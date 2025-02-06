Largest tech companies by market cap 2026

Technology companies shape many of the world’s largest public markets, from cloud computing and semiconductors to software, e-commerce and digital advertising. But which tech companies lead by market value?

Explore the largest publicly listed tech companies by market capitalisation – calculated by multiplying a company’s share price by its total number of shares in issue – as of 27 May 2026.

The largest tech companies

The table below ranks tech companies by market capitalisation in US dollars (USD), alongside their latest share price and primary listing country – accurate as of 27 May 2026. Companies with the highest market caps appear at the top.

Rank Company Market cap (USD) Share price (USD) Country 1 NVIDIA $5.2tn $214.86 USA 2 Alphabet (Google) $4.7tn $384.84 USA 3 Apple $4.5tn $308.33 USA 4 Microsoft $3.1tn $416.03 USA 5 Amazon $2.9tn $265.29 USA 6 TSMC $2.1tn $412.32 Taiwan 7 Broadcom $2tn $422.01 USA 8 Tesla $1.6tn $433.59 USA 9 Meta Platforms (Facebook) $1.6tn $612.34 USA 10 Samsung $1.3tn $205.02 S. Korea 11 SK Hynix $1.1tn $1,498 S. Korea 12 Micron Technology $1tn $895.88 USA 13 AMD $821.6bn $503.89 USA 14 ASML $629bn $1,632 Netherlands 15 Intel $620.8bn $123.52 USA 16 Oracle $555.2bn $193.06 USA 17 Tencent $507.1bn $56.15 China 18 Cisco $466.4bn $118.33 USA 19 Lam Research $403.5bn $322.68 USA 20 Netflix $369.2bn $87.68 USA

The information on this page is based on data from public company disclosures, including SEC filings and EDGAR. It is provided for informational purposes only and does not constitute investment advice or a recommendation to trade. While the figures are believed to be accurate as of the stated dates, they may change without notice.

The Magnificent 7

The so-called 'Magnificent 7' – NVIDIA, Alphabet, Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Meta, and Tesla – account for a large share of the top 20's total market value. The term was popularised by Bank of America analyst Michael Hartnett as a shorthand for this group of leading technology companies with substantial market capitalisations and outsized influence on global indices (Barchart, 26 May 2026). Their weight in global indices also makes them a useful reference point for broader market sentiment, especially around technology and AI. Each holds a strong position in one or more core markets, from cloud infrastructure and consumer hardware to digital advertising, e-commerce and AI compute (Hargreaves Lansdown, 15 April 2026). Their scale can support a self-reinforcing cycle: large cash reserves fund R&D and acquisitions, which may deepen competitive advantages and help sustain high valuations. Their rise has also increased the AI exposure of index-tracking investors, whether or not they actively seek it.

What drives tech market caps higher?

Technology market caps usually reflect a mix of revenue growth, profit margins and expectations for future earnings. AI has become one of the sector's main themes heading into 2026, with major US technology companies projected to spend over $600bn on AI-related infrastructure during the year (Reuters, 27 March 2026). This investment may support demand for AI hardware, cloud capacity and the wider semiconductor supply chain, which can feed into earnings forecasts and valuations. Companies closest to this cycle have seen market caps grow faster than the broader equity market. At the same time, higher valuations can make share prices more sensitive to earnings misses, slower infrastructure spending or changes in investor expectations.

The AI chip ecosystem

Semiconductors sit at the centre of the AI investment cycle, and their presence across the top 20 reflects that. Chipmakers, equipment suppliers and memory producers now represent a significant share of the list's combined market value. As spending on AI-optimised servers rises, companies supplying the hardware – from GPU designers to lithography machine manufacturers – have seen valuations adjust to expected demand. ASML raised its full-year 2026 revenue forecast to between €36bn and €40bn after reporting Q1 net sales of €8.8bn, citing AI-driven order momentum as a key factor (ASML, accessed 27 May 2026). The ecosystem is closely connected: demand moves from cloud platforms to chip designers, then to foundries and equipment makers. Changes in one part of the chain can therefore affect expectations across the wider sector.

Cloud platforms and hyperscalers

Cloud computing underpins several of the highest market caps on this list. Amazon, Alphabet and Microsoft generate a substantial and growing share of revenue from AWS, Google Cloud and Azure, which offer recurring income and relatively high margins. AI workloads are also adding to infrastructure demand: analyst expectations for spending by the 14 largest public data centre developers rose 56% between August 2025 and February 2026 (Bloomberg NEF, 24 March 2026). Global data centre capital expenditure is projected to reach $1.7 trillion by 2030, with total spend approaching $1 trillion in 2026 alone – a milestone reached sooner than the industry had anticipated (Dell'Oro Group, 11 February 2026). Returns, however, will depend on utilisation, pricing, competition and the pace of AI adoption.

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