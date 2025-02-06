Largest EV companies by market capitalisation

Electric vehicles are reshaping global transportation and energy industries. As of 23 April 2026, the world’s publicly listed EV manufacturers hold some of the largest market capitalisations. Market capitalisation is the value of a company’s outstanding shares, calculated by multiplying its share price by the total number of shares issued.
As of 23 April 2026, the largest publicly traded EV manufacturers are ranked by market capitalisation include:
|Rank
|Company
|Market cap (USD)
|Share price (USD)
|Country
|1
|Tesla
|$1.5tn
|$387.51
|USA
|2
|BYD
|$133.6bn
|$14.65
|China
|3
|Xiaomi
|$105.3bn
|$4.08
|China
|4
|Rivian
|$22bn
|$17.74
|USA
|5
|Li Auto
|$19.1bn
|$18.65
|China
|6
|NIO
|$16.2bn
|$6.48
|China
|7
|XPeng
|$16.2bn
|$16.97
|China
|8
|VinFast Auto
|$11bn
|$4.69
|Vietnam
|9
|Leapmotor
|$7.2bn
|$6.16
|China
|10
|Yadea Group
|$4.7bn
|$1.53
|China
The information on this page is based on data from public company disclosures and financial platforms. It is provided for informational purposes only and does not constitute investment advice or a recommendation to trade. While believed to be accurate as of the stated date, figures may change without notice.
The global electric vehicle market is forecast to reach around $495.3bn in 2026 and $837.9bn by 2033, implying a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.8% (Coherent Market Insights, 31 March 2026). Around 20.7 million electric cars were sold worldwide in 2025, roughly 20% more than in 2024 (Recharged, 10 April 2026), while EVs are expected to account for 27.5% of global car sales in 2026 (The Institute for Energy Research, 30 January 2026). These figures point to a market that is becoming more established, with China, the United States, and Europe continuing to drive demand. Growth, however, does not appear to rest on consumer uptake alone. Fleet purchases, corporate decarbonisation targets, and regulatory deadlines also shape the outlook, which means revenue expectations and valuations may reflect a mix of policy support, commercial planning, and end-user demand.
Delivery volumes remain a closely watched short-term measure because they can offer insight into both revenue potential and production capacity. Tesla remained the world's largest pure battery electric vehicle (BEV) seller in Q1 2026, delivering 358,023 vehicles, up 6.3% year on year, while producing more than 408,000 units over the same period (Electrek, 2 April 2026). Among Chinese peers, NIO reported 83,465 deliveries, up 98.3% year on year, while Li Auto delivered 95,142 vehicles, slightly above the 92,864 recorded a year earlier. XPeng, by contrast, reported 27,415 deliveries in March 2026, down from 33,205 in March 2025 (Yahoo Finance, 6 April 2026). Taken together, the data suggests an uneven competitive landscape, where growth rates, scale, and near-term momentum vary significantly between manufacturers.
Battery costs remain central to EV profitability and wider adoption. Goldman Sachs projected that lithium-ion battery pack costs could fall to $82 per kilowatt-hour (kWh) by 2026, a level that may bring EV pricing closer to parity with internal combustion engine vehicles (EV.com, 13 October 2024). At the same time, solid-state battery technology continues to develop. Changan Automobile has said it plans trial installations of its 'Golden Bell' all-solid-state battery by Q3 2026, citing an energy density of 400 Wh/kg and a claimed range of more than 1,500 km under CLTC conditions (Battery-Tech.net, 25 February 2026). Solid-state cells may also offer significantly higher energy density than standard packs – lithium-ion batteries generally achieve 160–250 Wh/kg at cell level, while solid-state batteries can range from 250–800 Wh/kg – while removing flammable liquid electrolytes (Ossila, accessed 23 April 2026). If these technologies scale commercially, they could affect manufacturing economics, product positioning, and how the market values battery intellectual property.
CFD trading lets you speculate on price movements of EV shares without owning the underlying asset. You can go long or short, using leverage to magnify exposure – both gains and losses. Contract for difference (CFDs) prices track the underlying share price, which is influenced by corporate results, market sentiment, technological advances, economic indicators and interest-rate movements. However, CFDs are traded on margin, and leverage can magnify both your potential losses and potential gains.
Open and verify an account with a regulated CFD provider. Deposit funds and navigate to the trading platform. Research your chosen EV shares, apply risk management tools like take-profit and stop-loss orders, and consider practising on a demo account before committing real capital. Be aware that standard stop-loss orders are not guaranteed, while guaranteed stop-loss orders (GSLOs) incur a fee if activated.
Market capitalisations can respond to vehicle delivery numbers, profitability metrics, battery-technology advances, supply-chain stability, and government incentives. Broader factors include raw-material prices, regulatory changes, competition from legacy automakers, and prevailing interest rate levels.
You could start with smaller positions and clear risk limits. Focus on familiar names, understand each company’s business model, and use demo accounts to gain experience. Remember that contracts for difference (CFDs) are complex, high-risk instruments and do not confer ownership of the underlying shares. CFDs are traded on margin, and leverage amplifies both profits and losses. Trade only what you can afford to lose.
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