交易 T&D Holdings, Inc. - 8795 差价合约 T&D Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products and services primarily in Japan. It offers comprehensive coverage, including death benefit and medical/nursing care products through in-house sales representatives for household customers; term life insurance, disability insurance, etc. through in-house sales representatives and agents for small and medium enterprises; and savings and protection type products through financial institutions and insurance shops for independent insurance agent market, as well as compensation insurance for pet veterinary care expenses through pet shops, etc. to pets market. The company also provides investment products through sales companies, such as securities firms, etc.; and investment advisory services to domestic and international pension funds and institutional investors. In addition, it offers leasing and credit guarantee services; life insurance policy clerical services, including drafting, amendment, custody and distribution of documents, and delivery of securities; computer software and system services; and designing and developing information technology systems, software solutions, and business solutions for the insurance industry. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.