pattern setup, from identifying the range to managing the position after a breakout.

Step 1: Mark the rectangle boundaries

Draw horizontal lines at the support and resistance levels that define the rectangle. Each boundary should have at least two confirmed touches – price reversals that validate the level as significant. Using a shaded zone rather than a precise line helps account for minor variations in the exact touch points and gives a clearer picture of the range’s boundaries.

Step 2: Wait for a confirmed breakout close

The entry trigger is a candle closing decisively outside the rectangle boundary – above resistance for a long setup, below support for a short. A breakout wick that snaps back inside the rectangle is not confirmation. Waiting for a full candle close outside the level can help reduce false-break entries in rectangle trading.

Step 3: Choose your entry

Breakout entry: Enter on the close of the breakout candle, or at the open of the following candle. This captures the move as soon as the pattern confirms, but carries the risk that the initial breakout candle is wide and entry is at an extended price.

Enter on the close of the breakout candle, or at the open of the following candle. This captures the move as soon as the pattern confirms, but carries the risk that the initial breakout candle is wide and entry is at an extended price. Retest entry:Wait for price to return and retest the broken boundary as new support for longs, or new resistance for shorts. Traders then enter when price holds and bounces off the retested level. This offers a tighter risk-to-reward setup, but the opportunity may be missed if the breakout accelerates without retesting.

Step 4: Place your stop-loss

Place the stop-loss beyond the rectangle boundary on the opposite side from the breakout – below the support level for a long, above the resistance level for a short. This accounts for the full width of the rectangle and accommodates the normal volatility of the range. A stop placed inside the rectangle carries a higher risk of being triggered by a retest of the boundary before the move continues. Standard stop-loss orders are not guaranteed. Guaranteed stop-loss orders incur a fee if activated.

Step 5: Set your profit target

The standard measured move target is calculated by projecting the height of the rectangle – the distance between support and resistance – from the breakout point. If resistance is at 110 and support is at 100, the rectangle height is 10 points. A bullish breakout above 110 gives a measured move target of 120. Conversely, if price breaks below support at 100, traders may project the 10-point height downward to a measured move target of 90. These targets are reference levels derived from the pattern’s structure, not guaranteed price destinations.

Step 6: Monitor the trade

Watch volume after the breakout: expansion can support the view that the move has broader participation. Low volume on the breakout candle raises the risk of a false break and warrants greater caution. Traders may also consider trailing the stop in the direction of the trade as price progresses, particularly if momentum indicators support the directional move.

Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.

What is a failed rectangle pattern?

A failed rectangle – sometimes called a false breakout or ‘fakeout’ – occurs when price briefly moves outside the rectangle boundary, then reverses and re-enters the range. This is one of the most frequent pitfalls for traders who enter on early breakout signals before the breakout candle has fully closed.

False breakouts can occur in either direction and may sometimes precede a move in the opposite direction. A false bullish breakout – where price pierces resistance before reversing back inside – can trigger long stop-losses and shift momentum towards the downside.

Conversely, a false bearish breakout below support that quickly reverses back into the range may suggest that sellers lacked follow-through. This pattern, where the false break acts as a catalyst for a move in the opposite direction, is worth monitoring when a wick test fails to follow through.

Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.

The primary defences against false breakouts are waiting for a full candle close outside the rectangle, confirming the breakout with expanding volume, and sizing the stop-loss beyond the opposite rectangle boundary rather than within the range. When traders identify a false break quickly – where the breakout candle closes back inside on the same session – they can reassess the setup rather than holding a deteriorating position.

Best indicators to use with the rectangle pattern

Indicators can help traders assess whether a rectangle breakout has broader technical support, although they should be used as confirmation tools rather than standalone signals.

Volume Volume is a widely used confirmation tool for a rectangle breakout. A breakout on high or expanding volume may indicate broader participation behind the move. A breakout on low or declining volume can raise the probability of a false break. Within the rectangle itself, gradually contracting volume can suggest that volatility is compressing before a potential resolution.

Relative strength index (RSI) RSI can highlight whether momentum is building before price breaks the boundary. An RSI moving upward within the rectangle while price tests resistance may indicate building buy-side pressure. Conversely, RSI divergence – forming lower highs as price tests resistance – can suggest the rectangle is more likely to break downward. An RSI crossover above 50 at the time of the breakout offers additional directional confirmation.

MACD The MACD histogram provides a visual read on momentum acceleration. A MACD crossover above its signal line – coinciding with a bullish price breakout – adds confirmation that momentum is aligned with the breakout direction. Conversely, a bearish crossover around a downside break may support a weaker price outlook, depending on the wider market context. When MACD is already moving in the expected breakout direction before price crosses the boundary, traders generally consider the setup stronger than one where MACD is flat or contradicts the price move.

Bollinger Bands® Bollinger Band® squeezes – where the bands narrow as volatility contracts during the consolidation – can precede rectangle breakouts and serve as an early warning of a potential expansion. When a squeeze resolves and price breaks outside both the rectangle boundary and the outer Bollinger Band simultaneously, the confluence of the two signals can add weight to the breakout direction. Conversely, if price breaks the boundary but quickly moves back inside the bands and range, traders may treat the move with greater caution.

Moving averages A moving average positioned near the rectangle boundary can reinforce or weaken the significance of that level. If a 50-period EMA runs just below the rectangle’s support, it adds a structural layer of confluence to the downside boundary. When the breakout occurs in the direction of the prevailing moving average slope, the setup is more aligned with the broader trend and is generally considered stronger than a counter-trend break. Conversely, a breakout against the prevailing moving average slope may require stronger confirmation before traders treat it as meaningful.

Discover more indicators on our technical analysis page.

Rectangle pattern vs channel pattern

The rectangle and channel patterns share a parallel-boundary structure, but the key difference is slope. In a rectangle, both support and resistance are horizontal – price oscillates between two flat levels. In a channel – ascending, descending, or horizontal – the boundaries are formed by parallel trendlines, meaning both the highs and the lows move in the same direction.

Context Rectangle Channel Boundary direction Horizontal (flat) Sloping (ascending or descending) Support level Flat Rising (ascending) / falling (descending) Resistance level Flat Rising (ascending) / falling (descending) Trend implication Neutral consolidation Trend continuation within the channel Measured move Fixed (rectangle height) Variable (depends on position within channel)

The most common misidentification occurs when the support and resistance levels are close to horizontal but have a slight tilt. If both levels slope in the same direction, even gently, the pattern is more accurately described as a channel. This distinction matters for trade setups because a sloping channel typically signals trend continuation within the channel’s direction, whereas a rectangle remains structurally neutral until the breakout resolves it.

Rectangle pattern chart examples

The following synthetic examples show how rectangle patterns can resolve in different ways, including continuation and false-break scenarios.

Example 1: Bullish continuation rectangle on a daily chart

Following a sustained uptrend on a daily chart of a major equity index, price enters a consolidation phase between horizontal support at approximately 4,100 and resistance at approximately 4,200, forming a rectangle of roughly 100 points. Price tests both boundaries four times over approximately six weeks, with volume declining progressively through the range. On the seventh week, price closes above the 4,200 resistance level on significantly higher-than-average volume. Price later reaches the measured move target of 4,300, calculated by adding the 100-point rectangle height to the 4,200 breakout level. Conversely, if price had broken below the 4,100 support level instead, traders may have treated the move as a potential reversal or failed continuation signal, depending on volume and wider market context. This is a synthetic illustrative example only.

Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.

Example 2: False breakout leading to bearish resolution

On a four-hour chart, following a downtrend, price stabilises between support at 1.0820 and resistance at 1.0900. After six oscillations within the range, price briefly pierces resistance on a single candle, but fails to close above it, with the wick retreating back inside. In the following session, price breaks below the support level on expanding volume, continuing the prior downtrend. Traders who waited for a full candle close avoided the false long signal. Conversely, if price had closed above 1.0900 and held the level on a retest, traders may have viewed the setup as a potential bullish reversal rather than a continuation of the prior downtrend. This is a synthetic illustrative example only.

Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.

Common mistakes when trading the rectangle pattern

These common mistakes often come from acting before the pattern is confirmed, or from overlooking context that can affect breakout quality.

Entering on a wick breakout rather than a close A common rectangle trading error is treating a wick that extends beyond the boundary as a confirmed breakout. Price can test the boundaries with wicks before snapping back inside, particularly in liquid markets where orders may cluster around key levels. A full candle close beyond the level provides a clearer entry trigger than a wick alone. This approach can help reduce false-break entries and repeated wick-based stop-losses.

Anticipating the breakout direction The rectangle is structurally neutral, and attempting to predict which way it will resolve before the breakout occurs introduces directional bias without a confirmed signal. While rectangles in established trends may resolve in the trend direction, this tendency is not reliable enough to justify entering before the breakout is confirmed. A lower-risk approach is to wait for the close, then respond to what price action has confirmed rather than pre-empting it.

Ignoring volume on the breakout Volume is an important contextual filter for a rectangle breakout and one of the most frequently overlooked. A breakout with below-average volume may lack the participation needed to support the move. Traders who act on price alone – while ignoring a notable absence of volume – may find themselves in low-conviction moves that reverse back into the range. Comparing the breakout candle’s volume with the average volume inside the rectangle provides an immediate qualitative check.

Placing the stop-loss inside the rectangle Positioning a stop-loss inside the range – rather than just beyond the opposite boundary – can underestimate the natural volatility of the pattern. Price can revisit the breakout level before continuing in the breakout direction, particularly after a retest entry. A stop placed inside the rectangle is at heightened risk of being triggered during a normal retest before the move resumes. Placing the stop beyond the opposite boundary provides a more structurally sound position, although it can increase initial risk per trade.

Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.

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