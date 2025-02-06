Largest electronics companies by market cap 2026

Electronics firms power everything from smartphones to semiconductor components. But which companies lead by market value? The ranking below lists the world’s biggest publicly traded electronics firms, measured by market capitalisation – calculated by multiplying a company’s share price by its outstanding shares – as of 23 April 2026.

The largest electronics companies by market cap

Here are the world’s 10 largest publicly traded electronics companies by market capitalisation, as of 23 April 2026. Market values are shown in USD, along with each company’s latest share price and main listing country.

Rank Company Market cap (USD) Share price (USD) Country 1 NVIDIA $4.9tn $202.50 USA 2 Apple $4tn $273.17 USA 3 Samsung $1tn $151.69 South Korea 4 AMD $494.8bn $303.46 USA 5 Cisco $354.8bn $89.80 USA 6 Arista Networks $223.8bn $177.73 USA 7 Amphenol $182.1bn $148.13 USA 8 Delta Electronics $163.3bn $62.87 Taiwan 9 Zhongji Innolight $146.4bn $131.46 China 10 Dell $139.6bn $214.65 USA

The information is based on public disclosures such as annual reports and exchange filings. It is provided for informational purposes only and should not be taken as investment advice or a recommendation to trade. Figures are accurate as of the stated date but may change without prior notice.

The role of AI in driving chip demand

Artificial intelligence is reshaping demand across the electronics sector, particularly in memory and data centre infrastructure. As companies expand AI computing capacity, manufacturers such as Samsung, SK Hynix and Micron are allocating more production to high-bandwidth memory and server-grade DDR5, while devoting relatively less capacity to conventional DRAM and NAND used in consumer devices. Analysts estimate that AI data centres could account for as much as 70% of high-end memory demand in 2026, marking a notable change from earlier periods when smartphones and laptops were the main drivers of chip consumption (IndexBox, 26 March 2026). This shift is also influencing broader semiconductor forecasts, with the global market projected to grow by 25% in 2026 to near $1tn, largely supported by AI and data centre spending (Bisinfotech, 3 December 2025). Company results have reflected that trend: NVIDIA, which has the largest market capitalisation in this group at $4,921.0bn, reported quarterly revenue of $68.1bn in Q4 fiscal 2026, up 73% year on year (NVIDIA, 25 February 2026), underlining the scale of AI-related demand in the current cycle.

Supply chain pressures and the memory squeeze

The shift towards AI-focused semiconductor production has also affected supply across the wider electronics market. As manufacturers prioritise higher-margin AI components, analysts project that combined DRAM and SSD prices could rise by 130% by the end of 2026 (IndexBox, 26 March 2026). That may support profitability for some chipmakers, but it can also increase cost pressure for original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) that depend on standard memory and processors for products such as smartphones, televisions and laptops (Yahoo Finance, 3 December 2025). In that environment, companies may face a more complex balance between pricing, inventory and demand. S&P Global reported in March 2026 that supply chain sentiment on corporate earnings calls weakened during Q1 2026, with businesses also citing rising import costs linked to Section 232 tariff reviews on non-advanced chips. Although manufacturers are investing in additional capacity, a meaningful increase in supply is not widely expected before 2027 (S&P Global Market Intelligence, 10 March 2026). That leaves the sector exposed to a period in which demand linked to AI remains strong while supply in other parts of the market stays comparatively tight.

Trade tariffs and their impact on electronics

Trade policy remains an important variable for the electronics sector in 2026, particularly as tariffs move from discussion to implementation. As of April 2026, some electronic goods imported from China face tariffs of up to 60%, while changes to the $800 de minimis exemption for electronics covered by Section 301 have also raised shipping costs for some businesses. Data suggests these changes have increased costs for small-parcel business-to-consumer shipments by an average of 22%, adding pressure to margins and pricing (FreightAmigo, 24 February 2026). At the same time, the picture is not uniform across the sector. The Trump administration confirmed that smartphones, laptops and semiconductor manufacturing equipment would be excluded from the broader reciprocal tariff framework, which may ease some pressure for firms such as Apple and Samsung (Yahoo Finance, 12 April 2025). However, the administration has also indicated that separate tariffs on device makers could still be considered as part of efforts to encourage domestic US manufacturing (CNBC via YouTube, 23 May 2025). As a result, trade policy continues to create both constraints and areas of temporary relief across the industry.

Product cycles and earnings as share price catalysts

Alongside macroeconomic and policy factors, company earnings and product cycles remain key drivers of electronics share prices. Demand in this sector often moves in phases, with stronger consumer interest following launches that offer noticeable changes in performance or features, and weaker periods emerging when inventories build and upgrade demand slows (Simply Wall St, 2 August 2024). These cycles can affect both revenue expectations and valuation. When demand outpaces supply, prices and margins may improve; when supply runs ahead of demand, companies may face discounting and narrower margins (AInvest, 7 March 2025). Samsung Electronics offered a clear example of that pattern in early 2026, reporting revenue growth of 68.1% year on year and an operating profit increase of 755%, helped by stronger pricing in its memory business (Chosun Biz, 7 April 2026). Analysts at KB Securities projected Samsung’s full-year 2026 operating profit at about 327tn KRW, illustrating how quickly expectations can change when earnings improve (BigGo Finance, 10 April 2026). Even so, product momentum does not always last, so markets often reassess valuations as conditions across pricing, inventory and demand evolve.

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