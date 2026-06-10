交易 EUR/USD Forward 差价合约The EUR/USD rate tracks the price of the euro, the base currency, against the US dollar, the counter currency. It is one of the major FX currency pairs. The pairing links two enormous economies and consequently is extremely popular. Monetary policy announcements of both the European Central Bank and the US Federal Reserve will have an influence on this currency pair as well as the respective country's interest rates
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日元走势预测：第三方价格目标
2025年截至目前，美元兑日元（USD/JPY）汇率年内下跌约9.41%。 2025年4月25日，日元兑美元收于142.8790，创下自2024年9月以来的最强水平之一，较2024年7月的高点161.942下跌约11.77%。
14:34, 19 六月 2025