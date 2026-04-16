Главная страницаРынкиСырьевые товарыCrude Oil Future

Торговать Crude Oil Future CFD

82.6550%
The chart shows the CLQ2026 price data over the last 1 day, with a current price of 82.655, a high of 82.565, and a low of 82.5.
Продать

82.555

Купить

82.655

0.1
Низкий: 82.5Высокий: 82.565
Продавцы:
50%
Покупатели:
50%
Результаты прошлых периодов не являются надежным показателем будущих результатов. Цены акций ориентировочные и могут отличаться от текущих рыночных.
Условия торговли
Тип
Этот финансовый рынок доступен для торговли CFD.
Подробнее о:CFD
CFD
Спред0.1
Корректировка финансирования овернайт по длинным позициям
Корректировка финансирования овернайт по длинным позициям
Маржа. Ваши инвестиции
$1,000.00
Корректировка за овернайт
Сборы рассчитываются от полной стоимости позиции
-0.01096 %
(-$10.96)

Размер сделки с левереджем ~$100,000.00

Средства от левереджа ~ $$99,000.00

-0.01096%
Корректировка финансирования овернайт по коротким позициям
Корректировка финансирования овернайт по коротким позициям
Маржа. Ваши инвестиции
$1,000.00
Корректировка за овернайт
Сборы рассчитываются от полной стоимости позиции
-0.01096 %
(-$10.96)

Размер сделки с левереджем ~$100,000.00

Средства от левереджа ~ $$99,000.00

-0.01096%
Время корректировки финансирования овернайт21:00 (UTC)
ВалютаUSD
Минимальный объем торгов1
Маржа1.00%
Фондовая биржа
Торговая комиссия10%
Плата за гарантированный стоп
Плата за гарантированный стоп-лосс (GSL) взимается только в случае его срабатывания. Пожалуйста, смотрите раздел «Комиссии и сборы» на нашем сайте, если вам нужно больше подробной информации.
0.03%

1Наша плата за исполнение вашей сделки - это спред, разница между ценой покупки и продажи. Пожалуйста, ознакомьтесь с разделом Комиссии и сборы на нашем сайте для получения дополнительной информации

Торговать Crude Oil Future CFD

Crude oil is one of the world's top trading commodities. The majority of the world's crude oil comes from the Middle East and Russia. Its main byproducts are gasoline, diesel fuel and jet fuel. Common uses of crude oil include plastic production, clothing, furniture making, food production and many more. Crude oils differ by name. Their name (for example; Brent, WTI, Bonny Light) serves as a benchmark for buyers and sellers. Oil marked as Brent Crude indicates that oil is light, sweet and not so dense. Western Canadian Selects, vice versa, refers to a heavier type. Dubai Crude means a medium sour oil. Crude oil trades on the major commodities exchanges in the form of contracts. The size of each contract is 42,000 gallons

Settlement is determined by the official settlement price of the NYMEX Crude Oil future on the expiry date shown, adjusted for spread.

Expiry Time: 14:30 Eastern Time

Последние статьи по сырьевым товарам

Торговля золотом на фоне достижения уровня $4,700
Техническая картина остаётся волатильной на фоне геополитических факторов, при этом рыночные настроения демонстрируют сильный перекос в сторону покупок среди всех категорий трейдеров.
08:55, 7 апрель 2026
Прогноз цены на золото
Прогноз цены на золото: удары США и Израиля, опасения по снабжению нефти
Золото торгуется вблизи многонедельных максимумов после ударов США и Израиля по Ирану. Изучите сторонние прогнозы цен на золото. Прошлые результаты не являются надежным индикатором будущих результатов.
14:47, 3 март 2026
Торговля WTI
Торговля WTI на фоне эскалации геополитической напряжённости
Техническая картина остаётся волатильной на дневном таймфрейме, тогда как в настроениях преобладает выраженный и переходящий в экстремальный перекос в сторону покупок.
11:12, 2 март 2026
Silver
Торговля серебром на коррекции в 35%
Высоковолатильная техническая картина в последнее время явно благоприятствовала конформным стратегиям пробоя, тогда как с точки зрения настроений рынок по-прежнему в основном ориентирован на покупки.
13:44, 2 февраль 2026

Читайте наши отзывы, чтобы узнать больше о нас

Читайте отзывы наших клиентов с разным уровнем опыта.
2025-07-03
П**** Б****

супер удобное приложение. все интуитивно понятно. большой выбор языков, инструментов, удобная панель

2025-06-27
D****

Супер компания легко работать Деньги можно вывести быстро и различными способами служба поддержки клиентов работает

2025-06-09
Н**

все понятно, без заморочек.Для новичков самое то!!!

2025-06-05
m********

Есть русский язык, отличное приложение, быстрые исполнения

2025-05-09
a*********

Очень удобно, и транзакции быстрые

2025-05-28
Д******

Сначала запутался на андроиде, а потом разобрался. Спасибо что сделки идут нормально и не виснет. Сначала был на демо, потом закинул 50$. Пока норм.

2025-05-27
A******

быстрое пополнение , мгновенный вывод средств

2025-05-14
M*** K******

Большой выбор акций (CFD) крупных компаний, плюс несколько акций Казахских компаний. Хорошо, что много инструментов для анализа и рисования. Спреды достойные относительно конкурентов, скорость исполнения ордеров нормальное, не думаю что сильно быстрее или хуже чем у других брокеров.

2025-05-03
m**************

Отличное приложение.Ввод и вывод моментально без проблем .Всем трейдерам советую

2025-03-26
h***************

Очень хороший брокер новички быстро понимает

2025-03-07
B*****

Удобный интерфейс, доступные минимальные позиции по металлам и крипте. Быстрое исполнение ордеров, неплохая аналитика и очень удобное мобильное приложение.

2024-12-04
m**************

самый лучший, самый надежный, благодарю вас

Показаны наши отзывы с оценкой 4 и 5 звезд. Конкретные данные пользователей были намеренно анонимизированы для защиты их конфиденциальности в соответствии с требованиями GDPR

4.8
Рейтинги и отзывы
4.7
Рейтинги и отзывы
4.7
4.6

Готовы присоединиться к ведущему брокеру?

Присоединяйтесь к нашему сообществу трейдеров по всему миру
1. Создайте аккаунт2. Внесите первый депозит3. Начните торговать