交易 Marui Group Co., Ltd. - 8252 差价合约 Marui Group Co., Ltd. engages in retailing and store operation, credit card services, and retailing-related services businesses in Japan. The company operates through two segments, Retailing and FinTech. The Retailing segment engages in management of commercial property rental; retailing operations of clothes and accessories; space production; advertising; apparel distribution; and management of buildings and other facilities. The FinTech segment is involved in the credit card services; consumer loans; rent guarantee; IT systems; and real estate rental businesses. It operates 25 Marui and Modi stores in the Kanto, Tokai, Kyushu, and Kansai regions. The company is also involved in collection and management of receivables; short-term insurance policies; design and construction of commercial facilities; building management service; trucking and forwarding; sale of investment trusts; securities and building management; and software development businesses. In addition, it engages in Internet sale business; and the provision of supply pickup, product inspection, and printing services. Marui Group Co., Ltd. was founded in 1931 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.