Market capitalisation – or ‘market cap’ – reflects the total value of a company’s outstanding shares, calculated by multiplying the share price by the number of shares. It’s a useful way to compare the size of listed companies across sectors and regions.

Here’s a breakdown of the world’s largest companies by market cap, as of 11 June 2026:

The largest companies by market cap November 2025

The rankings are based on reported market cap in USD, along with the latest available share price and each company’s primary listing country – as of 11 June 2026. A higher market capitalisation results in a higher rank.

Rank Company Market cap Country 1 NVIDIA $4.91T USA 2 Microsoft $2.96T USA 3 Apple $4.35T USA 4 Alphabet (Google) $4.30T USA 5 Amazon $6.12T USA 6 Meta Platforms (Facebook) ##MetaMarketCap## USA 7 Saudi Armco $1.66T Saudi Arabia 8 Broadcom $1.77T USA 9 TSMC $2.16T Taiwan 10 Tesla $1.29T USA

The information on this page is based on data from public company disclosures, including SEC filings and EDGAR. It is provided for informational purposes only and does not constitute investment advice or a recommendation to trade. While believed to be accurate as of the stated dates, figures may change without notice.

FAQ