交易 EUR/DKK Forward 差价合约The base currency – EUR. The counter currency – DKK. The EUR to DKK chart represents the relationship between the euro and the Danish krone. The economy of Denmark significantly depends on foreign trade, which makes it sensitive towards the current trends in external demands from the country’s top trading partners – mostly EU member states. Despite Denmark voting against joining the Eurozone during the referendum of 2000, the Danish krone is still pegged to euro by the European Union’s ERM II (exchange rate mechanism). The Eurozone’s debt crisis may influence the pair’s volatility. To browse the latest Forex EUR to DKK rates, follow Capital.com.
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14:34, 19 六月 2025