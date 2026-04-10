交易 Autoliv Inc - ALV 差价合约 Autoliv, Inc., through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies automotive safety systems to the automotive industry worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Passive Safety and Electronics. It offers modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, inflator technologies, battery cable cutters, pedestrian protection systems, and child seats. The company also provides restraint control electronics and crash sensors for deployment of airbags and seatbelt pretensioners; active safety sensors and software for advanced driver assistance systems and autonomous driving solutions; and brake control systems. It primarily serves car manufacturers. The company was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden.