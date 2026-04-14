交易 Toppan Printing Co., Ltd. - 7911 差价合约Toppan Printing Co., Ltd. develops solutions based on its printing technologies worldwide. It operates in three segments: Information & Communication, Living & Industry, and Electronics segments. The company plans, manufactures, and sells calendars and character-related goods; manufactures and sells plastic and chemical products, lithium-ion battery packaging materials, printing inks, and surface treatment films; manufactures display-related and semiconductor-related, information and network, and packaging products; and procures and sells industrial materials. It is also involved in filling alcoholic beverages; clinical art and art instructor-related, publishing, character sales and licensing, catalog, label, magnetic media, industrial material, and IC-related businesses; and newspaper prepress and multicolor offset printing, Internet advertising media, contract gene analysis, and gene diagnosis reagent businesses. In addition, the company engages in the development and sale of art-related goods; environmental development planning, display design, and planning and producing visual and other media products; printing business forms; and the planning, production, prepress, printing, manufacturing, and sale of printing-related materials. Further, it provides smart card issuance-related, travel and human resources agency, filling, LSI design and turnkey, system development, shipping, warehousing, data printing, and insurance services; education and consultation services for invigorating individuals and workplaces; and sales and intermediary services for publishing and newspaper content. Additionally, the company is involved in the event planning and operation of Toppan hall; and operation of e-book store and distribution platform. Toppan Printing Co., Ltd. was founded in 1900 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.
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