Pigeon patterns, more fully known as the homing pigeon, are two-candle candlestick patterns that some traders watch during downtrends. The setup can suggest that selling pressure may be slowing, but it does not confirm a reversal on its own.

This guide explains how the homing pigeon forms, what the two candles may show about market behaviour, how reliable the pattern can be, and how traders may use it alongside confirmation and risk management.

Takeaways The homing pigeon is a two-candle pattern that appears during a downtrend.

It starts with a large bearish candle, followed by a smaller bearish candle inside the first candle’s body.

The smaller second candle may suggest that selling pressure is slowing.

The pattern is relatively rare, and evidence on its reliability is limited and mixed.

It differs from a bullish harami because the second candle is bearish, not bullish.

Many traders wait for confirmation before treating the pattern as meaningful.

What is a pigeon pattern?

A pigeon pattern, usually called the homing pigeon, is a two-candle candlestick formation that appears within a downtrend. Some traders see it as an early sign that selling momentum may be slowing, though it does not confirm a reversal by itself.

It belongs to the family of inside patterns. This means the second candle sits within the body of the candle before it. The name reflects the shape: a large candle followed by a smaller one that stays close to home, contained within the first. Unlike many reversal patterns, both candles are bearish. That makes the homing pigeon a subtle signal. It points to a possible slowdown in selling pressure, rather than a clear shift from sellers to buyers.

Traders often watch the pattern on daily charts, but it can appear on any timeframe. As with any candlestick setup, the timeframe, trend and wider market context all affect how useful the signal may be.

The homing pigeon is a potential reversal signal, not a confirmed one. It suggests selling pressure may be easing, but the trend can still continue lower.

Homing pigeon pattern at a glance

Feature What to look for Why it matters Market context A visible downtrend. The pattern is usually read as a possible reversal signal only after a decline. First candle A long bearish candle. This shows that sellers pushed price lower during the session. Second candle A smaller bearish candle inside the first candle’s body. This may suggest the downward move has narrowed. Possible signal Selling pressure may be easing. The pattern points to a possible pause, not a confirmed change in direction. Confirmation A later bullish candle or move above the pattern high. This can help traders avoid acting on the two candles alone. Risk point A break below the pattern low. Some traders treat this as a sign that the setup has failed.

How to identify a homing pigeon on a candlestick chart

The pattern has a simple two-candle structure, with these key features:

The price is already moving lower before the pattern appears.

The first candle is bearish and has a relatively long body.

The second candle is also bearish, but smaller.

The second candle’s body sits fully inside the body of the first candle.

Traders then look at the next candle or nearby support levels for context.

Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.

The first candle The first candle is a long bearish candle that forms within an established downtrend. It shows that price closed clearly below the open, with sellers still driving the move.

The second candle The second candle is also bearish, but smaller. Its body sits entirely within the body of the first candle. This smaller body suggests that sellers still had control, but pushed price less far than they did in the previous session. That narrowing move is the main reason some traders pay attention to the pattern.

The pattern is generally more meaningful when it appears after a visible downtrend, rather than in a sideways market. Some traders also look for it near a support level. In that setting, a pause or possible reversal may be easier to explain in context. Even then, the pattern still needs confirmation.

The psychology behind the pattern

The homing pigeon can be understood as a possible slowdown in selling momentum.

During the first candle, sellers push price sharply lower and extend the downtrend. On the second candle, price still closes lower, but the move is smaller and stays inside the previous body.

This contraction may suggest that selling pressure is becoming less forceful. Some traders read this as a sign that buyers may be starting to show interest. However, the second candle is still bearish. The pattern does not show buyers taking control. It only suggests that the pace of selling may be changing.

What the pattern may show

Sellers are still active.

The second move lower is smaller than the first.

Downward momentum may be slowing.

Buyers may be starting to respond, but this is not confirmed.

The next candle can help clarify whether the pause develops or the downtrend continues.

Momentum easing is not the same as a confirmed change in direction. That is why many traders look for further evidence before making any trading decision.

How reliable is the pigeon pattern?

The homing pigeon needs careful framing because it can be easy to overstate what the pattern shows.

It is rare, and the evidence is limited The homing pigeon does not appear as often as some other candlestick patterns. The historical analysis available is also limited and mixed. Although it is often described as a bullish reversal pattern, price can still continue lower after it appears. In other words, the pattern may sometimes appear before a reversal and sometimes before the downtrend continues. For that reason, it should not be treated as a dependable signal on its own.

Why confirmation matters Because the pattern only points to a possible slowdown in selling, many traders wait for confirmation before drawing any conclusion. Confirmation might include: A bullish candle after the pattern.

A move above the pattern high.

A nearby support level holding.

A shift in momentum.

A volume signal that supports the move. Using the pattern without confirmation or wider market context can lead to false signals

No candlestick pattern is reliable on its own, and the homing pigeon is usually treated as a modest signal. It is best viewed as one part of a wider setup, rather than a standalone reason to trade.

How some traders use the homing pigeon

Where traders use the pattern, they usually place it within a wider, confirmed setup.

Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.

Step 1. Wait for confirmation

Some traders wait for the next candle to close bullishly, or for price to move above the pattern high, before considering a long position. This may help filter cases where the downtrend resumes.

Some traders wait for the next candle to close bullishly, or for price to move above the pattern high, before considering a long position. This may help filter cases where the downtrend resumes. Step 2. Plan stop placement A common approach is to use the pattern low as a stop reference, so a renewed move lower closes the position. Stop-loss orders are not guaranteed. Guaranteed stop-loss orders incur a fee if activated.

A common approach is to use the pattern low as a stop reference, so a renewed move lower closes the position. Stop-loss orders are not guaranteed. Guaranteed stop-loss orders incur a fee if activated. Step 3. Define failure in advanceIf price breaks below the pattern low instead of recovering, traders often treat the signal as invalidated and the downtrend as intact.

The homing pigeon pattern can add context, but it doesn’t predict a reversal. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.

Homing pigeon vs bullish harami

The homing pigeon is often confused with the bullish harami. Both are two-candle inside patterns, but the second candle is different.

Context Homing pigeon Bullish harami First candle Long bearish candle in a downtrend. Long bearish candle in a downtrend. Second candle Smaller bearish candle inside the first body. Smaller bullish candle inside the first body. What it may suggest Selling pressure may be slowing. Buyers may be starting to respond. Signal strength Subtle, because both candles are bearish. Often seen as a slightly clearer hint, as the second candle is bullish. Confirmation needed? Yes. Yes.

The key difference is the colour of the second candle. In a homing pigeon, the second candle is bearish. In a bullish harami, it is bullish. Both patterns may point to fading momentum, and both need confirmation. The bullish harami shows an early bullish candle, while the homing pigeon only shows a smaller bearish one.

Limitations and risk management

The pattern has clear limits, so it should be used carefully.

Main limitations The homing pigeon: It is relatively rare.

Can fail to lead to a sustained reversal.

Does not provide a price target.

Only describes two candles.

Can miss broader trend, volume and momentum context Read in isolation, it can overlook important information such as support and resistance, volatility, market news or the strength of the wider trend.

Using it in context The pattern may be more useful when it is supported by other tools. These might include support levels, momentum indicators, volume, or the next candle’s behaviour. These tools can help build a fuller view, although they do not remove the risk of false signals.

Managing risk Position sizing, a predefined stop-loss and a clear invalidation level matter regardless of how clean the pattern looks.

The homing pigeon pattern is one way to read potential changes in selling pressure, but it isn’t a standalone trading signal. This content is for educational purposes only and doesn’t constitute investment advice or a recommendation to trade. Contracts for difference (CFDs) are traded on margin, leverage amplifies both profits and losses. Standard stop-loss orders aren’t guaranteed. Guaranteed stop-loss orders incur a fee if activated.

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