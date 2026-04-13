交易 Echo Investment SA - ECHpl 差价合约 Echo Investment S.A. (WSE: ECH) is one of Poland’s largest commercial real estate developers, specializing in office, retail, and residential projects across major cities. With a build-to-sell strategy and growing focus on mixed-use and ESG-compliant developments, Echo Investment monetizes completed assets while reinvesting in high-demand locations. Backed by strategic partner Wing Group, the company leverages its pipeline, design expertise, and urban regeneration experience. It offers investors cyclical upside and development-driven returns from Poland’s real estate sector.