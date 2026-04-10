交易 Smith & Nephew PLC - SN. 差价合约 Smith & Nephew plc is a medical technology company. The Company is engaged in developing, manufacturing, marketing and selling medical devices and services. Its products and services include Sports Medicine Joint Repair, Arthroscopic Enabling Technologies (AET), Trauma & Extremities, Other Surgical Businesses, Knee Implants, Hip Implants, Advanced Wound Care, Advanced Wound Bioactives and Advanced Wound Devices. The Sports Medicine Joint Repair franchise offers surgeons a range of instruments, technologies and implants necessary to perform minimally invasive surgery of the joints, including the repair of soft tissue injuries and degenerative conditions of the knee, hip and shoulder. The AET franchise offers an array of minimally invasive surgery-enabling systems and devices. The Trauma & Extremities franchise supports healthcare professionals with solutions used by surgeons to stabilize severe fractures, correct bone deformities, treat arthritis and heal soft tissue complications.