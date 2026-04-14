交易 COMSYS Holdings Corporation - 1721 差价合约 COMSYS Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the information and communications construction business in Japan. The company's NTT Engineering segment is involved in the construction of telecommunications infrastructure, including the installation of telephone lines and exchange equipment, transition of power lines underground, and construction of fixed-line broadband and wireless base stations. Its NCC Engineering segment undertakes the construction of telecommunications and other related facilities for telecommunications carriers. The company's IT Solutions segment provides various solutions and services in the IT field, including planning proposals regarding optimal systems integration for customers' business operations, and maintenance services. Its Social System-Related Business segment engages in design and construction of electrical facilities for places, such as public facilities and office buildings; general civil engineering projects; and construction of office buildings, warehouses, factories, and disaster preparation facilities. It is also involved in the businesses related to the environment and eco-businesses, such as solar power generation systems, energy conservation solutions, and other urban infrastructure businesses. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.