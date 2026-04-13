交易 AutoZone Inc - AZO 差价合约 Established in 1979, AutoZone is a leading retailer and distributor of automotive spare parts across the United States. The company offers an extremely wide choice of replacement parts, tools and interior/exterior accessories for cars, trucks and vans. Operating in the USA, Mexico, Puerto Rico and Brazil AutoZone has more than 6,000 retail outlets. The company owns three private labels for automotive batteries: Valucraft, Duralast and Duralast Gold. Included to the S&P 500 component, the AutoZone share price is set and traded on the NYSE.