Trade Sunrun Inc. - RUN CFD

Sunrun Inc. (RUN) is a provider of home solar and energy services across the US, with more than three gigawatts of solar energy assets.

Founded in 2007, Sunrun is headquartered in San Francisco, US, and as of June 2022 serves 690,000 customers across 22 states along with Washington D.C. and Puerto Rico.

Sunrun’s products and services can be broadly classified under rooftop solar power, home electrification, rechargeable solar battery, EV charging and home energy management. It also operates a home solar battery service known as Sunrun Brightbox that helps in managing household solar energy, storage and utility power.

The residential solar energy service provider operates through a long-term energy service agreement. It has a fixed pricing system with a 20 or 25-year agreement. Revenue is generated through a recurring contract model for multiple decades with an experienced loss rate of nearly 1%.

Sunrun operates a diverse customer acquisition network, with its platform offering customer experience along with extensive financing options. Customer acquisition is done through channel partners, direct marketing, consultative engagements direct at home, strategic partnerships with brands like Costco (COST), Home Depot (HD) and Ford (F) and customer referral programs.

Sunrun acquired Vivint Solar in 2020 to expand and accelerate the clean energy transition across the US The company went public in 2015 on the NASDAQ stock exchange. Sunrun Inc. stock began trading under the ticker symbol RUN.

You can follow live RUN stock price movements and price history and keep up with the latest RUN share value at Capital.com