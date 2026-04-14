交易 Asahi Kasei Corporation - 3407 差价合约 Asahi Kasei Corporation manufactures, processes, and sells chemical products in Japan and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Material, Homes, and Health Care. It offers elastic polyurethane filament, cupro fiber, nonwoven fabric, and nylon 66 filament products. The company also provides petrochemical products, such as styrene, acrylonitrile, polyethylene, and polystyrene; performance polymer products, including synthetic rubber and engineering plastics; and performance material and consumable products, such as coating materials, microcrystalline cellulose, explosives, explosion-bonded metal clad, hollow-fiber filtration membranes, ion-exchange membranes, electronic materials, food wrapping film, and plastic films, sheets, and foams, as well as lithium-ion battery and lead-acid battery separators, and electronic devices. In addition, the company constructs unit homes and apartment buildings; operates real estate and remodeling businesses; and offers financial and other services. Further, it provides autoclaved aerated concrete panels, insulation panels, foundation systems, and structural components; pharmaceuticals and diagnostic reagents; artificial kidneys, therapeutic apheresis devices, and virus removal filters; and defibrillators and temperature management systems. Additionally, it offers plant and environmental engineering, research and analysis, and employment agency/staffing services. Asahi Kasei Corporation was founded in 1922 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.