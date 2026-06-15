交易 EUR/NOK Forward 差价合约The base currency – EUR. The counter currency – NOK. The EUR/NOK chart represents the relationship between the euro and the Norwegian krone. Emitted by the European Central Bank, the euro is the second most traded currency in the world. It is used by the European currency bloc, called the Eurozone, and is the official currency of 17 states. The currency of Norway, the Norwegian krone, is also a popular currency in European trades. The value of NOK in comparison with other currencies, EUR in particular, significantly depends on oil prices and interest rates. To browse the latest Forex EUR/NOK rates, follow Capital.com.
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14:34, 19 六月 2025