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Nvidia market cap

Explore the company’s latest market cap.

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Explore the company’s latest market cap.

Nvidia (NVDA) is a US-based semiconductor giant – a leader in GPU, AI and data centre hardware – and one of the largest companies by market capitalisation.

Nvidia’s market cap April 2026

As of 16 April 2026, Nvidia’s market cap was $4.82T

Which means that Nvidia ranks as the #1 largest semiconductor company by market capitalisation.

Market cap (market capitalisation) is the total value of a company’s shares on the stock market – calculated by multiplying the number of outstanding shares by its current share price.

Fiscal year-end NVDA market cap

The table below shows Nvidia’s fiscal year-end market capitalisation, providing a reference point for its valuation aligned with its financial reporting periods. This helps illustrate how the company’s market value has evolved across different years of operation.

Date

Nvidia market cap (USD)

Change (%)

2025

$3.73T

23.51%

2024

$3.02T

193.20%

2023

$1.03T

191.78%

2022

$353B

-28.25%

2021

$492B

112.07%

2020

$232B

129.70%

2019

$101B

-31.29%

2018

$147B

72.94%

2017

$85B

203.57%

2016

$28B

133.33%

2015

$12B

N/A

Market capitalisation of similar companies

The table below shows other leading companies in the same sector include ARM, Broadcom, Intel, and ASML Holding.

Name Market Capitalization
ARM $168.37B
Broadcom $1.87T
Intel $301.61B
ASML Holding $569.57B
Data is sourced from public company disclosures, including SEC filings and EDGAR. It is provided for informational purposes only and does not constitute investment advice or a recommendation to trade. Figures are believed to be accurate at the stated dates but may change without notice.

Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.

FAQ

What is Nvidia’s current market cap?

As of 16 April 2026, Nvidia’s market capitalisation is approximately $4.82T. However, it’s important to note that market cap values fluctuate daily based on share price movements.

When is the next earnings report for Nvidia?

Nvidia’s next earnings release – Q2 2026– is scheduled for 27 August 2025. The previous quarterly earnings announcement was Q1 2026, released on 22 May 2025.  Please note that dates may change and should be confirmed via official sources.

Does Nvidia pay dividends?

Yes, Nvidia pays dividends on a quarterly basis. As of 16 April 2026, the dividend per share is $0.01 each quarter.

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