交易 Sumitomo Heavy Industries, Ltd. - 6302 差价合约Sumitomo Heavy Industries, Ltd. manufactures and sells general machinery, advanced precision machinery, construction machinery, ships, and environmental plant facilities in Japan and internationally. Its Machinery Components segment offers power transmission and control equipment. The company's Precision Machinery segment provides plastics machinery, film forming machines, semiconductor production equipment, laser processing systems, cryogenic equipment, precision positioning equipment, precision forgings, control components, defense equipment, and machine tools. Its Construction Machinery segment offers hydraulic excavators, road machinery, and mobile cranes. The company's Industrial Machinery offers ion accelerators, medical machines and equipment, forging press machines, material handling systems, logistics systems, automated parking systems, turbines, and pumps. Its Ships segment provides ships. The company's Environmental Facilities & Plants segment offers private power generation facilities, boilers, industrial waste treatment facilities, air pollution control equipment, water and sewage treatment systems, process equipment, pressure vessels, mixing vessels, air-conditioning equipment, and food processing machinery. Its Others segment engages in the real estate, software-related, security, and other businesses. The company was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.
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