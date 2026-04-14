交易 JGC Holdings Corporation - 1963 差价合约 JGC Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineering, procurement, and construction services for various plants and facilities worldwide. The company is involved in the design, procurement, construction, and performance test services of plant and machinery for petroleum, petroleum refining, petrochemicals, gas chemicals, nuclear energy, metal refining, biochemical, food, pharmaceuticals, medicals, logistics, information technology, environment conservation and pollution control. It also manufactures and distributes chemicals and catalyst products, including FCC catalysts, hydro treating catalysts, deNOx catalysts, petro chemical catalysts, etc.; functional material products, such as colloidal silica, coating materials for surface treatment on cathode ray tubes, material for semiconductors, cathode material and cosmetic products, etc.; and fine ceramic products, as well as environmental and energy consulting services. The company was formerly known as JGC Corporation and changed its name to JGC Holdings Corporation in October 2019. JGC Holdings Corporation was founded in 1928 and is headquartered in Yokohama, Japan.