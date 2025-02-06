Nvidia (NVDA) is a US-based semiconductor giant – a leader in GPU, AI and data centre hardware – and one of the largest companies by market capitalisation.

Nvidia’s market cap April 2026

As of 16 April 2026, Nvidia’s market cap was $4.82T Which means that Nvidia ranks as the #1 largest semiconductor company by market capitalisation.

Market cap (market capitalisation) is the total value of a company’s shares on the stock market – calculated by multiplying the number of outstanding shares by its current share price.

Fiscal year-end NVDA market cap

The table below shows Nvidia’s fiscal year-end market capitalisation, providing a reference point for its valuation aligned with its financial reporting periods. This helps illustrate how the company’s market value has evolved across different years of operation.

Date Nvidia market cap (USD) Change (%) 2025 $3.73T 23.51% 2024 $3.02T 193.20% 2023 $1.03T 191.78% 2022 $353B -28.25% 2021 $492B 112.07% 2020 $232B 129.70% 2019 $101B -31.29% 2018 $147B 72.94% 2017 $85B 203.57% 2016 $28B 133.33% 2015 $12B N/A

Market capitalisation of similar companies

The table below shows other leading companies in the same sector include ARM, Broadcom, Intel, and ASML Holding.

Name Market Capitalization ARM $168.37B Broadcom $1.87T Intel $301.61B ASML Holding $569.57B

Data is sourced from public company disclosures, including SEC filings and EDGAR. It is provided for informational purposes only and does not constitute investment advice or a recommendation to trade. Figures are believed to be accurate at the stated dates but may change without notice.