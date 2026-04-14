首页市场大宗商品Cocoa US Future

交易 Cocoa US Future 差价合约

3456.4+0.75%
The chart shows the CCU2026 price data over the last 1 day, with a current price of 3456.4, a high of 3455.1, and a low of 3434.6.
卖出

3449.6

买入

3456.4

6.8
低点: 3434.6高点: 3455.1
卖方：
33.3333%
买方：
66.6667%
過往表現並非未來業績的可靠指標. 所示股价仅供参考，可能与实时市价存在差异。
交易条件
类型
该金融市场可进行差价合约交易。
了解更多:差价合约
差价合约
点差6.8
长仓隔夜仓息调整
长仓隔夜仓息调整
保证金。您的投资
$1,000.00
隔夜仓息
来自头寸全值的费用
-0.01096 %
(-$11.00)

使用杠杆的交易规模（大约值）$100,000.00

来自杠杆的资金 - 美元（大约值）$99,000.00

-0.01096%
短仓隔夜仓息调整
短仓隔夜仓息调整
保证金。您的投资
$1,000.00
隔夜仓息
来自头寸全值的费用
-0.01096 %
(-$11.00)

使用杠杆的交易规模（大约值）$100,000.00

来自杠杆的资金 - 美元（大约值）$99,000.00

-0.01096%
隔夜调整仓息时间21:00 (UTC)
货币USD
最低成交量0.01
保证金1.00%
证券交易所
交易佣金10%
保证止损溢价
保证止损 (GSL) 费用仅在 GSL 被触发时收取。更多详情请参阅我们网站的“服务费用”页面。
0.05%

1我们执行交易收取的费用是点差，即买入价和卖出价之间的差额。有关更多信息，请参阅我们网站上的收费页面

交易 Cocoa US Future 差价合约

The N.Y. Cocoa contract serves as a price benchmark for the world’s cocoa prices. 16 out of 20 top chocolate consuming countries are from Europe, with Americans enjoying 3 billion pounds of chocolate every year.
The top 5 chocolate manufacturers include the Ivory Coast, Indonesia, Cameroon, Nigeria and Ghana. Together they account for 70% of the world’s cocoa production. Chocolate consumption is seasonal and the demand for chocolate creates a direct demand for cocoa. Cocoa futures are traded New York Board of Trade (NYBOT), a subsidiary of the Intercontinental Exchange (ICE).

Settlement is determined by the official settlement price of the ICE NYBOT Cocoa future on the expiry date shown, adjusted for spread.

Expiry Time: 11:30 Eastern Time

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