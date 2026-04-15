交易 Principal Financial Group Inc - PFG 差价合约 Founded in 1879, Principal Financial Group is a leading global investment management company. It offers numerous financial services and products, including insurance, retirement and asset management. Principal operates in several segments, including Income and Retirement solutions, Principal investors, Principal International, Corporate and Insurance solutions. With offices in 18 countries, the company has $629.4 billion in assets under management and serves 19.2 million customers worldwide. Included on the Fortune 500 list and the S&P index, the Principal Financial Group share price (PFG) is set and traded on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE).