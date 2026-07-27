Portfolio diversification is a risk-management concept that helps explain how different assets may work together within a wider portfolio.

Key takeaways Portfolio diversification: Is the practice of spreading investment capital across different financial assets to help reduce overall risk.

Works on the idea that different investments may react differently to the same market events.

Can involve spreading money across different asset classes and within a specific asset class.

May reduce the impact of losses from a single failing asset, but it does not remove broader, market-wide risk.

What is portfolio diversification?

For newer traders and investors, it can be tempting to focus heavily on one asset, especially when a particular stock, sector or market is attracting attention. However, putting all of your money into one place can increase risk. If that company releases negative news, the stock could fall sharply and affect a large part of your portfolio. To help manage this concentration risk, many investors use portfolio diversification.

Portfolio diversification is a method of dividing your money among a range of investments. The aim is to make sure the performance of your entire portfolio does not depend too heavily on the success of just one asset.

In finance, portfolio diversification is often discussed because markets can change quickly. A pandemic, a failed product launch or an unexpected conflict can affect market trends. Diversification may help reduce the impact that a crisis in one sector has on your overall account balance, although it cannot prevent losses entirely.

Portfolio diversification definition

The formal definition of portfolio diversification is a risk-management strategy that mixes a variety of investments within a single financial portfolio. By holding assets with low or negative correlation, meaning their prices do not always move in the same direction at the same time, investors may be able to reduce the total volatility of a portfolio.

Meaning of portfolio diversification explained

To understand what portfolio diversification is, think of the classic warning: ‘don’t put all of your eggs in one basket.’

Imagine you own a basket and place ten fragile eggs inside it. If you stumble and drop that single basket, every egg breaks and you are left with nothing. Now imagine you divide those ten eggs across five different baskets. If you drop one basket, you lose two eggs. The other eight remain in their separate containers.

In the financial markets, the eggs are your pounds and the baskets are your different investments. If you buy shares in just one tech company, you are relying on a single, concentrated basket. A diversified portfolio includes different financial segments, which may help make sure your money isn’t focused in one high-risk area.

Portfolio diversification is an intentional investment strategy that spreads money across different financial baskets to help reduce the impact that one business, asset or sector can have on your wider portfolio.

How does portfolio diversification work?

Building a diversified portfolio typically involves a two-step approach to splitting up your capital:

Step 1: diversification across asset classes First, you can split your money among different categories of investments, including stocks, bonds, forex, commodities, cryptocurrencies, savings accounts and fixed deposits. Stocks are often higher-risk, higher-growth investments, while bonds are loans to governments or corporations that usually pay regular interest. Forex involves trading currency pairs, and commodities can include markets such as gold, oil and agricultural products.

First, you can split your money among different categories of investments, including stocks, bonds, forex, commodities, cryptocurrencies, savings accounts and fixed deposits. Stocks are often higher-risk, higher-growth investments, while bonds are loans to governments or corporations that usually pay regular interest. Forex involves trading currency pairs, and commodities can include markets such as gold, oil and agricultural products. Step 2: diversification within an asset class Once your money is split among different asset classes, you can also diversify inside each category. For example, when you buy stocks, you do not have to focus only on the technology sector. You could also include stocks from healthcare, energy, utilities and consumer goods. Some investors also mix large, established corporations with smaller, growth-focused businesses in different countries.

Why is portfolio diversification important?

Portfolio diversification is often used to help with capital preservation and to make portfolios less dependent on one asset, sector or market. For example, when high-growth tech stocks fall during a market downturn, government bonds may behave differently, which can help reduce the effect on the overall balance.

It also gives fund and wealth managers a framework for building portfolios around a client’s age, retirement goals and risk tolerance. More broadly, diversification can support financial resilience, as diversified investors are less exposed to losing a large share of their wealth through one corporate scandal, sector downturn or industry crash.

How does portfolio diversification apply to CFD trading?

In CFD trading, portfolio diversification can mean spreading exposure across different markets, such as shares, indices, forex, commodities and cryptocurrencies, rather than focusing on one position or asset type. This may help reduce reliance on a single market move, although it does not remove the risks linked to trading contracts for difference.

Because CFDs are leveraged products, both profits and losses are based on the full value of the position, not just the initial margin. This means diversification should not be viewed as a way to make CFD trading less risky overall. Instead, it can form part of a wider risk-management approach, alongside tools such as stop-loss orders, position sizing and a clear trading plan.

Contracts for difference (CFDs) are traded on margin. Leverage can amplify both profits and losses. Standard stop-loss orders aren’t guaranteed. Guaranteed stop-loss orders incur a fee if activated.

Portfolio diversification example

Let’s look at two imaginary investors, Alex and Brenda, who each have $10,000 to invest.

Alex’s concentrated portfolio Alex believes that a specific electric vehicle manufacturer could perform strongly. He places his entire $10,000 into that single stock. Six months later, a global supply shortage freezes factory production, and a major vehicle recall causes the stock to fall by 50%. Alex’s portfolio drops to $5,000, leaving him with a significant financial loss.

Brenda’s diversified portfolio Brenda invests her $10,000 in a broad-market index, such as the S&P 500. Her money is automatically divided among around 500 different companies, including technology firms, medical companies, grocery chains and banks. When the same electric vehicle stock falls, it has a smaller effect on Brenda’s portfolio than it does on Alex’s. While that one car company struggles, her grocery and healthcare stocks gain value. Brenda finishes the year with a total portfolio value of $10,400. This example shows how diversification can help limit exposure to a single loss, although returns are not guaranteed and past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.

This content is provided for general information and educational purposes only. It does not constitute investment advice, financial advice, a recommendation, or an offer or solicitation to buy or sell any financial instrument. Diversification is a risk-management technique and does not guarantee profits or fully protect against losses. Contracts for difference (CFDs) are traded on margin. Leverage can amplify both profits and losses.

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