How to choose the best trading app?

Learn what to look for in a trading app, and how to choose the best one for you.

Create an account Open a demo account

What is a trading app?

A trading app is a digital platform provided by an online broker, like Capital.com, that provides access to financial markets on your mobile device with an internet connection. These platforms might offer a variety of asset classes, such as shares, forex, commodities and indices. Trading app features often include real-time price charts, technical analysis indicators and risk management tools.

Trading apps aim to make trading accessible, and convenient for traders to manage their positions anytime and anywhere. Whether you’re a seasoned trader or a beginner, your app should equip you with everything you need to execute your trading strategies effectively.