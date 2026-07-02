The diffusion index shows how many components in a market are moving together. Learn how traders read the 50% line, spot divergence and use breadth alongside price action.

Takeaways The diffusion index measures how many components in a group are moving in the same direction.

It is a market breadth tool, so it looks at participation rather than the price level itself.

A common version compares advancing components with the total number of advancing and declining components.

The 50% line is often used as a midpoint between broader upside and downside participation.

The same broad idea appears in economic gauges such as ISM and PMI surveys, though the inputs are different.

Breadth readings can add context to price action, but they should not be treated as standalone trade signals.

Understanding the diffusion index

The diffusion index is a market breadth measure. It tracks the proportion of components in a group that are moving in the same direction at the same time.

Instead of asking how far a price has moved, it asks a simpler question:

How many parts of the market are taking part in the move?

In technical analysis, those parts are usually the individual shares inside an index. The same idea can also be applied to sectors, currencies or commodities included in a basket.

Breadth matters because a headline index can rise even if only a small number of large companies are doing most of the work. At the same time, many other members of the index could be moving sideways or falling. A diffusion reading can help traders see whether a move is broad or relatively narrow.

According to Britannica, the diffusion index measure is closely related to the advance/decline concept, giving traders 'an idea of the 'breadth' of a market rally or sell-off (i.e., what percentage of stocks are participating in a market move up or down)' (Britannica accessed 2 July 2026). The term also appears in economics, where a diffusion index summarises how many survey respondents or indicators are improving. The principle is similar, but the inputs differ.

What drives the diffusion index

At its core, the reading depends on one main input: the number of components moving higher compared with the number moving lower.

If more components are... The diffusion index usually... What it may suggest Rising Moves higher Broader upside participation Falling Moves lower Broader downside participation Split fairly evenly Stays near the midpoint Mixed participation

A common technical version is built from advancing and declining issues. As Investopedia describes it, the figure can be expressed as a percentage:

Diffusion index = (Advances / (Advances + Declines)) × 100

For example, consider a basket of 100 shares:

Day Advancing shares Declining shares Calculation Diffusion reading Day one 64 36 (64 / (64 + 36)) × 100 64% Day two 41 59 (41 / (41 + 59)) × 100 41%

In practice, traders often look at two things:

Where the reading sits in relation to the 50% midline. Whether the line is rising, falling or moving sideways.

A second well-known approach comes from technician Martin Pring. His diffusion indicators count how many securities in a basket trade above one or more chosen moving averages, often using a mix of shorter and longer-term averages. The count is then smoothed to reduce noise ( Academia.edu , accessed 2 July 2026).

Academic research similarly finds that greater breadth participation is linked to more stretched market conditions, as measured by the difference between advancing and declining stocks (ScienceDirect, accessed 2 July 2026).

Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.

How to identify the diffusion index on a chart

The diffusion index is usually plotted as a separate line in its own panel beneath the price chart, much like an oscillator. It does not sit directly on the price because it measures participation across many instruments, rather than the movement of one market alone.

Two presentation styles are common:

Format How it appears Main reference point Percentage form Runs between 0 and 100 50 Net-difference form Moves above and below a zero line 0

In both cases, traders tend to focus on the direction of the line and its relationship to the centre, rather than any single reading in isolation.

Because daily breadth readings can move around quickly, many traders apply a moving average to the series. Smoothing can make changes in direction easier to see, although it may add some lag. Traders who use this approach often adjust the smoothing length to find a balance between speed and stability.

It is also important to know what sits inside the basket. A breadth figure calculated from 30 large-cap shares gives a narrower view than one drawn from a broad all-share universe. Checking what the index measures can help avoid reading too much into a narrow dataset.

Reading the diffusion index in trading

The centre line is usually the first reference point.

Reading Basic interpretation Important caveat Above 50% More components are rising than falling It does not predict that prices will keep rising Around 50% Participation is broadly balanced It may reflect mixed or uncertain conditions Below 50% More components are falling than rising It does not predict that prices will keep falling

Readings near the extremes can also be useful to watch. A move towards the upper end of the range may suggest that participation is already broad, leaving fewer components to join the advance. A move towards the lower end may suggest that selling has become widespread, leaving fewer components to fall.

Some traders look more closely when the line starts to turn away from these areas. Even then, the diffusion index is best used as a context tool. It can help describe the quality of a move, but it does not give a complete trading view on its own.

The diffusion index and divergence

Divergence is one of the more common ways traders use breadth data. It can show a difference between headline price action and the participation behind it.

There are two main types: bearish divergence and bullish divergence.

Type of divergence What happens How some traders may read it Bearish divergence Price makes a fresh high, while the diffusion index makes a lower high Fewer components may be supporting the move higher Bullish divergence Price makes a fresh low, while the diffusion index makes a higher low Selling pressure may be becoming less widespread

A bearish divergence may suggest that an advance is narrowing. A bullish divergence may suggest that downside participation is easing, even as the headline index moves to new lows.

Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.

Divergence is not a timing tool. It can last for a long time before price responds, if it responds at all. A narrowing advance can continue on the strength of a few large members. For that reason, divergence is usually better treated as a prompt to look more carefully, rather than as a signal to act.

Using the diffusion index in trading

The diffusion index is rarely used in isolation. Traders often read it alongside price action, volume or other breadth measures. The steps below are for educational purposes only and are not a recommendation to trade.

Step 1. Confirm the tone of the trend If an index rises while the diffusion reading stays above 50% and keeps rising, some traders see the move as more broadly supported. If the index rises while breadth falls below 50%, it may suggest fewer components are driving the move.

If an index rises while the diffusion reading stays above 50% and keeps rising, some traders see the move as more broadly supported. If the index rises while breadth falls below 50%, it may suggest fewer components are driving the move. Step 2. Watch the 50% midline A move above 50% may suggest participation is broadening, while a move below 50% may suggest it’s thinning. In choppy markets, these crosses can move back and forth, so some traders use a smoothing average.

A move above 50% may suggest participation is broadening, while a move below 50% may suggest it’s thinning. In choppy markets, these crosses can move back and forth, so some traders use a smoothing average. Step 3. Frame extreme readings High readings may point to a broad advance, while low readings may point to a broad decline. Rather than treating these as exact signals, some traders watch whether the line turns back towards the centre.

High readings may point to a broad advance, while low readings may point to a broad decline. Rather than treating these as exact signals, some traders watch whether the line turns back towards the centre. Step 4. Cross-check other breadth toolsTraders may compare the diffusion index with an advance/decline line, McClellan oscillator, volume-based measures or the underlying index’s price action. The aim is to see whether different measures tell a similar or conflicting story.

Breadth indicators can give unreliable readings, especially in thin or unusual market conditions. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.

The diffusion index in economic data

A similar statistical idea appears in macroeconomics, which is why the term can be confusing. Economic diffusion indices summarise how many survey respondents or indicators are improving versus deteriorating, rather than how many shares are rising versus falling.

The most common examples are purchasing managers' surveys.

Version What it counts What 50 means Market diffusion index Rising versus falling instruments A midpoint between broader upside and downside participation ISM or PMI-style diffusion index Businesses reporting improvement, no change or deterioration A midpoint between broad expansion and contraction

According to ISM, a reading above 50 indicates that the sector being measured is generally expanding, while a reading below 50 indicates that it is generally contracting. A reading of 50 represents no change (ISM, accessed 2 July 2026).

The calculation adds:

The percentage of respondents reporting improvement.

Half the percentage reporting no change.

Respondents reporting deterioration do not add to the total.

The shared idea is straightforward: both versions ask how widespread a move is, not how large it is. The inputs differ, but the 50 line plays a similar role as a divide between broad improvement and broad deterioration.

Advanced diffusion index techniques

More experienced traders may add extra structure to the basic reading instead of relying on the raw line alone.

Some examples include:

Technique What it adds Watch-out Rate of change Shows how quickly breadth is rising or falling Can be noisy over short periods Cumulative breadth Adds readings over time to create a smoother line May lag turning points Sector diffusion Compares breadth across different sectors Can be affected by sector weighting Market-cap segmentation Compares large-cap, mid-cap or small-cap participation May show different pictures across the same market

For example, a trader might calculate separate diffusion readings for sectors or market-cap bands, then compare them. Differences between large-cap and small-cap participation may suggest that the broader market move is less even than it first appears.

Each refinement can add detail, but each also creates more room for misinterpretation. For that reason, these techniques are usually used as supporting context.

Common mistakes and how to avoid them

Breadth tools can add useful context, but they can also be misread. Here are a few common mistakes to watch for:

Treating the reading as a price target : the diffusion index describes participation, not where an index may go next.

: the diffusion index describes participation, not where an index may go next. Ignoring what’s inside the basket : a reading based on 30 shares will behave differently from one based on thousands, so the underlying components matter.

: a reading based on 30 shares will behave differently from one based on thousands, so the underlying components matter. Assuming divergence means an imminent turn : a narrowing advance can continue for some time. Divergence describes current conditions, not a countdown to a move.

: a narrowing advance can continue for some time. Divergence describes current conditions, not a countdown to a move. Relying on one breadth input: one measure rarely gives the full picture. Traders often compare several breadth tools for wider context.

The diffusion index can help show how broad a move is, but it doesn’t predict what price will do next. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.

Risk management with the diffusion index

Because the diffusion index is a context tool rather than a trade trigger, risk management remains important when it forms part of a decision.

Breadth readings can give false impressions, particularly:

During thin holiday sessions.

Around index rebalancing.

When a small number of large components distort the underlying count.

When market conditions change quickly.

Traders who act on breadth-related ideas often decide in advance where they would exit or reassess if the market moves against them. A stop-loss order is one mechanism used for this. Standard stop-loss orders are not guaranteed. Guaranteed stop-loss orders incur a fee if activated.

Context remains important. A diffusion reading may be more useful when weighed against price action, volume and other breadth measures, rather than read on its own. Broader guidance is available on the Capital.com risk management hub. Contracts for difference (CFDs) are traded on margin, leverage amplifies both profits and losses. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.

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