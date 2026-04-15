Trade TransAlta Corporation Ordinary - TAC CFD

About TransAlta Corporation

TransAlta Corporation is a power generating company. The Company owns, operates and manages a portfolio of assets representing approximately 8,128 megawatts (MW) of capacity and uses a range of fuels comprised of water, wind and solar, natural gas, and thermal coal. Its segments include Generation Segments and Energy Marketing Segment. Generation Segments include six segments: Hydro, Wind and Solar, North American Gas, Australian Gas, Alberta Thermal, and Centralia. Its Energy Marketing segment is engaged in the wholesale trading of electricity and other energy-related commodities and derivatives. Energy Marketing manages available generating capacity as well as the fuel and transmission needs of the generation segments by utilizing contracts of various durations for the forward sales of electricity and for the purchase of natural gas and transmission capacity.

Financial summary

BRIEF: For the fiscal year ended 31 December 2021, TransAlta Corporation revenues increased 30% to C$2.72B. Net loss applicable to common stockholders increased 71% to C$576M. Revenues reflect North American Gas segment increase from C$217M to C$1.11B, Hydro segment increase from C$152M to C$383M, Canada segment increase of 51% to C$1.85B, U.S. segment increase of 2% to C$731M.