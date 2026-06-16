交易 US Dollar / Russian Ruble 差价合约The base currency is USD. The counter currency is RUB. The dollar to ruble rate shows how much one American dollar is worth against the Russian ruble. This is the most popular Forex pair to trade the Russian ruble, which connects currencies of two leading global economies. The ruble (symbol ₽) is regulated by the Central Bank of Russia. The US dollar is the world’s most dominant currency, controlled and issued by the United States Federal Reserve System. The dollar to ruble rate is sensitive to changes in global energy prices. The USD/RUB chart is available at Capital.com.
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2025年截至目前，美元兑日元（USD/JPY）汇率年内下跌约9.41%。 2025年4月25日，日元兑美元收于142.8790，创下自2024年9月以来的最强水平之一，较2024年7月的高点161.942下跌约11.77%。
14:34, 19 六月 2025