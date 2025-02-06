Largest tech companies by market cap 2026

HomeMarkets overviewSharesLargest Tech Companies by Market Cap 2026
Technology companies shape many of the world’s largest public markets, from cloud computing and semiconductors to software, e-commerce and digital advertising. But which tech companies lead by market value?
Explore the largest publicly listed tech companies by market capitalisation – calculated by multiplying a company’s share price by its total number of shares in issue – as of 27 May 2026.
The table below ranks tech companies by market capitalisation in US dollars (USD), alongside their latest share price and primary listing country – accurate as of 27 May 2026. Companies with the highest market caps appear at the top.
|Rank
|Company
|Market cap (USD)
|Share price (USD)
|Country
|1
|NVIDIA
|$5.2tn
|$214.86
|USA
|2
|Alphabet (Google)
|$4.7tn
|$384.84
|USA
|3
|Apple
|$4.5tn
|$308.33
|USA
|4
|Microsoft
|$3.1tn
|$416.03
|USA
|5
|Amazon
|$2.9tn
|$265.29
|USA
|6
|TSMC
|$2.1tn
|$412.32
|Taiwan
|7
|Broadcom
|$2tn
|$422.01
|USA
|8
|Tesla
|$1.6tn
|$433.59
|USA
|9
|Meta Platforms (Facebook)
|$1.6tn
|$612.34
|USA
|10
|Samsung
|$1.3tn
|$205.02
|S. Korea
|11
|SK Hynix
|$1.1tn
|$1,498
|S. Korea
|12
|Micron Technology
|$1tn
|$895.88
|USA
|13
|AMD
|$821.6bn
|$503.89
|USA
|14
|ASML
|$629bn
|$1,632
|Netherlands
|15
|Intel
|$620.8bn
|$123.52
|USA
|16
|Oracle
|$555.2bn
|$193.06
|USA
|17
|Tencent
|$507.1bn
|$56.15
|China
|18
|Cisco
|$466.4bn
|$118.33
|USA
|19
|Lam Research
|$403.5bn
|$322.68
|USA
|20
|Netflix
|$369.2bn
|$87.68
|USA
The information on this page is based on data from public company disclosures, including SEC filings and EDGAR. It is provided for informational purposes only and does not constitute investment advice or a recommendation to trade. While the figures are believed to be accurate as of the stated dates, they may change without notice.
The so-called 'Magnificent 7' – NVIDIA, Alphabet, Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Meta, and Tesla – account for a large share of the top 20's total market value. The term was popularised by Bank of America analyst Michael Hartnett as a shorthand for this group of leading technology companies with substantial market capitalisations and outsized influence on global indices (Barchart, 26 May 2026). Their weight in global indices also makes them a useful reference point for broader market sentiment, especially around technology and AI. Each holds a strong position in one or more core markets, from cloud infrastructure and consumer hardware to digital advertising, e-commerce and AI compute (Hargreaves Lansdown, 15 April 2026). Their scale can support a self-reinforcing cycle: large cash reserves fund R&D and acquisitions, which may deepen competitive advantages and help sustain high valuations. Their rise has also increased the AI exposure of index-tracking investors, whether or not they actively seek it.
Technology market caps usually reflect a mix of revenue growth, profit margins and expectations for future earnings. AI has become one of the sector's main themes heading into 2026, with major US technology companies projected to spend over $600bn on AI-related infrastructure during the year (Reuters, 27 March 2026). This investment may support demand for AI hardware, cloud capacity and the wider semiconductor supply chain, which can feed into earnings forecasts and valuations. Companies closest to this cycle have seen market caps grow faster than the broader equity market. At the same time, higher valuations can make share prices more sensitive to earnings misses, slower infrastructure spending or changes in investor expectations.
Semiconductors sit at the centre of the AI investment cycle, and their presence across the top 20 reflects that. Chipmakers, equipment suppliers and memory producers now represent a significant share of the list's combined market value. As spending on AI-optimised servers rises, companies supplying the hardware – from GPU designers to lithography machine manufacturers – have seen valuations adjust to expected demand. ASML raised its full-year 2026 revenue forecast to between €36bn and €40bn after reporting Q1 net sales of €8.8bn, citing AI-driven order momentum as a key factor (ASML, accessed 27 May 2026). The ecosystem is closely connected: demand moves from cloud platforms to chip designers, then to foundries and equipment makers. Changes in one part of the chain can therefore affect expectations across the wider sector.
Cloud computing underpins several of the highest market caps on this list. Amazon, Alphabet and Microsoft generate a substantial and growing share of revenue from AWS, Google Cloud and Azure, which offer recurring income and relatively high margins. AI workloads are also adding to infrastructure demand: analyst expectations for spending by the 14 largest public data centre developers rose 56% between August 2025 and February 2026 (Bloomberg NEF, 24 March 2026). Global data centre capital expenditure is projected to reach $1.7 trillion by 2030, with total spend approaching $1 trillion in 2026 alone – a milestone reached sooner than the industry had anticipated (Dell'Oro Group, 11 February 2026). Returns, however, will depend on utilisation, pricing, competition and the pace of AI adoption.
Market cap, short for market capitalisation, represents the overall market value of a company’s publicly traded shares. It’s calculated by multiplying the current share price by the total number of shares in issue. For traders, it can help show a company’s relative size, market influence and potential sensitivity to wider market movements.
Tech shares and share CFDs can carry risk due to their sensitivity to innovation cycles, regulation, competition and market volatility. Some large-cap tech companies may show more established revenue streams, while early-stage or smaller firms can be more volatile and more sensitive to changes in funding conditions, earnings expectations or investor sentiment. Contracts for difference (CFDs) are traded on margin, and leverage can amplify both profits and losses.
Explore company market cap with real-time data. Track valuation, stock performance, and financial insights.
Great customer service I got to say that. They helped get my account back very fast, after i logged myself out by losing my old email, it was so fast you wouldn’t believe it thank you once again.
Everything worked as expected from the 1 day. I didn’t have to search how to use the platform, it’s intuitive. The support chat was there when I had a tiny issue.
Capital.com has been great for both learning and trading. The app is clean, fast, and packed with useful tools. Customer support has been solid too. Definitely recommended for beginners and active traders alike.
I trade every day and Capital is my beloved home. I also create music and you can always feel when something has been created from the heart. Capital has soul!
I would like to express a huge thank you to Evgeniya Logvinovich, customer service manager. For your attention and heartfelt attitude to your clients.❤️
I am extremely happy with this broker. Great spreads, good selection of instruments, well coded toolbox.
Love the TV integration. Makes traders life smooth and comfortable.
I trade every day and Capital is my beloved home. I also create music and you can always feel when something has been created from the heart. Capital has soul!
I’d been paper trading for 2yrs now, went live and this platform is easy for beginners to understand and navigate all important tools to execute all that I learned. Earning now!
This application is perfect.. simple, easy to use, run smoothly and fast and it has an accurate graphics.. be careful to use only one credit card and one bank account to prevent any withdrawal problem.. overnight fees and spread variation will be repaid for you by the next month.. I used many application but this is the best one
User friendly app & interface and good support team. Funds transfer ease & Leverage is an advantage but crypto is highly risky be responsible of your loss limits and risks appetite.
Capital is really great to be used on start, also beginner friendly broker! Great costumer support and it is quick!
Showing our 4 & 5 star reviews. The specific details of the user have been intentionally anonymised to safeguard their privacy pursuant to GDPR requirements.