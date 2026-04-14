交易 Yokogawa Electric Corporation - 6841 差价合约 Yokogawa Electric Corporation provides industrial automation, and test and measurement solutions in Japan, Asia, Europe, Africa, North America, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Industrial Automation and Control, Test and Measurement, and Aviation and Other Business. The Industrial Automation and Control segment offers field instruments, such as flow meters, differential/pressure transmitters, and process analyzers; control systems and programmable controllers; and various software products and services. The Test and Measurement segment provides waveform and optical communication measuring instruments, and signal generators; electric voltage, current, and power measuring instruments; LCD drivers; and confocal scanners. The Aviation and Other Business segment offers aviation equipment, such as flat-panel displays, engine meters, and other instruments; marine navigation equipment, such as gyrocompasses and autopilot systems; and meteorological/hydrological monitoring system equipment. The company also engineers, markets, and sells enterprise resource planning solutions to the process and manufacturing industry customers in Southeast Asia. It serves oil and gas, chemicals, electric power, iron and steel, pulp and paper, pharmaceutical, and food industries. The company was formerly known as Yokogawa Electric Works Ltd. and changed its name to Yokogawa Electric Corporation in 1986. Yokogawa Electric Corporation was founded in 1915 and is headquartered in Musashino, Japan.