HomeNvidia market cap
Explore the company’s latest market cap.
Explore the company’s latest market cap.
Nvidia (NVDA) is a US-based semiconductor giant – a leader in GPU, AI and data centre hardware – and one of the largest companies by market capitalisation.
As of 16 April 2026, Nvidia’s market cap was $4.82T
Which means that Nvidia ranks as the #1 largest semiconductor company by market capitalisation.
Market cap (market capitalisation) is the total value of a company’s shares on the stock market – calculated by multiplying the number of outstanding shares by its current share price.
The table below shows Nvidia’s fiscal year-end market capitalisation, providing a reference point for its valuation aligned with its financial reporting periods. This helps illustrate how the company’s market value has evolved across different years of operation.
|
Date
|
Nvidia market cap (USD)
|
Change (%)
|
2025
|
$3.73T
|
23.51%
|
2024
|
$3.02T
|
193.20%
|
2023
|
$1.03T
|
191.78%
|
2022
|
$353B
|
-28.25%
|
2021
|
$492B
|
112.07%
|
2020
|
$232B
|
129.70%
|
2019
|
$101B
|
-31.29%
|
2018
|
$147B
|
72.94%
|
2017
|
$85B
|
203.57%
|
2016
|
$28B
|
133.33%
|
2015
|
$12B
|
N/A
The table below shows other leading companies in the same sector include ARM, Broadcom, Intel, and ASML Holding.
|Name
|Market Capitalization
|ARM
|$168.37B
|Broadcom
|$1.87T
|Intel
|$301.61B
|ASML Holding
|$569.57B
Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.
As of 16 April 2026, Nvidia’s market capitalisation is approximately $4.82T. However, it’s important to note that market cap values fluctuate daily based on share price movements.
Nvidia’s next earnings release – Q2 2026– is scheduled for 27 August 2025. The previous quarterly earnings announcement was Q1 2026, released on 22 May 2025. Please note that dates may change and should be confirmed via official sources.
Yes, Nvidia pays dividends on a quarterly basis. As of 16 April 2026, the dividend per share is $0.01 each quarter.
Explore company market cap with real-time data. Track valuation, stock performance, and financial insights.
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