交易 Daiwa Securities Group Inc. - 8601 差价合约Daiwa Securities Group Inc., together with its subsidiaries, primarily operates as a securities broker-dealer in Japan and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Retail, Wholesale, Asset management, and Investment. It provides services, such as brokerage, trading, underwriting, strategic advice, product development, and structured finance. The Retail segment offers online and telephone-based securities-related services through a network of 162 branches and sales offices, as well as non-face-to-face channels comprising the Internet and call centers. The Wholesale segment provides sales and trading services of equities, bonds, foreign exchange, and derivative products to customers, including institutional investors and corporations; and underwriting services, initial public offerings, and merger and acquisition advisory services. The Asset Management segment structures and manages investment trusts primarily for individual investors and financial institutions; offers investment advisory services to pension funds and other institutional investors; and manages assets. The Investment segment is involved in loans, private equity, and energy investment activities. The company also provides research and consulting, information systems, banking, and other support services, as well as investment management, and advisory and agency services; and lends and borrows real estate properties. The company was formerly known as Daiwa Securities Co. Ltd. and changed its name to Daiwa Securities Group Inc. in 1999. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. was founded in 1902 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.
最新股票文章
阿里巴巴突破楔形整理，AI 动能回暖推动股价表现
阿里巴巴（Alibaba）正逐步成为人工智能（AI）领域中不可忽视的重要参与者。
07:52, 14 一月 2026
特斯拉财报“爆雷”后如何交易？
第二季度财报不及预期，股价盘后下跌，马斯克警告“接下来几个季度可能会较为艰难”
20:21, 24 七月 2025
宁德时代（CATL）股票预测：第三方价格目标
探索宁德时代（CATL）2025年及未来的股价预测，涵盖分析师目标价等关键信息
13:10, 11 六月 2025
英伟达股票预测：第三方价格目标
自2025年年初以来，截至4月中旬，英伟达（NVDA）股价下跌约27.37%，但同比上涨26.48%。基于4月22日开盘价98.78美元，自1月初以来，英伟达股票波动显著，受到行业特定因素以及围绕美国贸易关税的更广泛股市不确定性影响。
17:42, 19 五月 2025