首页市场外汇Australian Dollar / US Dollar

交易 Australian Dollar / US Dollar 差价合约

0.707060%
The chart displays the AUD/USD_zero exchange rate data over the last 1 day, with a current rate of 0.70706, a high of 0.70856, and a low of 0.7068.
卖出

0.70703

买入

0.70706

0.00003
低点: 0.7068高点: 0.70856
卖方：
57.1429%
买方：
42.8571%
過往表現並非未來業績的可靠指標. 所示股价仅供参考，可能与实时市价存在差异。
交易条件
类型
该金融市场可进行差价合约交易。
了解更多:差价合约
差价合约
点差0.00003
长仓隔夜仓息调整
长仓隔夜仓息调整
保证金。您的投资
$1,000.00
隔夜仓息
来自头寸全值的费用
-0.00003 %
(-$0.03)

使用杠杆的交易规模（大约值）$100,000.00

来自杠杆的资金 - 美元（大约值）$99,000.00

-0.00003%
短仓隔夜仓息调整
短仓隔夜仓息调整
保证金。您的投资
$1,000.00
隔夜仓息
来自头寸全值的费用
-0.00819 %
(-$8.19)

使用杠杆的交易规模（大约值）$100,000.00

来自杠杆的资金 - 美元（大约值）$99,000.00

-0.00819%
隔夜调整仓息时间21:00 (UTC)
货币USD
最低成交量100
保证金1.00%
证券交易所
交易佣金10%
保证止损溢价
保证止损 (GSL) 费用仅在 GSL 被触发时收取。更多详情请参阅我们网站的“服务费用”页面。
0.01%

1我们执行交易收取的费用是点差，即买入价和卖出价之间的差额。有关更多信息，请参阅我们网站上的收费页面

交易 Australian Dollar / US Dollar

The AUD/USD rate tracks the price of the Australian dollar, the base currency, against the US dollar, the counter currency. The pairing is informally referred to as the Aussie. Monetary policy announcements of both the Reserve Bank of Australia and the US Federal Reserve will have an influence on this currency pair as well as the respective country's interest rates.

最新货币文章

日元走势预测：第三方价格目标
日元走势预测：第三方价格目标
2025年截至目前，美元兑日元（USD/JPY）汇率年内下跌约9.41%。 2025年4月25日，日元兑美元收于142.8790，创下自2024年9月以来的最强水平之一，较2024年7月的高点161.942下跌约11.77%。
14:34, 19 六月 2025
Reuters NewsEurope
《汇市简讯》澳元/美元走低，受亚股下跌拖累
Reuters NewsEurope
澳新汇市：澳元兑美元下跌，澳洲央行鹰派言论难敌股市抛售压力
Reuters NewsEurope
《汇市简讯》美元/日圆及其他日圆交叉盘出现不同程度的回调
Reuters NewsEurope
《汇市简讯》澳元/美元小幅回升，澳洲央行维持鹰派论调
Reuters NewsEurope
《汇市简讯》澳元/美元亚洲盘延续跌势，或下探21日均线切入位
Reuters NewsEurope
《汇市简讯》澳元/美元可能重拾升势，交易员准备不足
Reuters NewsEurope
《汇市简讯》澳元/美元走低，受亚洲股市下跌拖累
Reuters NewsEurope
《汇市简讯》澳元/美元陷入盘整，尽管市场对原油供应的担忧加剧
Reuters NewsEurope
《汇市简讯》澳元/美元走坚，美伊和平希望持续减弱
Reuters NewsEurope
《汇市简讯》澳元兑美元升至10周新高

用户反馈与评分

阅读我们的客户反馈，无论他们的经验水平如何。
2025-06-30
b**************

好，杠杆自由

2025-02-15
j**

不错！页面简洁实用，用起来顺畅

2024-06-22
Y******

一个好喜欢平台，操作方便

2022-01-05
峻**

不错好用，如果可以添加更多货币会更加多投资者用这个软件，还有就是平台的涨跌能和别的一致那就最好不过了

2024-05-30
A*

简单快捷的的交易软件 很好，操作简单特别方便。

2024-04-02
Y*

点差有点大 其他满分 一样能改善点差谢谢

2021-03-11
r*********

非常好 我赚了不少钱

2021-07-29
s******* c***

客服很好，解决了问题。简单好用

展示我们的 4 星和 5 星好评。为遵守 GDPR 要求并保护用户隐私，用户的具体信息已被匿名处理

4.6
评分与评论
4.7
评分与评论
4.6
4.6

三步即可开始交易

1. 创建您的账户（须符合资格要求）2. 按您的方式存款3. 准备就绪后即可开始