The DeMarker indicator is a momentum oscillator that compares recent highs and lows to gauge whether buying or selling pressure may be reaching an extreme. Traders often use it to assess overbought and oversold conditions, momentum shifts and divergence, usually alongside other technical tools.

This guide explains how the DeMarker indicator works, how its formula is calculated, what the 0.3 and 0.7 zones can indicate, and where risk management fits in.

Takeaways The DeMarker indicator is a bounded oscillator that moves between zero and one, with 0.5 as its midpoint.

Readings above 0.7 are often interpreted as overbought, while readings below 0.3 are often read as oversold.

Unlike the RSI, it compares period highs and lows rather than closing prices.

The standard setting is 14 periods, though shorter or longer lookbacks may suit different trading styles.

Divergence between price and the DeMarker may suggest weakening momentum, but it never guarantees a reversal.

No oscillator is reliable alone, so traders often combine the DeMarker with trend, volatility or volume tools.

What is the DeMarker indicator?

The DeMarker indicator, often abbreviated to DeM, is a momentum oscillator used in technical analysis to assess whether an asset may be overextended in one direction. It was developed by the technical analyst Thomas DeMark and first published in his 1994 book, The New Science of Technical Analysis (Wiley Online Library, 1994).

It belongs to the same broad family of oscillators as the relative strength index and the stochastic oscillator. The reading is bounded between zero and one, with 0.5 as its midpoint, giving traders a fixed scale to work from regardless of the instrument.

What makes the DeMarker different?

The DeMarker focuses on price extremes rather than closing prices.

Indicator feature What it measures Fresh highs Potential demand pressure Fresh lows Potential supply pressure 0.5 midpoint Balance between the two 0.3 and 0.7 zones Potentially stretched conditions

Rather than measuring where price closes, the DeMarker compares each period’s high and low with the previous period’s high and low. The idea is that fresh highs can reflect demand, while fresh lows can reflect supply.

When new highs stop appearing, buying pressure may be fading. When new lows stop appearing, selling pressure may be easing. The oscillator translates that balance into a single value, which is why it is sometimes described as a measure of price exhaustion.

The DeMarker is generally considered a leading oscillator, meaning its readings can shift ahead of price. That sensitivity cuts both ways: it can flag changing conditions early, but it can also produce readings that do not lead to a turn. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.

How is the DeMarker indicator calculated?

The DeMarker is built from two intermediate values, DeMax and DeMin, which are then smoothed and combined. The standard lookback is 14 periods. Once those components are clear, the calculation is relatively straightforward.

The formula

The indicator is expressed as follows:

DeMarker = SMA(DeMax, N) / [SMA(DeMax, N) + SMA(DeMin, N)]

The two inputs are defined period by period:

DeMax = current high − previous high, if positive, otherwise 0

DeMin = previous low − current low, if positive, otherwise 0

DeMax captures how much higher each new high is than the last, while DeMin captures how much lower each new low is than the last. If a period fails to make a new high, its DeMax is zero; if it fails to make a new low, its DeMin is zero. Both series are then averaged over N periods, in this case 14, and the indicator shows the share of the total made up by the rising-high component.

Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.

A worked example Suppose that over a simplified period the smoothed DeMax sums to 0.80 and the smoothed DeMin sums to 0.20. The DeMarker would be 0.80 / (0.80 + 0.20), which equals 0.80. That high reading reflects a sequence of fresh highs with few fresh lows, and some traders would read it as overbought. Conversely, if DeMax smoothed to 0.20 and DeMin to 0.80, the reading would be 0.20, which may indicate oversold conditions as new lows dominate.

Using the DeMarker on a price chart

The DeMarker plots in a separate panel below price, scaled from zero to one. Traders typically add horizontal lines at 0.3 and 0.7 to mark the conventional zones, with 0.5 acting as the neutral midpoint.

Level Common interpretation Above 0.7 Potentially overbought conditions Around 0.5 Neutral or balanced momentum Below 0.3 Potentially oversold conditions

The closer the line sits to either extreme, the more stretched the recent balance of highs and lows has become.

Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.

How the DeMarker works in trading

In practice, traders watch where the DeMarker line sits relative to its reference levels and how it moves between them. The three key markers are 0.3, 0.5 and 0.7, each offering a different reading of momentum conditions.

Reading the overbought and oversold zones When the DeMarker rises above 0.7, recent highs have outweighed recent lows. This is often interpreted as an overbought condition, where upside momentum may be losing steam. Conversely, when the reading falls below 0.3, fresh lows have dominated, which may indicate an oversold condition where selling pressure could be easing. Neither zone is a prompt to act on its own; both simply describe how stretched the balance of extremes has become.

The 0.5 midpoint and momentum shifts The 0.5 level acts as a balance point between the two forces. A move from below 0.5 up through it may suggest that demand is gaining the upper hand, while a slide from above 0.5 down through it may suggest the reverse. Some traders use these midpoint crossings as a softer reading of momentum direction, separate from the more extreme zone readings.

Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.

In a strong trend, an oscillator can remain in overbought or oversold territory for extended periods. A reading above 0.7 does not mean a top is due, just as a reading below 0.3 does not mean a bottom has formed.

Best DeMarker settings for different trading styles

The DeMarker’s lookback period controls how reactive it is. A shorter period responds quickly but produces more noise, while a longer period smooths the line at the cost of lag.

Setting Typical use Benefit Trade-off Seven to nine periods Lower timeframes and intraday analysis More responsive to recent price action More frequent false readings 14 periods Common default setting Balances responsiveness and smoothness May still need adjustment by market 21 periods or more Broader analysis and position trading Filters more short-term noise Readings may appear later

Short period, approximately seven to nine

A shorter lookback, such as seven to nine periods, makes the DeMarker more sensitive to recent price action. This can suit intraday traders working on lower timeframes who want the oscillator to react quickly. The trade-off is more frequent moves into the zones, some of which may not lead anywhere, so false readings tend to increase.

Standard period, 14

The default 14-period setting is the most widely referenced and offers a middle ground between responsiveness and smoothness. It is a common starting point for swing traders on daily charts and is the configuration most published material describes.

Long period, 21 or higher

Extending the lookback to 21 periods or more produces a smoother, slower line that filters out short-term noise. This can suit position traders focused on the broader picture, though the added smoothing means readings reach the zones later, which can delay recognition of a shift.

No single setting is universally best, and a period that works on one instrument or timeframe may behave differently on another. Testing variations on a demo account before applying them can help a trader understand how each behaves.

Combining the DeMarker with other indicators

No single oscillator is definitive, so the DeMarker is often used alongside complementary tools that add context it cannot provide on its own.

Moving averages A moving average helps establish trend direction, which the DeMarker does not measure. If price sits above a rising moving average and the DeMarker dips below 0.3, some traders read the combination as a possible pullback within an uptrend. Conversely, price below a falling moving average with the DeMarker above 0.7 may be interpreted as a pullback within a downtrend.

MACD The MACD tracks momentum through the relationship between two moving averages. Pairing it with the DeMarker means combining an exhaustion-style reading with a trend-momentum reading. If the DeMarker indicates oversold conditions and the MACD line turns up through its signal line, some traders view the two together as more supportive than either alone. The opposite combination applies on the upside.

Bollinger Bands® Bollinger Bands® frame volatility around price. When price tags the lower band while the DeMarker sits below 0.3, the two may provide additional context for traders monitoring a potential stretch to the downside. A tag of the upper band alongside a DeMarker reading above 0.7 offers the corresponding upside picture.

Support and resistance Plotting support and resistance levels gives the DeMarker a price reference. An oversold DeMarker reading near a defined support area, or an overbought reading near resistance, may carry more weight for some traders than the same reading in open space.

No single indicator is definitive. Combining the DeMarker with a complementary tool can enhance context and reduce reliance on any one reading, though it does not remove the risk of false signals.

Advanced DeMarker techniques

Beyond the standard zone and divergence approaches, more experienced traders sometimes apply the DeMarker in layered or modified ways. These techniques assume familiarity with the basics covered above.

Multi-timeframe alignment

One approach is to read the DeMarker across two timeframes at once, for example a higher timeframe for context and a lower one for timing. When both align, such as a higher-timeframe oversold reading and a lower-timeframe move back above 0.3, some traders treat the alignment as a stronger contextual cue than a single-timeframe reading.

Adjusting the zone thresholds

The 0.3 and 0.7 levels are conventions rather than fixed rules.

Market context Possible adjustment Reason Strong trend Wider thresholds, such as 0.2 and 0.8 To focus only on more extreme readings Quiet range Narrower thresholds To capture smaller swings Unclear conditions Standard 0.3 and 0.7 To avoid overfitting the tool

Any change to the defaults is best understood through testing rather than assumption.

Combining divergence with zone exits

A more selective technique waits for divergence to form and then for the DeMarker to leave the relevant zone before treating the setup as developed. Requiring both conditions reduces the number of readings a trader acts on, which some prefer as a way of filtering weaker observations. The trade-off is that it can also mean missing earlier moves.

Risk management with the DeMarker

The DeMarker can help identify potential overbought or oversold conditions, but like any oscillator, it can give false signals. This makes risk management essential.

The indicator is less reliable in strong trends, where it can stay above 0.7 or below 0.3 for extended periods while price keeps moving in the same direction. In these conditions, treating every zone touch as a reversal signal can mean trading against the trend. DeMarker readings are generally more useful in ranging markets.

Because oscillator signals can persist, traders often set stop-loss levels using price structure, such as beyond a recent swing high or low, rather than relying on the indicator alone. Standard stop-loss orders aren’t guaranteed, and guaranteed stop-loss orders incur a fee if activated.

The same DeMarker reading can mean different things depending on trend direction, volatility, recent price structure, the broader market backdrop and the timeframe being analysed. Contracts for difference (CFDs) are traded on margin, leverage amplifies both profits and losses.

Common mistakes when trading the DeMarker

The DeMarker can be useful, but it’s easy to overread its signals. These are some common mistakes traders look out for.

Treating zone touches as automatic reversals : a reading above 0.7 doesn’t mean price must fall, and a reading below 0.3 doesn’t mean it must rise.

: a reading above 0.7 doesn’t mean price must fall, and a reading below 0.3 doesn’t mean it must rise. Reacting too early : in strong trends, the DeMarker can stay at an extreme for some time, so traders often wait for the line to leave the zone before acting.

: in strong trends, the DeMarker can stay at an extreme for some time, so traders often wait for the line to leave the zone before acting. Ignoring the trend : using the indicator without considering trend direction can mean trading against a strong move.

: using the indicator without considering trend direction can mean trading against a strong move. Over-optimising settings : adjusting the lookback period to fit past price action can make a setup look better in hindsight than it works in live markets.

: adjusting the lookback period to fit past price action can make a setup look better in hindsight than it works in live markets. Using the DeMarker alone: it measures the balance of recent highs and lows, but doesn’t account for volume, fundamentals or broader price structure.

Used as one input within a wider approach, the DeMarker can provide helpful context. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.

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