交易 US Dollar / Russian Ruble 差价合约 The base currency is USD. The counter currency is RUB. The dollar to ruble rate shows how much one American dollar is worth against the Russian ruble. This is the most popular Forex pair to trade the Russian ruble, which connects currencies of two leading global economies. The ruble (symbol ₽) is regulated by the Central Bank of Russia. The US dollar is the world’s most dominant currency, controlled and issued by the United States Federal Reserve System. The dollar to ruble rate is sensitive to changes in global energy prices. The USD/RUB chart is available at Capital.com.