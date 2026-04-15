交易 Packaging Corp Of America - PKG 差价合约 Founded in 1959, Packaging Corporation is the leading American manufacturer of uncoated freesheet and containerboard products. The company offers numerous variations of the traditional brown craft corrugated box, as well as creative high-impact displays and high-graphics packaging. Packaging Corporation has more than 120 facilities and 94 manufacturing locations across the United States. Headquartered in Lake Forest, Illinois, the company has a team of 14,000 people. Included to the S&P 500 index, the Packaging Corp of America share price (PKG) is set and traded on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE).