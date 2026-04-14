交易 Shionogi & Co., Ltd. - 4507 差价合约Shionogi & Co., Ltd. engages in the research, development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceuticals, diagnostic reagents, and medical devices in Japan and internationally. The company primarily focuses on metabolic syndrome, pain, infectious diseases, cholesterol medication, anti-hypertension drugs, depression treatment, prescription drugs, OTC drugs, and diagnostics. Its primary products include Cymbalta, a serotonin and noradrenaline reuptake inhibitor used for the treatment of depression, anxiety, diabetic neuropathic pain, fibromyalgia pain, chronic lower back pain, and osteoarthritis pain; Intuniv, a selective a2 adrenergic receptor agonist to treat attention-deficit hyperactivity disorder; Xofluza, an anti-influenza agent; and Symproic, a cancer pain analgesic tablet. It has a research collaborative agreement with National University Corporation Kyoto University to focus on drug discovery and medical research for the treatment of psychiatric disorders; strategic collaboration with Sage Therapeutics, Inc. to develop and commercialize SAGE-217 for MDD and other indications; license and research collaboration for the treatment of mycobacterial diseases with Hsiri Therapeutics Inc.; a strategic collaboration with Tetra Discovery Partners LLC for the clinical development and commercialization of BPN14770, a selective phosphodiesterase-4D allosteric inhibitor; a collaborative research agreement with PeptiDream Inc. for the discovery and development of a series of blood brain barrier penetrating peptide drug-conjugate; and strategic alliance with Tetra Therapeutics to develop and commercialize BPN14770 for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease, Fragile X syndrome, and other indications. The company was formerly known as Shionogi Shoten Co., Ltd. and changed its name to Shionogi & Co., Ltd. in 1943. Shionogi & Co., Ltd. was founded in 1878 and is headquartered in Osaka, Japan.
最新股票文章
阿里巴巴突破楔形整理，AI 动能回暖推动股价表现
阿里巴巴（Alibaba）正逐步成为人工智能（AI）领域中不可忽视的重要参与者。
07:52, 14 一月 2026
特斯拉财报“爆雷”后如何交易？
第二季度财报不及预期，股价盘后下跌，马斯克警告“接下来几个季度可能会较为艰难”
20:21, 24 七月 2025
宁德时代（CATL）股票预测：第三方价格目标
探索宁德时代（CATL）2025年及未来的股价预测，涵盖分析师目标价等关键信息
13:10, 11 六月 2025
英伟达股票预测：第三方价格目标
自2025年年初以来，截至4月中旬，英伟达（NVDA）股价下跌约27.37%，但同比上涨26.48%。基于4月22日开盘价98.78美元，自1月初以来，英伟达股票波动显著，受到行业特定因素以及围绕美国贸易关税的更广泛股市不确定性影响。
17:42, 19 五月 2025