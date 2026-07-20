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Торговать Natural Gas Future CFD

2.89150%
The chart shows the NGV2026 price data over the last 1 day, with a current price of 2.8915, a high of 2.894, and a low of 2.8785.
Продать

2.8865

Купить

2.8915

0.005
Низкий: 2.8785Высокий: 2.894
Продавцы:
50%
Покупатели:
50%
Результаты прошлых периодов не являются надежным показателем будущих результатов. Цены акций ориентировочные и могут отличаться от текущих рыночных.
Условия торговли
Тип
Этот финансовый рынок доступен для торговли CFD.
Подробнее о:CFD
CFD
Спред0.005
Корректировка финансирования овернайт по длинным позициям
Корректировка финансирования овернайт по длинным позициям
Маржа. Ваши инвестиции
$1,000.00
Корректировка за овернайт
Сборы рассчитываются от полной стоимости позиции
-0.01096 %
(-$10.96)

Размер сделки с левереджем ~$100,000.00

Средства от левереджа ~ $$99,000.00

-0.01096%
Корректировка финансирования овернайт по коротким позициям
Корректировка финансирования овернайт по коротким позициям
Маржа. Ваши инвестиции
$1,000.00
Корректировка за овернайт
Сборы рассчитываются от полной стоимости позиции
-0.01096 %
(-$10.96)

Размер сделки с левереджем ~$100,000.00

Средства от левереджа ~ $$99,000.00

-0.01096%
Время корректировки финансирования овернайт21:00 (UTC)
ВалютаUSD
Минимальный объем торгов10
Маржа1.00%
Фондовая биржа
Торговая комиссия10%
Плата за гарантированный стоп
Плата за гарантированный стоп-лосс (GSL) взимается только в случае его срабатывания. Пожалуйста, смотрите раздел «Комиссии и сборы» на нашем сайте, если вам нужно больше подробной информации.
0.25%

1Наша плата за исполнение вашей сделки - это спред, разница между ценой покупки и продажи. Пожалуйста, ознакомьтесь с разделом Комиссии и сборы на нашем сайте для получения дополнительной информации

Торговать Natural Gas Future

Natural gas is a type of fossil fuel widely used commercial and industrial fields. Natural gas serves as an effective and inexpensive source of energy and electricity. The largest natural gas field is based in Qatar. Natural gas prices are often impacted by the political conditions and events in the Middle East, where the majority of the world natural gas reserves are concentrated. Secondary factors that affect the commodity’s prices are demand and supply, natural disasters and others. To discover the latest natural gas CFD price, follow Capital.com.

Settlement is determined by the official closing price of the NYMEX Natural Gas futures on the last trading day, adjusted for spread.

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Мнения пользователей и рейтинги

Читайте отзывы наших клиентов с разным уровнем опыта.
2025-07-03
П**** Б****

супер удобное приложение. все интуитивно понятно. большой выбор языков, инструментов, удобная панель

2025-06-27
D****

Супер компания легко работать Деньги можно вывести быстро и различными способами служба поддержки клиентов работает

2025-06-09
Н**

все понятно, без заморочек.Для новичков самое то!!!

2025-06-05
m********

Есть русский язык, отличное приложение, быстрые исполнения

2025-05-09
a*********

Очень удобно, и транзакции быстрые

2025-05-28
Д******

Сначала запутался на андроиде, а потом разобрался. Спасибо что сделки идут нормально и не виснет. Сначала был на демо, потом закинул 50$. Пока норм.

2025-05-27
A******

быстрое пополнение , мгновенный вывод средств

2025-05-14
M*** K******

Большой выбор акций (CFD) крупных компаний, плюс несколько акций Казахских компаний. Хорошо, что много инструментов для анализа и рисования. Спреды достойные относительно конкурентов, скорость исполнения ордеров нормальное, не думаю что сильно быстрее или хуже чем у других брокеров.

2025-05-03
m**************

Отличное приложение.Ввод и вывод моментально без проблем .Всем трейдерам советую

2025-03-26
h***************

Очень хороший брокер новички быстро понимает

2025-03-07
B*****

Удобный интерфейс, доступные минимальные позиции по металлам и крипте. Быстрое исполнение ордеров, неплохая аналитика и очень удобное мобильное приложение.

2024-12-04
m**************

самый лучший, самый надежный, благодарю вас

Показаны наши отзывы с оценкой 4 и 5 звезд. Конкретные данные пользователей были намеренно анонимизированы для защиты их конфиденциальности в соответствии с требованиями GDPR

4.6
Рейтинги и отзывы
4.7
Рейтинги и отзывы
4.6
4.6

Три шага для начала торговли

1. Создайте аккаунт (применяется проверка)2. Внесите депозит удобным способом3. Приступайте к торговле, когда будете готовы