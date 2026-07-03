Polarized fractal efficiency (PFE) is a technical indicator that compares how directly price has moved over a chosen period. It helps traders look at whether price action has followed a relatively clean path, or whether it has moved up and down in a less efficient way. This guide explains what PFE measures, how traders read the zero line and extreme readings, and why it is usually used with other technical tools rather than on its own.

Takeaways PFE compares the net price move with the total path price travelled.

Hans Hannula developed the indicator in 1994 using ideas from fractal geometry.

PFE usually ranges from about −100 to +100, with zero as the midline.

Readings above zero may suggest upward movement; readings below zero may suggest downward movement.

Readings near zero may suggest choppy or less directional conditions.

Traders often smooth PFE and use it as a trend filter alongside other tools.

What is polarized fractal efficiency?

Polarized fractal efficiency, or PFE, is a technical indicator that looks at the shape of a price move. It compares a direct move from one point to another with the full path price took along the way.

A smoother, more direct move can produce a higher absolute reading. A move that goes back and forth without making much progress can produce a reading closer to zero.

The ‘polarized’ part refers to direction:

A positive reading means the price ended higher than it started.

A negative reading means the price ended lower than it started.

A reading near zero may suggest that price moved without a clear direction.

Hans Hannula developed PFE in 1994, and it first appeared in Technical Analysis of Stocks and Commodities magazine. The indicator uses ideas from fractal geometry, but traders do not need to understand fractals in detail to read the basic signal (Scribd, accessed 3 July 2026).

PFE helps describe the character of a move. It does not predict what price will do next.

How PFE measures price efficiency

PFE is based on a simple idea: the difference between distance and path.

Imagine price starts at one level and ends at another. If it gets there in a fairly straight line, the move is more efficient. If it moves up and down several times before reaching the final level, the move is less efficient.

Type of move What it means How PFE may respond Direct upward move Price rises in a relatively clean path Positive reading, further from zero Direct downward move Price falls in a relatively clean path Negative reading, further from zero Choppy sideways move Price moves back and forth with limited progress Reading closer to zero

This is why traders sometimes describe PFE as a measure of how ‘straight’ a price move has been.

How is PFE calculated?

The calculation compares two things:

The direct move from the first price to the last price. The total path price travelled between those points.

The larger the direct move is compared with the full path, the more efficient the movement is likely to appear.

The building blocks Over a chosen lookback period, PFE compares the net move from the first price to the last price with the smaller price moves that happened between them. Each smaller move combines the: Change in price.

Passage of time.

Distance between each point. This creates a geometric measure of the price path. In practice, charting platforms usually calculate this automatically.

Sign and smoothing PFE gives the reading a positive sign if price ended higher than it started, and a negative sign if price ended lower. The result is then scaled to a range of roughly −100 to +100. Because raw PFE can move sharply when price changes direction, traders often smooth it with a short exponential moving average. A five-period smoothing is common, although settings can vary between platforms and trading approaches.

Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.

In simple terms, PFE compares how far price moved with how direct that move was. Most platforms handle the formula automatically, so traders usually focus on the reading, its direction and whether it is moving towards or away from zero.

How to read the PFE on a chart

Traders usually read PFE by looking at direction, distance from zero and how the reading changes over time.

Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.

Step 1. Check the zero line The zero line is the centre point. It helps traders see whether the recent price move has been more upward or downward over the chosen period.

The zero line is the centre point. It helps traders see whether the recent price move has been more upward or downward over the chosen period. Step 2. Look for a positive or negative reading A reading above zero may suggest that price ended higher than it started. A reading below zero may suggest that price ended lower than it started.

A reading above zero may suggest that price ended higher than it started. A reading below zero may suggest that price ended lower than it started. Step 3. Check the distance from zero The further PFE moves from zero, the more direct the price move may have been. A reading close to zero may suggest choppy or inefficient movement.

The further PFE moves from zero, the more direct the price move may have been. A reading close to zero may suggest choppy or inefficient movement. Step 4. Watch for extreme readings Readings near the upper or lower extremes may suggest that price has moved efficiently in one direction. This does not mean a reversal will follow.

Readings near the upper or lower extremes may suggest that price has moved efficiently in one direction. This does not mean a reversal will follow. Step 5. Read it with the wider chartPFE describes what has already happened over the selected lookback period. Traders usually compare it with trend, support and resistance, and other context before placing weight on the signal.

PFE can help describe whether a move has been direct or choppy, but it does not predict what price will do next. Extreme or near-zero readings should still be read alongside the wider market setup.

How some traders use PFE

Because PFE combines direction and efficiency, traders mainly use it to understand whether market conditions appear directional or choppy.

Filtering trend from chop

Some traders use PFE to help assess whether trend-following tactics fit the current conditions:

Well above zero : price has moved higher in a more direct way, so traders may assess whether upward trend tactics fit the conditions.

: price has moved higher in a more direct way, so traders may assess whether upward trend tactics fit the conditions. Well below zero : price has moved lower in a more direct way, so traders may assess whether downward trend tactics fit the conditions.

: price has moved lower in a more direct way, so traders may assess whether downward trend tactics fit the conditions. Near zero: price action appears choppier or less directional, so traders may be more cautious with trend-following tactics.

Watching the extremes

Some traders also watch for PFE to reach a high or low reading, then turn back towards zero. They may see this as a sign that the previous move is becoming less efficient. This can add context, but it should not be read as a standalone reversal signal. Price can remain efficient for longer than expected, and PFE can give false signals in choppy markets.

PFE describes the character of a move, not its future. A high reading shows that an efficient move has already happened; it does not guarantee that the move will continue.

PFE vs the efficiency ratio

PFE is related to other efficiency measures, including Kaufman’s efficiency ratio.

Context Polarized fractal efficiency Efficiency ratio (Kaufman) Range Roughly −100 to +100, signed for direction 0 to 1, unsigned Direction Shows trend direction as well as efficiency Shows efficiency only, not direction Use Trend and chop filter with a directional sign Often used to adapt moving-average speed

Both indicators look at how direct a price move has been. The main difference is that PFE adds direction, while the efficiency ratio focuses only on the degree of efficiency.

Limitations and risk management

PFE can help traders read market conditions, but it has clear limits.

Main limitations PFE is a lagging, descriptive indicator. It shows how efficient recent price movement has been, rather than predicting what will happen next. It can also move back and forth around zero in choppy markets, even after smoothing. This can make the signal harder to read when price action is uneven. Key limitations include: It does not provide a price target.

It does not give a precise entry or exit point.

It can whipsaw around the zero line.

It is less widely used than many mainstream indicators.

Settings and availability can vary between platforms.

Using it in context PFE may be more useful when traders read it alongside other tools. These might include trend indicators, momentum indicators, support and resistance, or price action. Looking at more than one timeframe may also help traders build a fuller picture. For example, a short-term PFE reading may look choppy even while a longer-term trend remains in place. Combining PFE with other evidence can add context and may help reduce false signals, but it cannot remove them entirely.

Managing risk An efficient reading is not a reason to trade without a plan. Traders should consider position size, stop-loss placement and overall risk before opening a position. Standard stop-loss orders aren’t guaranteed. Guaranteed stop-loss orders incur a fee if activated. Learn more on our risk management hub.

This content is provided for general information and educational purposes only. It does not constitute investment advice, financial advice, a recommendation, or an offer or solicitation to buy or sell any financial instrument. Contracts for difference (CFDs) are traded on margin. Leverage can amplify both profits and losses.

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