交易 Tokyu Fudosan Holdings Corporation - 3289 差价合约Tokyu Fudosan Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the real estate business in Japan and internationally. The company's Urban Development segment develops, leases, and operates office buildings, retail facilities, rental residences, and other properties; and sells properties. Its Residential segment develops and sells condominiums and detached housings. The company's Property Management segment manages condominiums, buildings, and retail facilities; and constructs common areas of condominiums. Its Real Estate Agents segment provides real estate brokerage and property sales services. The company's Wellness segment develops and sells membership resort hotels and country houses; and owns and manages resort facilities, urban style hotels, senior housings, and membership sports clubs. Its Tokyu Hands segment is involved in the retail sale of materials and products for living and D-I-Y. The company's Business Innovation and Others segment develops, sells, and leases condominiums and other properties, as well as constructs residential homes and others. Tokyu Fudosan Holdings Corporation was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.
最新股票文章
阿里巴巴突破楔形整理，AI 动能回暖推动股价表现
阿里巴巴（Alibaba）正逐步成为人工智能（AI）领域中不可忽视的重要参与者。
07:52, 14 一月 2026
特斯拉财报“爆雷”后如何交易？
第二季度财报不及预期，股价盘后下跌，马斯克警告“接下来几个季度可能会较为艰难”
20:21, 24 七月 2025
宁德时代（CATL）股票预测：第三方价格目标
探索宁德时代（CATL）2025年及未来的股价预测，涵盖分析师目标价等关键信息
13:10, 11 六月 2025
英伟达股票预测：第三方价格目标
自2025年年初以来，截至4月中旬，英伟达（NVDA）股价下跌约27.37%，但同比上涨26.48%。基于4月22日开盘价98.78美元，自1月初以来，英伟达股票波动显著，受到行业特定因素以及围绕美国贸易关税的更广泛股市不确定性影响。
17:42, 19 五月 2025