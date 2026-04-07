Best momentum indicators for traders

What are the different types of momentum indicators?

There are two main categories of momentum indicators: leading indicators and lagging indicators. Leading momentum indicators may help anticipate potential price reversals, while lagging momentum indicators confirm trends that have already formed. Many momentum indicators are oscillators that fluctuate within a set range to highlight overbought and oversold conditions.

Leading momentum indicators

Leading indicators attempt to suggest price movements by identifying when an asset is overbought or oversold – they help traders anticipate trend reversals before they occur.

Relative strength index (RSI) measures the magnitude of recent price changes on a scale from 0 to 100. An RSI above 70 suggests an asset is overbought and could face a price pullback. A reading below 30 indicates oversold conditions, which may signal a potential price increase.

Stochastic oscillator compares the asset’s closing price to its price range over a selected period, often set to 14. The stochastic oscillator also moves between 0 and 100, with values above 80 suggesting overbought conditions and values below 20 indicating oversold conditions. It helps traders identify potential trend reversals by looking for crossovers between its %K and %D lines.

Williams %R measures how close the closing price is to the highest high of its price range over a set period. It ranges from -100 to 0. Readings above -20 indicate an asset may be overbought, while readings below -80 suggest it may be oversold.

Lagging momentum indicators

Lagging indicators confirm trends after they have already formed – they help traders confirm whether an existing trend has strong momentum or is weakening.

Moving average convergence divergence (MACD) consists of a MACD line, signal line, and histogram. When the MACD line crosses above the signal line, it suggests bullish momentum. When it crosses below, it suggests bearish momentum. Meanwhile, the MACD histogram indicates the strength of momentum by displaying the distance between these two lines.

Average directional index (ADX) measures a trend’s strength, and is often used in conjunction with the DI lines to determine trend direction. ADX ranges from 0 to 100, with values above 25 commonly suggesting a strong trend and values below 20 indicating a weak trend.

Momentum indicator (MOM) calculates the difference between the most recent closing price and a past closing price over a specified period. If the momentum value is above zero, it suggests bullish momentum. If it is below zero, it indicates bearish momentum. Traders can use MOM to confirm whether an asset is gaining or losing strength in its current trend.

Stock momentum indicators

Momentum indicators are widely used to determine whether a stock is gaining or losing momentum.

RSI and MACD are frequently used in shares trading to detect trend strength, while RSI specifically identifies overbought and oversold conditions.

Rate of change (ROC) calculates the percentage change in price by comparing the current price to a past price over a specified period. A rising ROC suggests increasing momentum, while a falling ROC indicates weakening momentum.

eBay momentum indicator

The eBay momentum indicator refers to standard technical analysis tools used to analyse eBay's share price movements. Traders use indicators such as RSI, MACD, or ADX to evaluate the momentum of eBay's shares in the same way they would assess any other stock. These are not custom models or proprietary algorithms specific to eBay, but rather widely-used technical indicators applied to eBay's stock data.

Discover more trading indicators on our technical analysis guides page.