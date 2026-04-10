交易 Auction Technology Group plc - ATG 差价合约Auction Technology Group plc operates marketplaces and a proprietary auction platform in the United Kingdom, the United States, Austria, Germany, and Switzerland. The company operates through Arts and Antiques, Industrial and Commercial, and Content segments. It offers watches, jewellery, furniture, fine art, decorative art, classic cars, collectables, and fashion products; used equipment, commercial vehicles, and machineries for used in laboratories and pharmaceuticals, warehousing, mining and utilities, oil and gas, firearms, real estate, construction, agriculture, plastic, metal, wood, chemical, food and beverage, and other manufacturing industries; and technology and electronics, homeware, and furniture products. The company operates marketplaces, such as Proxibid.com, BidSpotter.com, the-saleroom.com, lot-tissimo.com, i-bidder.com, Wavebid.com, and BidSpotter.co.uk. It serves curated online auctions, connecting bidders, and auctioneers to arts and antiques, industrial and commercial, and consumer surplus and returns industries. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.
最新股票文章
阿里巴巴突破楔形整理，AI 动能回暖推动股价表现
阿里巴巴（Alibaba）正逐步成为人工智能（AI）领域中不可忽视的重要参与者。
07:52, 14 一月 2026
特斯拉财报“爆雷”后如何交易？
第二季度财报不及预期，股价盘后下跌，马斯克警告“接下来几个季度可能会较为艰难”
20:21, 24 七月 2025
宁德时代（CATL）股票预测：第三方价格目标
探索宁德时代（CATL）2025年及未来的股价预测，涵盖分析师目标价等关键信息
13:10, 11 六月 2025
英伟达股票预测：第三方价格目标
自2025年年初以来，截至4月中旬，英伟达（NVDA）股价下跌约27.37%，但同比上涨26.48%。基于4月22日开盘价98.78美元，自1月初以来，英伟达股票波动显著，受到行业特定因素以及围绕美国贸易关税的更广泛股市不确定性影响。
17:42, 19 五月 2025