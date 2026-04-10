交易 Americana Restaurants International PLC - Foreign Co - AMRae 差价合约 Americana Restaurants International PLC (ADX: AMR) is a leading player in the food and beverage industry, serving millions across the Middle East, North Africa, and Kazakhstan. As the operator of some of the world’s most iconic quick-service and casual dining brands, including KFC, Pizza Hut, Hardee’s, Krispy Kreme, and TGI Fridays, Americana brings globally recognised flavours to local markets with precision and expertise. Headquartered in the UAE, the company operates a vast network of restaurants, strategically expanding across key regions to meet growing consumer demand. With a focus on operational excellence and customer experience, Americana continues to innovate through digital ordering, delivery solutions, and menu customisation. Americana Restaurants remains committed to setting industry benchmarks while driving sustainable growth across its diverse portfolio.