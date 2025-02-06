HomeMarkets overviewSharesLargest companies by market cap october 2025

Largest companies by market cap 2025

Market capitalisation – or ‘market cap’ – reflects the total value of a company’s outstanding shares, calculated by multiplying the share price by the number of shares. It’s a useful way to compare the size of listed companies across sectors and regions.

Here’s a breakdown of the world’s largest companies by market cap, as of 11 June 2026:

The largest companies by market cap November 2025

The rankings are based on reported market cap in USD, along with the latest available share price and each company’s primary listing country – as of 11 June 2026. A higher market capitalisation results in a higher rank.

Rank

Company

Market cap

Country

1

 NVIDIA $4.91T USA

2

 Microsoft $2.96T USA

3

 Apple $4.35T USA

4

 Alphabet (Google) $4.30T USA

5

 Amazon $6.12T  USA

6

 Meta Platforms (Facebook) ##MetaMarketCap## USA

7

 Saudi Armco $1.66T Saudi Arabia

8

 Broadcom $1.77T USA

9

 TSMC $2.16T Taiwan

10

 Tesla $1.29T USA
The information on this page is based on data from public company disclosures, including SEC filings and EDGAR. It is provided for informational purposes only and does not constitute investment advice or a recommendation to trade. While believed to be accurate as of the stated dates, figures may change without notice.

FAQ

What is market cap and why does it matter?

Market cap, short for market capitalisation, is the total value of a company’s outstanding shares, calculated by multiplying the share price by the number of shares issued. It’s a quick way to assess a company’s size, and can give insights into its stability and how it compares with others in the market.

How often do the largest companies by market cap change?

The rankings can shift due to company earnings, mergers, sector performance, or broader economic trends. While some large caps stay at the top for years, sudden price changes or market shifts can see others move in or out of the top spots.

Can I trade the largest market cap companies as share CFDs?

Yes. Many of the world’s biggest companies are available to trade as share CFDs.These let you speculate on rising or falling prices without owning the underlying shares. Just remember: CFDs are traded on margin, so leverage can magnify both your gains and your losses.

Market caps of more companies

Explore company market cap with real-time data. Track valuation, stock performance, and financial insights.

Largest tech companies by market cap

Largest tech companies by market cap

Here’s a look at the largest tech companies by market cap
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Largest AI companies by market cap

Largest AI companies by market cap

We’ve looked at the largest publicly listed AI players by market capitalisation – calculated by multiplying a company’s share price by its total number of outstanding shares.
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Nvidia market cap

Nvidia market cap

Nvidia (NVDA) is a US-based semiconductor giant and one of the largest companies by market capitalisation.
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Sony market cap

Sony market cap

Sony (SONY) is a Japan-based conglomerate operating across electronics, gaming, entertainment and financial services.
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Blackrock market cap

Blackrock market cap

Blackrock (BLK) is a US-based investment management firm best known for its iShares range of exchange-traded funds (ETFs).
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Nike market cap

Nike market cap

Nike (NKE) is a US-based multinational company known for designing, marketing and selling athletic footwear, apparel and equipment.
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ASML market cap

ASML market cap

ASML is a Netherlands-based technology company that plays a critical role in the semiconductor industry.
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SAP market cap

SAP market cap

SAP is a Germany-based software firm that provides enterprise resource planning (ERP) solutions to organisations worldwide.
Learn more

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