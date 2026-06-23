Impulse wave pattern: Elliott wave guide for traders

A guide to the impulse wave pattern in Elliott wave theory – the five-wave directional structure that forms in the direction of the prevailing trend and underpins Elliott wave analysis. The impulse wave pattern can help traders analyse how directional price moves develop, pause and resume within the broader Elliott wave cycle.

An impulse wave is a five-wave structure in which waves 1, 3, and 5 move with the trend and waves 2 and 4 correct against it.

Three strict rules define a valid impulse: Wave 2 cannot fully retrace Wave 1, Wave 3 cannot be the shortest motive wave, and Wave 4 cannot enter Wave 1's price territory.

Wave 3 is typically the longest and most powerful motive wave, often extending to 1.618× the length of Wave 1.

Fibonacci retracement and extension levels are used alongside the wave rules to validate and project the structure.

Elliott wave analysis is interpretive – different analysts can apply different valid counts to the same chart.

The ending diagonal variation in Wave 5 position is a notable exhaustion signal that can precede a sharp reversal.

Understanding the impulse wave pattern

The impulse wave pattern is a five-wave price structure that forms in the direction of the prevailing trend, as described by Elliott wave theory. Developed by Ralph Nelson Elliott in the 1930s and published in his 1938 work The Wave Principle, the theory holds that financial markets move in repetitive, fractal wave patterns shaped by cycles of investor sentiment.

The impulse wave is the foundational building block of this framework: a directional, five-wave sequence that represents the dominant trend at any given degree of the cycle.

The five waves alternate in function. Three of them – waves 1, 3 and 5 – are motive waves that move in the direction of the trend. Two of them – waves 2 and 4 – are corrective waves that partially retrace the prior motive wave. The tension between motive and corrective phases reflects market psychology. Waves 1, 3 and 5 show broader participation in the trend direction, while waves 2 and 4 reflect profit-taking, doubt and renewed opposition before the trend resumes. Together, these five waves complete one impulse cycle before a larger-degree corrective sequence, typically labelled ABC, takes over.

Elliott wave analysis is highly interpretive. Different analysts applying the same rules to the same chart may arrive at different wave counts. The framework is best used as a contextual tool for understanding market structure rather than a precise mechanical signal. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.

What drives impulse wave formation

Impulse waves are driven by the collective psychology of market participants as new information, price momentum and shifting sentiment play out across time. Understanding what underlies each wave helps traders contextualise the pattern rather than simply labelling it mechanically.

The first wave typically begins when a relatively small number of participants recognise that the prevailing trend is changing, or that an asset may be undervalued or overvalued. Sentiment among the broader market may still align with the prior trend. Because participation is limited, Wave 1 is often the shortest of the three motive waves and can be difficult to identify in real time.

Wave 2 develops as early participants who entered during Wave 1 take profits, while the broader crowd remains sceptical of the new trend and pushes price back in the original direction. The retracement can be deep – often 50%–78.6% of Wave 1 – but it cannot fully retrace Wave 1 without invalidating the impulse count. This uncertainty creates the psychological conditions for Wave 3.

Wave 3 is typically the longest and most pronounced motive wave. As the new trend direction becomes more widely recognised, participation expands. News flow, fundamental data and technical breakouts often align during this phase, drawing in more buyers in an uptrend or sellers in a downtrend. Wave 3 almost always exceeds the high or low set by Wave 1, and it is generally where the most consistent price movement occurs.

Wave 4 is another corrective phase, but its character typically differs from Wave 2. While Wave 2 tends to be a sharp, deep retracement, Wave 4 is more often sideways and complex – a period of choppy consolidation rather than a clean pullback. This behaviour is partly explained by the guideline of alternation. Elliott observed that waves 2 and 4 tend to alternate in structure, so a sharp Wave 2 is often followed by a flat or complex Wave 4.

Wave 5 completes the impulse by pushing price beyond the Wave 3 extreme. However, this final push is often characterised by narrowing breadth, declining volume and momentum divergence – indicators that the trend may be losing momentum. Wave 5 is sometimes the shortest motive wave, and it frequently shows divergence between price and momentum oscillators such as the RSI or MACD . This can serve as a warning that the impulse is approaching completion.

How to identify an impulse wave on a chart

Elliott wave analysis defines three non-negotiable rules for a valid impulse wave. All three must hold for a five-wave structure to qualify as an impulse. Beyond the rules, a set of guidelines can support identification, although they do not apply in every case.

The three rules

Rule 1: Wave 2 cannot retrace more than 100% of Wave 1. If Wave 2 fully breaches the start of Wave 1, the wave count is invalid. The new trend cannot be fully reversed before it has established itself.

Rule 2: Wave 3 cannot be the shortest motive wave. Wave 3 must be longer than at least one of the other motive waves, either Wave 1 or Wave 5. A standard impulse requires Wave 3 to show meaningful participation in the trend.

Rule 3: Wave 4 cannot enter the price territory of Wave 1. In a bullish impulse, Wave 4 must not retrace below the peak of Wave 1. In a bearish impulse, it must not retrace above the trough of Wave 1. Overlap invalidates a standard impulse, although it may indicate a diagonal variation.

Key guidelines

The following observations hold in many impulse waves but are not absolute rules:

Wave 3 is often the longest motive wave and may extend 1.618× the length of Wave 1.

Wave 2 often retraces 50%–78.6% of Wave 1.

Wave 4 often retraces 38.2%–50% of Wave 3.

Waves 2 and 4 often differ in character: one is sharp and deep, the other flat and shallow.

Wave 5 often extends to 61.8% or 100% of the distance from the start of Wave 1 to the end of Wave 3.

Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.

In practice, identifying waves in real time is significantly harder than labelling them on historical charts. The market’s fractal nature means multiple valid counts can often be applied to the same chart, and the ‘correct’ count may only become apparent in hindsight. Confirming a wave structure with momentum indicators and volume analysis can help reduce ambiguity, but it cannot remove it entirely.

Drawing impulse waves on a chart

Applying Elliott wave analysis to a price chart requires a systematic approach. The process is iterative: an initial count is formed, tested against the rules, and revised as new price action develops.

Step 1: identify the larger trend Begin by establishing the direction of the dominant trend on the timeframe you are analysing. An impulse wave always unfolds in the direction of the larger trend, so identifying whether you are in a bull or bear market context shapes which wave structures are plausible.

Begin by establishing the direction of the dominant trend on the timeframe you are analysing. An impulse wave always unfolds in the direction of the larger trend, so identifying whether you are in a bull or bear market context shapes which wave structures are plausible. Step 2: locate a clear swing low or swing high Find an anchor point: a clear swing low for a bullish impulse, or a swing high for a bearish impulse. This becomes the start of Wave 1. The anchor point is usually a point where the prior trend reversed or paused significantly.

Find an anchor point: a clear swing low for a bullish impulse, or a swing high for a bearish impulse. This becomes the start of Wave 1. The anchor point is usually a point where the prior trend reversed or paused significantly. Step 3: map the five swings Working forward from the anchor, identify five distinct price swings. Mark the end of each wave at the swing high for motive waves in an uptrend, or swing low for corrective waves. Label them 1, 2, 3, 4 and 5 from the anchor point. Pay particular attention to where Wave 3 ends, as it typically corresponds to the most extended and higher-volume portion of the move.

Working forward from the anchor, identify five distinct price swings. Mark the end of each wave at the swing high for motive waves in an uptrend, or swing low for corrective waves. Label them 1, 2, 3, 4 and 5 from the anchor point. Pay particular attention to where Wave 3 ends, as it typically corresponds to the most extended and higher-volume portion of the move. Step 4: apply Fibonacci levels for validation Use Fibonacci retracement levels to check the wave relationships. If Wave 2 retraces close to 61.8% of Wave 1 and Wave 3 extends to 1.618× the length of Wave 1, the count may gain plausibility. Fibonacci tools do not confirm a wave count on their own, but consistent alignment across multiple waves can support the structure.

Use Fibonacci retracement levels to check the wave relationships. If Wave 2 retraces close to 61.8% of Wave 1 and Wave 3 extends to 1.618× the length of Wave 1, the count may gain plausibility. Fibonacci tools do not confirm a wave count on their own, but consistent alignment across multiple waves can support the structure. Step 5: check the three rules Before committing to a wave count, verify that all three rules are satisfied: Check wave 2 has not fully retraced Wave 1. Check wave 3 Is not the shortest motive wave. Check wave 4 has not entered Wave 1’s price territory. If any rule is violated, revise the count.



Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.

Types of impulse waves

While the standard five-wave impulse is the most common form, Elliott identified two diagonal variations that relax certain structural requirements.

Type Where it appears Key features Standard impulse Most common five-wave structure No overlap between waves 1 and 4; waves 1, 3 and 5 subdivide into five-wave structures. Leading diagonal Wave 1 of a larger impulse or Wave A of a correction Overlapping waves, converging trendlines and a less decisive start to a trend. Ending diagonal Wave 5 of a larger impulse or Wave C of a correction Overlapping waves, converging trendlines and signs of narrowing participation.

Standard impulse

The standard impulse is the classic five-wave structure described above. It has no overlap between waves 1 and 4, and Wave 3 is usually the most prominent motive wave. This is the most commonly identified form and the foundation of Elliott wave analysis. Internal waves 1, 3 and 5 of a standard impulse are themselves five-wave structures on a lower degree.

Leading diagonal

A leading diagonal is a five-wave structure that can appear as Wave 1 of a larger impulse, or Wave A of a corrective structure. It is distinguished by overlapping waves 1 and 4, converging trendlines that give it a wedge-like appearance, and internal waves that subdivide into three waves rather than five. The leading diagonal signals the beginning of a trend, but in a less decisive, more cautious way than a standard impulse.

Ending diagonal

An ending diagonal appears as Wave 5 of a larger impulse, or Wave C of a corrective structure. Like the leading diagonal, it features overlapping waves and converging trendlines.

It forms when the trend has become extended and participation is narrowing – the market continues in one direction, but with diminishing conviction. An ending diagonal is often followed by a sharp reversal, making it a potentially useful signal for traders watching for trend exhaustion.

Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.

Using the impulse wave pattern in trading

Elliott wave analysis is primarily used as a framework for contextualising where price is within a larger structural cycle. Traders apply it in several ways, from identifying possible entry zones within an established impulse to assessing the potential scale of a corrective move after the impulse completes.

Entering within Wave 3

Wave 3 is often considered the most actionable part of an impulse because it represents the strongest, most sustained directional move. If a trader can identify the end of Wave 2, typically near a Fibonacci retracement level of Wave 1, an entry into Wave 3 offers exposure to a move that may extend beyond the Wave 1 high. In bullish setups, traders often place the stop-loss below the Wave 1 low, since a breach of that level would invalidate the impulse count. In bearish setups, they typically place the stop-loss above the Wave 1 high, as a move above that level would invalidate the bearish count. Stop-loss orders are not guaranteed. Guaranteed stop-loss orders incur a fee if activated.

Identifying the end of Wave 2 in real time is inherently uncertain. Traders often use Fibonacci retracement levels, such as 50% and 61.8%, as zones of interest rather than precise entry triggers. They may then wait for price action confirmation, such as a reversal candle or momentum signal, before entering.

Trading the Wave 4 pullback

After the Wave 3 extension completes, a corrective Wave 4 can offer a second opportunity to enter in the trend direction. Wave 4 is often shallower than Wave 2, with a retracement of 38.2%–50% of Wave 3 being common. In a bullish setup, the invalidation level is the Wave 1 high. If Wave 4 overlaps into Wave 1’s territory, the standard impulse is no longer valid and the position should be reconsidered.

Anticipating the Wave 5 target

Once Waves 1 through 4 are identified, traders can project the potential extent of Wave 5 using Fibonacci extension tools.

Common targets for Wave 5 include:

Projection method: what it measures

Wave 1 equality: a length equal to Wave 1, projected from the end of Wave 4.

61.8% projection: 61.8% of the distance from the start of Wave 1 to the end of Wave 3.

1.618× Wave 1: a Fibonacci extension based on the length of Wave 1.

These targets are projections, not guarantees. Wave 5 can fall short, known as a truncated fifth, or extend beyond projections in strong trends. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.

Using the corrective wave as a re-entry signal

After the full five-wave impulse completes, the market typically enters a larger-degree corrective phase, known as the ABC structure. Many traders use the corrective move not as a reason to exit their trend view entirely, but as an opportunity to re-enter in the direction of the next impulse, particularly if they believe the higher-degree trend remains intact. The depth of the correction and where it stalls, often near Fibonacci retracement levels of the full impulse, helps determine the re-entry zone.

Impulse waves within the broader Elliott wave cycle

An impulse wave is part of a larger wave structure, rather than a standalone pattern.

Elliott described a full market cycle as an eight-wave sequence: five motive waves, known as the impulse; three corrective waves, known as the ABC correction.

The impulse moves price in the direction of the larger trend. The ABC correction then retraces part of that move.

Once complete, the full 5-3 cycle becomes one wave within the next higher degree of trend, and a new cycle can begin.

Elliott wave theory is fractal. Each wave can contain smaller waves that follow the same 5-3 structure.

For example, Wave 1 of a larger impulse may contain its own five-wave impulse at a lower degree, while Wave 2 may contain a three-wave correction.

This structure means the same framework can be applied across timeframes, from short-term charts to long-term market cycles.

After a five-wave impulse, the ABC correction often retraces around 38.2%-61.8% of the impulse.

In a typical ABC correction: Wave A moves against the previous trend Wave B partly retraces Wave A Wave C continues in the corrective direction, often reaching a similar length to Wave A

A shallow correction may be followed quickly by another impulse, while a deeper correction may look more like a trend reversal.

Traders often use additional context, such as volume, price structure and higher-degree wave position, to assess whether a move is a correction or a reversal.

Advanced impulse wave strategies

Beyond the basic wave-identification framework, experienced Elliott wave practitioners apply more precise techniques to improve entry timing, projection accuracy and multi-timeframe alignment.

One of the most widely used advanced applications combines Fibonacci retracement levels with the expected wave structure. If Wave 2 is anticipated to end near the 61.8% retracement of Wave 1, traders may look for that level to coincide with a horizontal support and resistance zone, a moving average, or a prior swing point. Multiple tools converging at the same price level creates a confluence zone, which can increase the probability that the corrective wave will stall and the next motive wave will begin. However, confluence should still be treated as supporting evidence rather than confirmation.

Wave 3 often extends to 1.618× or 2.618× the length of Wave 1. When a trader identifies the end of Wave 2, they can project these Fibonacci extension levels forward to estimate where Wave 3 may complete. This allows for a pre-defined profit target to be set before the move begins. Combined with Wave 4 and Wave 5 projections, this approach provides a structured framework for assessing the full trade sequence across the impulse.

A single impulse wave on a daily chart may contain multiple complete impulse cycles on a one-hour or fifteen-minute chart. Traders who work across multiple timeframes can use the lower timeframe impulse structure to time entries within the higher timeframe trend more precisely. For example, they might identify a higher-timeframe Wave 2 pullback, then switch to a lower timeframe to watch for a five-wave impulse forming in the direction of the higher-degree Wave 3. The completion of the lower-degree Wave 5 can then act as a possible entry trigger.

An ending diagonal in Wave 5 position is one of the more closely watched Elliott wave reversal signals. The converging trendlines and overlapping waves indicate that the trend may be becoming structurally exhausted. A break below the lower trendline of the diagonal in a bullish context is often cited as a sign that Wave 5 has completed and the larger corrective ABC phase has begun. Conversely, a break above the upper trendline of a bearish ending diagonal can suggest that the downward Wave 5 is complete and a corrective rally is under way. Traders who identify an ending diagonal early may use it as part of a broader reversal framework, alongside price action, volume and risk controls.

Common mistakes and how to avoid them

Elliott wave analysis is particularly vulnerable to a set of recurring errors that can undermine an otherwise valid analytical framework. Understanding them reduces the risk of misapplication in live markets.

Forcing a wave count : don’t make the chart fit your preferred view. Let the price action guide the count, and abandon any count that breaks Elliott wave rules.

: don’t make the chart fit your preferred view. Let the price action guide the count, and abandon any count that breaks Elliott wave rules. Ignoring alternative counts: keep one or two backup counts. If your main count is invalidated, you’ll have a prepared alternative rather than reacting late.

Acting without confirmation : treat projected wave counts as hypotheses, not signals. Look for supporting price action, such as a reversal candle, momentum signal, or trendline break.

: treat projected wave counts as hypotheses, not signals. Look for supporting price action, such as a reversal candle, momentum signal, or trendline break. Underestimating Wave 5 extensions : Wave 5 can move further than expected in strong trends. A trailing stop may help manage the risk of exiting too early or holding too long.

: Wave 5 can move further than expected in strong trends. A trailing stop may help manage the risk of exiting too early or holding too long. Overlooking wider market context : Elliott wave analysis only uses price data. Consider volatility, macro events, central bank decisions, earnings releases and other market drivers that could disrupt the count.

: Elliott wave analysis only uses price data. Consider volatility, macro events, central bank decisions, earnings releases and other market drivers that could disrupt the count. Skipping practice: build experience before using the framework in live markets. Paper trading can help you test counts, apply the rules and compare alternative scenarios without risking capital.

Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.

Create an account Open a demo account

FAQ