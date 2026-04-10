交易 Auction Technology Group plc - ATG 差价合约 Auction Technology Group plc operates marketplaces and a proprietary auction platform in the United Kingdom, the United States, Austria, Germany, and Switzerland. The company operates through Arts and Antiques, Industrial and Commercial, and Content segments. It offers watches, jewellery, furniture, fine art, decorative art, classic cars, collectables, and fashion products; used equipment, commercial vehicles, and machineries for used in laboratories and pharmaceuticals, warehousing, mining and utilities, oil and gas, firearms, real estate, construction, agriculture, plastic, metal, wood, chemical, food and beverage, and other manufacturing industries; and technology and electronics, homeware, and furniture products. The company operates marketplaces, such as Proxibid.com, BidSpotter.com, the-saleroom.com, lot-tissimo.com, i-bidder.com, Wavebid.com, and BidSpotter.co.uk. It serves curated online auctions, connecting bidders, and auctioneers to arts and antiques, industrial and commercial, and consumer surplus and returns industries. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.