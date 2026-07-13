Range trading is used when a market moves sideways between support and resistance, rather than forming a sustained trend. This guide explains how range trading works, how traders identify ranges, and the risks to consider before using this approach.

Takeaways Range trading aims to capture price bouncing between established support and resistance levels rather than trending in one direction.

A valid range requires at least two confirmed reversals at both the support and resistance boundaries.

ADX readings consistently below 25 can indicate a non-trending environment suited to range trading.

Entries should be taken near the boundary, not mid-range – entering early can weaken the risk-reward ratio.

A genuine breakout – a close beyond the range on elevated volume – can signal that the range has ended and the strategy should be paused.

High-impact news events can spike price through range boundaries temporarily, triggering stops before price reverts.

Understanding range trading

A range trading strategy is an approach that seeks to profit from price oscillating between defined support and resistance levels, without making a sustained directional breakout in either direction. Rather than trying to predict which way the market will trend, range traders observe where price repeatedly reverses and design their trades around those levels – buying near support and selling near resistance, or selling short near resistance and covering near support.

Range-bound conditions are common across markets and timeframes. They often arise when there is no clear reason for the market to move decisively in one direction – when buyers and sellers are broadly balanced, when no major catalyst is shifting fundamental value, or when a market is pausing between directional moves. Understanding when to apply a range strategy, and when to step aside as a trend begins to develop, is central to range trading.

Range trading is generally better suited to stable, low-volatility conditions. It carries significant risk when a market is close to a breakout – positions taken against the approaching direction of the breakout can produce rapid losses. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.

What drives range-bound markets

Understanding why a market is ranging helps traders assess how likely the range is to continue and when it may end.

Supply and demand

A range forms when buyers and sellers reach a temporary equilibrium. At the upper boundary of the range (resistance), selling pressure matches or exceeds buying pressure – sellers are willing to sell at this price, while buyers are not prepared to pay more. At the lower boundary (support), the reverse applies – buyers are willing to buy, while sellers are not willing to sell lower. As long as this balance holds, price can continue to move between the two levels, creating the characteristic oscillating pattern of a range.

Absence of a catalyst

Trends are typically driven by a sustained shift in fundamental value – a change in interest rate expectations, an earnings revision cycle, a commodity supply shock, or a geopolitical event. In the absence of such a catalyst, price tends to mean-revert rather than trend. Markets that have recently resolved a major uncertainty can also consolidate in a range as participants reassess before committing to a new directional move.

Institutional accumulation and distribution

Ranges sometimes reflect deliberate activity by large market participants. During accumulation, a large buyer – such as an institution building a significant position – may support price near the lower boundary of the range by repeatedly buying on dips, helping to prevent a breakdown. During distribution, a large seller may offload inventory near the upper boundary, capping each rally. These processes can sustain a range for extended periods before the balance shifts and a breakout occurs in the direction of the accumulated or distributed position.

Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.

How to identify a trading range

Identifying a valid trading range requires more than observing that price has moved between two levels. The quality of the range boundaries and the number of confirmed touches both affect the reliability of the strategy.

Minimum requirements for a valid range

A range must have at least two confirmed touches at resistance and two at support. Each touch should represent a meaningful reversal – not just a brief intraday spike – with the market spending time at the level and showing visible reversal candles or momentum shifts. The more touches there are, the more established the range boundary is likely to be. A range tested only once at each boundary is far less reliable than one with four or five confirmed reversals.

Range width and the minimum viable range

The range must be wide enough to accommodate stop-losses and profit targets with a positive reward-to-risk ratio. A range that is only 20 pips wide in forex, or 1.50% wide in an equity, may not provide enough room for the trade to move between entry and exit after spreads, stops and realistic profit targets are taken into account. A minimum reward-to-risk ratio of 1.5:1 – with the profit target at least 1.5 times the stop-loss distance – requires sufficient range width to be viable.

ADX confirmation of a non-trending environment

The Average Directional Index (ADX) measures the strength of the current trend, regardless of direction. ADX readings consistently below 25 indicate a non-trending, range-bound environment – conditions that may suit range trading. ADX between 25 and 35 suggests a moderate trend developing; above 35 indicates a stronger trend. Before entering a range trade, checking that ADX is below 25 and not rising significantly can help confirm that the range-bound condition remains intact.

Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.

Setting up a range trading strategy

A range trade requires clear range boundaries and disciplined entry at the right point within the range.

Step 1. Identify the range boundaries Mark the support and resistance levels that define the range on the chart. Use horizontal lines at the most significant price levels – ideally where the market has reversed clearly at least twice. For tighter boundaries, use the closing prices of the reversal candles rather than the wicks, which can be extreme and variable. The range boundary is where the body of the reversal candle ends, not necessarily the wick extreme.

Mark the support and resistance levels that define the range on the chart. Use horizontal lines at the most significant price levels – ideally where the market has reversed clearly at least twice. For tighter boundaries, use the closing prices of the reversal candles rather than the wicks, which can be extreme and variable. The range boundary is where the body of the reversal candle ends, not necessarily the wick extreme. Step 2. Wait for price to reach the boundary Do not enter mid-range. Allow price to travel to the support or resistance level before entering. Entering at the midpoint of the range gives the trade a poor risk-reward ratio – the stop must be placed beyond the boundary, but the profit target is only half a range away. Entry near support for a long trade, or near resistance for a short trade, can improve the distance to the profit target relative to the stop distance.

Do not enter mid-range. Allow price to travel to the support or resistance level before entering. Entering at the midpoint of the range gives the trade a poor risk-reward ratio – the stop must be placed beyond the boundary, but the profit target is only half a range away. Entry near support for a long trade, or near resistance for a short trade, can improve the distance to the profit target relative to the stop distance. Step 3. Confirm with a reversal signal Do not enter immediately when price touches the boundary. Wait for reversal confirmation – a bullish reversal candle, such as a hammer, bullish engulfing, or pin, at support for a long entry, or a bearish reversal candle, such as a shooting star or bearish engulfing pattern, at resistance for a short entry. Alternatively, wait for the candle at the boundary to close before entering, which can reduce the risk of being caught in a spike that quickly reverses back through the level. Momentum indicators such as stochastic or RSI reaching oversold levels at support, or overbought levels at resistance, can add further confirmation.

Do not enter immediately when price touches the boundary. Wait for reversal confirmation – a bullish reversal candle, such as a hammer, bullish engulfing, or pin, at support for a long entry, or a bearish reversal candle, such as a shooting star or bearish engulfing pattern, at resistance for a short entry. Alternatively, wait for the candle at the boundary to close before entering, which can reduce the risk of being caught in a spike that quickly reverses back through the level. Momentum indicators such as stochastic or RSI reaching oversold levels at support, or overbought levels at resistance, can add further confirmation. Step 4. Set the stop-loss and profit target Place the stop-loss beyond the range boundary – typically 5–10 pips in forex or 0.50%–1.00% in equities beyond the level that defines the range. This means that if the range genuinely breaks, the trade is closed with a defined loss rather than held through a developing trend. The profit target is set at or near the opposite boundary of the range. Stop-loss orders are not guaranteed. Guaranteed stop-loss orders incur a fee if activated.

Place the stop-loss beyond the range boundary – typically 5–10 pips in forex or 0.50%–1.00% in equities beyond the level that defines the range. This means that if the range genuinely breaks, the trade is closed with a defined loss rather than held through a developing trend. The profit target is set at or near the opposite boundary of the range. Stop-loss orders are not guaranteed. Guaranteed stop-loss orders incur a fee if activated. Step 5. Monitor and exitAs price moves toward the profit target, monitor for signs that the range may be breaking – a close beyond the resistance or support boundary, increasing volume on moves away from the boundary, or ADX beginning to rise. If the trade reaches the profit target, close it. If signs of a breakout develop before the target is reached, consider exiting early rather than holding through a potential range expansion.

Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.

Types of range trading strategies

Several approaches apply range trading principles to different market conditions and instruments.

Classic support and resistance range trading

The foundational approach is to buy at support and sell at resistance, with stops beyond each level. This works best in clear, well-defined horizontal ranges with multiple confirmed boundary touches. The strategy is straightforward in theory but requires patience – waiting for price to reach the boundary rather than entering mid-range – and discipline in honouring the stop if the range breaks.

Bollinger Band mean-reversion

Bollinger Bands® – two standard deviation bands around a 20-period moving average – expand during periods of elevated volatility and contract during low-volatility ranging conditions. When price touches the upper band in a low-ADX environment, it can signal an overbought condition within the range, creating a potential selling opportunity. When price touches the lower band, it can indicate an oversold condition, creating a potential buying opportunity. The middle band, or 20-period simple moving average, often acts as a mid-range target for exiting the position.

Oscillator-based range trading

Range traders frequently use momentum oscillators – RSI, stochastic, or CCI – to time entries within a range rather than relying purely on the price level. In a ranging market, RSI moving between 30 (oversold) and 70 (overbought) can provide entry signals at the extremes: buy when RSI reaches 30 near support, sell when it reaches 70 near resistance. This approach filters out some of the noise around boundary touches while adding a momentum confirmation layer to the entry.

Channel trading

Some ranges are contained not in horizontal channels but in sloping channels – price oscillates between two parallel trendlines that are both rising (ascending channel) or both falling (descending channel). Channel trading applies the same principles as horizontal range trading – buying at the lower trendline and selling at the upper – but also requires traders to account for the channel midline and boundaries shifting with each candle as the trendlines advance.

Using range trading in practice

Applying range trading effectively requires ongoing assessment of whether the range remains intact, and the discipline to exit or adjust if conditions change.

Check that the range still holds before entering or adjusting a trade. If price breaks support or resistance and doesn’t return to the range, reassess the setup.

Consider scaling in rather than entering with the full position at the first touch. Some traders start with a smaller position and add only if the boundary is tested again and holds.

Watch the midpoint between support and resistance. Traders may take partial profits near this level, or reassess if price stalls before reaching the opposite boundary.

Check the economic calendar before entering. High-impact releases, such as central bank decisions, non-farm payrolls or CPI data, can cause sharp moves through range boundaries.

Consider closing or reducing exposure before major scheduled events, then wait for conditions to settle before looking for a new entry.

A key risk of range trading is the false breakout – price briefly exceeds the range boundary, triggering stop-losses, then reverses back into the range. Using slightly wider stops placed beyond the typical noise level of the instrument can reduce false stop-outs, but it also widens the risk per trade. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.

Range trading after a breakout

A breakout from a defined range changes the character of the market, so range traders need to adapt rather than continue applying range tactics.

Distinguishing a genuine breakout from a false breakout A genuine breakout is typically characterised by a close beyond the range boundary on significantly above-average volume, sustained follow-through in the breakout direction on subsequent candles, and the former boundary level acting as new support for an upside break, or new resistance for a downside break. A false breakout reverses quickly – often within the same session – back into the range body, with volume declining on the attempted extension.

Role reversal When a genuine breakout occurs, former resistance becomes new support if price breaks above, while former support becomes new resistance if price breaks below. This role-reversal principle is one of the most widely observed concepts in technical analysis. A trader who recognises a genuine breakout can shift from range tactics to a breakout or trend-following approach, entering at the retest of the former boundary in its new role.

Closing range positions on a breakout Any open range trade should be closed as soon as a genuine breakout is confirmed. Holding a long trade at support as price breaks below support, or a short trade at resistance as price breaks above, turns a range trade into a directional position against the emerging trend – a very different risk profile from the original trade. Define the breakout confirmation criteria before entering any range trade, so the decision to exit is planned rather than reactive.

Advanced range trading techniques

Beyond the foundational approach, experienced range traders use more advanced tools to refine entry timing and manage risk.

Volume profile and high-volume nodes

A volume profile for the ranging period shows the distribution of volume across price levels. High-volume nodes – price levels where the most trading has occurred – can act as strong support and resistance within the range. If the range boundaries coincide with high-volume nodes from the volume profile, the boundaries are considered more robust. A trade entered at a boundary that is also a high-volume node has additional technical justification beyond the simple price level.

Multiple timeframe range confirmation

A range on a 1-hour chart is more meaningful if it also appears within a range on the 4-hour chart. Multi-timeframe confirmation reduces the risk that the lower-timeframe range is simply a pause within a larger trend. A range on the 1-hour chart that sits within the upper half of a 4-hour downtrend channel, for example, may be more likely to resolve with a downside break than with a continuation of the 1-hour range – a risk that a trader relying only on the 1-hour chart might miss.

Fading the false breakout

Some experienced range traders specifically target false breakouts – entering a position in the opposite direction to a breakout that quickly reverses back into the range. This approach requires fast execution and a tight stop just beyond the false breakout extreme, but aims to capture the often-sharp move back into the range body as trapped breakout traders exit. False breakout fading is a higher-risk, shorter-duration approach that requires significant experience in reading the speed and conviction of price moves around range boundaries.

Common mistakes in range trading

Range trading can produce repeated opportunities, which may lead traders to overestimate the reliability of a setup. Several common mistakes can reduce its effectiveness.

Trading after the range has broken : a decisive close beyond support or resistance, especially on higher volume, can signal that the range has ended. Continuing to trade the old boundaries may lead to repeated losses as price trends in the breakout direction.

: a decisive close beyond support or resistance, especially on higher volume, can signal that the range has ended. Continuing to trade the old boundaries may lead to repeated losses as price trends in the breakout direction. Entering too early or mid-range : entering before price reaches support or resistance can weaken the risk-reward profile. Waiting for the range boundary gives the trade more room to develop.

: entering before price reaches support or resistance can weaken the risk-reward profile. Waiting for the range boundary gives the trade more room to develop. Using the same stop-loss across all markets : different markets have different volatility levels. Stop-loss placement should reflect the instrument’s average true range (ATR) and typical price noise around the range boundary.*

: different markets have different volatility levels. Stop-loss placement should reflect the instrument’s average true range (ATR) and typical price noise around the range boundary.* Overtrading tight, quiet ranges: narrow ranges can make costs, such as spreads, a larger share of potential returns. Wider, clearer ranges may offer more practical setups than frequent trades in small, uncertain ones.

*Standard stop-loss orders are not guaranteed. Guaranteed stop-loss orders incur a fee if activated.

Technical indicators used in range trading – including RSI, stochastic, and Bollinger Bands® – can generate misleading signals when a trend is developing beneath the surface of an apparent range. Combining price action confirmation with indicator signals reduces, but does not eliminate, this risk. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.

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