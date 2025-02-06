HomeMarkets overviewSharesLargest companies by market cap october 2025
Market capitalisation – or ‘market cap’ – reflects the total value of a company’s outstanding shares, calculated by multiplying the share price by the number of shares. It’s a useful way to compare the size of listed companies across sectors and regions.
Here’s a breakdown of the world’s largest companies by market cap, as of 11 June 2026:
The rankings are based on reported market cap in USD, along with the latest available share price and each company’s primary listing country – as of 11 June 2026. A higher market capitalisation results in a higher rank.
|
Rank
|
Company
|
Market cap
|
Country
|
1
|NVIDIA
|$4.91T
|USA
|
2
|Microsoft
|$2.96T
|USA
|
3
|Apple
|$4.35T
|USA
|
4
|Alphabet (Google)
|$4.30T
|USA
|
5
|Amazon
|$6.12T
|USA
|
6
|Meta Platforms (Facebook)
|##MetaMarketCap##
|USA
|
7
|Saudi Armco
|$1.66T
|Saudi Arabia
|
8
|Broadcom
|$1.77T
|USA
|
9
|TSMC
|$2.16T
|Taiwan
|
10
|Tesla
|$1.29T
|USA
Market cap, short for market capitalisation, is the total value of a company’s outstanding shares, calculated by multiplying the share price by the number of shares issued. It’s a quick way to assess a company’s size, and can give insights into its stability and how it compares with others in the market.
The rankings can shift due to company earnings, mergers, sector performance, or broader economic trends. While some large caps stay at the top for years, sudden price changes or market shifts can see others move in or out of the top spots.
Yes. Many of the world’s biggest companies are available to trade as share CFDs.These let you speculate on rising or falling prices without owning the underlying shares. Just remember: CFDs are traded on margin, so leverage can magnify both your gains and your losses.
Explore company market cap with real-time data. Track valuation, stock performance, and financial insights.
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