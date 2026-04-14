交易 Tokyu Fudosan Holdings Corporation - 3289 差价合约 Tokyu Fudosan Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the real estate business in Japan and internationally. The company's Urban Development segment develops, leases, and operates office buildings, retail facilities, rental residences, and other properties; and sells properties. Its Residential segment develops and sells condominiums and detached housings. The company's Property Management segment manages condominiums, buildings, and retail facilities; and constructs common areas of condominiums. Its Real Estate Agents segment provides real estate brokerage and property sales services. The company's Wellness segment develops and sells membership resort hotels and country houses; and owns and manages resort facilities, urban style hotels, senior housings, and membership sports clubs. Its Tokyu Hands segment is involved in the retail sale of materials and products for living and D-I-Y. The company's Business Innovation and Others segment develops, sells, and leases condominiums and other properties, as well as constructs residential homes and others. Tokyu Fudosan Holdings Corporation was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.