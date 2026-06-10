交易 USD/CAD Forward 差价合约The USD/CAD rate tracks the price of the US dollar, the base currency, against the Canadian dollar, the counter currency. The pairing is informally known as the 'Loonie' because of the loon bird featured on the Canadian dollar coin. Monetary policy announcements of both the US Federal Reserve and the Bank of Canada will have an influence on this currency pair as well as the respective country's interest rates.
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日元走势预测：第三方价格目标
2025年截至目前，美元兑日元（USD/JPY）汇率年内下跌约9.41%。 2025年4月25日，日元兑美元收于142.8790，创下自2024年9月以来的最强水平之一，较2024年7月的高点161.942下跌约11.77%。
14:34, 19 六月 2025