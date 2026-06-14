首页市场外汇EUR/SEK Forward

交易 EUR/SEK Forward 差价合约

10.87520%
The chart displays the EURSEKZ2026 exchange rate data over the last 1 day, with a current rate of 10.8752, a high of 10.8832, and a low of 10.8629.
卖出

10.8632

买入

10.8752

0.01198
低点: 10.8629高点: 10.8832
卖方：
50%
买方：
50%
過往表現並非未來業績的可靠指標. 所示股价仅供参考，可能与实时市价存在差异。
交易条件
类型
该金融市场可进行差价合约交易。
了解更多:差价合约
差价合约
点差0.01198
长仓隔夜仓息调整
长仓隔夜仓息调整
保证金。您的投资
SEK 1,000.00
隔夜仓息
来自头寸全值的费用
-0.00411 %
(-SEK 4.11)

使用杠杆的交易规模（大约值）SEK 100,000.00

来自杠杆的资金 - 美元（大约值）SEK 99,000.00

-0.00411%
短仓隔夜仓息调整
短仓隔夜仓息调整
保证金。您的投资
SEK 1,000.00
隔夜仓息
来自头寸全值的费用
-0.00411 %
(-SEK 4.11)

使用杠杆的交易规模（大约值）SEK 100,000.00

来自杠杆的资金 - 美元（大约值）SEK 99,000.00

-0.00411%
隔夜调整仓息时间21:00 (UTC)
货币SEK
最低成交量100
保证金1.00%
证券交易所
交易佣金10%
保证止损溢价
保证止损 (GSL) 费用仅在 GSL 被触发时收取。更多详情请参阅我们网站的“服务费用”页面。
0.03%

1我们执行交易收取的费用是点差，即买入价和卖出价之间的差额。有关更多信息，请参阅我们网站上的收费页面

交易 EUR/SEK Forward 差价合约

The base currency – EUR. The counter currency – SEK. The EUR/SEK chart represents the relationship between Euro and Swedish krona. Though Sweden constitutes the part of the Euro-Zone and is obliged to adopt Euro currency according to the Accession Treaty of 1995, the nation still maintains its 230-year-old krona. During the financial crisis EUR is strongly appreciated, but the Swedish crown (krona) also takes advantage from the current Euro-Zone crisis, because people worry about the future of the single bloc currency. As the Euro-Zone keeps facing numerous economic challenges, the EUR/SEK currency pair will continue to be volatile. To browse the latest Forex EUR/SEK rates, follow Capital.com.

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不错好用，如果可以添加更多货币会更加多投资者用这个软件，还有就是平台的涨跌能和别的一致那就最好不过了

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4.8
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三步即可开始交易

1. 创建您的账户（须符合资格要求）2. 按您的方式存款3. 准备就绪后即可开始交易